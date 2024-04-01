EPL: Mohamed Salah Stars As Liverpool Go Top Of Premier League Table - In Pics

Brighton and Hove players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, left, and Liverpool's Jarell Quansah celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Brighton's Adam Lallana, second right, after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Brighton's Carlos Baleba, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Brighton and Hove players argue with referee David Coote during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke, second left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, and Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.