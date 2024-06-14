Football

Bayer Leverkusen Sign Girona Skipper Aleix Garcia

The 26-year-old will link up with compatriot Xabi Alonso, who oversaw an unbeaten domestic season as Leverkusen landed the first Bundesliga title in their history

Aleix Garcia has signed a five-year deal with Bayer Leverkusen.
info_icon

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Girona captain Aleix Garcia on a five-year deal. (More Football News)

The Spain international is Leverkusen's second arrival during the close season, along with Jeanuel Belocian, who will join the club from Ligue 1 side Rennes on July 1.

Garcia played a key role in the middle of the park during a memorable 2023-24 campaign for Girona, with three goals and six assists in 37 appearances as they finished third in LaLiga and qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

The 26-year-old will link up with compatriot Xabi Alonso, who oversaw an unbeaten domestic season as Leverkusen landed the first Bundesliga title in their history.

Die Werkself also captured the DFB-Pokal and were runners-up to Atalanta in the Europa League, and Garcia hopes he can help the club build on that success.

Xabi Alonso celebrates with the DFB-Pokal - null
Bayer Leverkusen's 'Dream Season' Down To Self-belief, Says Xabi Alonso

BY Stats Perform

"I'm very happy to join this big club," he told Leverkusen's official website.

"Like football fans in the whole of Europe, I have admired Bayer Leverkusen for their exceptional achievements in the season just gone. That's why I wanted to join this club, to do big things.

"I've been thrilled that a club like this has done so much to get me. Now, I definitely want to fulfil all the expectations of myself, and make my contribution to this team and the club in continuing to be successful."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Security In J&K, Calls High-Level Meeting On June 16
  2. Delhi HC Seeks Police's Stand On Bibhav Kumar's Bail In Assault Case Involving Swati Maliwal
  3. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  4. Modi Meets Italy’s Meloni. Why Is PM Invited To G7?
  5. Three New Criminal Laws To Come Into Effect From July 1; DoPT Asks All Ministries, Depts To Train Personnel
Entertainment News
  1. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  2. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  3. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
  4. ‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List
  5. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
Sports News
  1. India Vs Canada T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head To Head Record, Top Scorer, Highest Wicket-Taker
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy Loses To Kodai Naraoka In Australian Open QFs; Germany Set To Face Scotland In Euro 2024
  3. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Insists Portugal 'Deserve To Win'
  4. Roger Federer Hopes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal And Andy Murray 'Can Keep Playing Forever'
  5. India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster
  2. Pope Francis Becomes First Pontiff To Address A G7 Summit
  3. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  4. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  5. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!