EPL: Mohamed Salah Stars As Liverpool Go Top Of Premier League Table - In Pics

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to a comeback 2-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and moved the Merseyside team to the top of the standings despite City's draw with Arsenal. Salah struck in the 65th minute at Anfield to keep Liverpool's title challenge on track after Danny Welbeck had stunned the home crowd with an early goal. Luis Diaz evened the score before halftime and Salah secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp's team with his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions. Earlier, Jurgen Klopp's side were rocked by Danny Welbeck's blistering strike after just 85 seconds at Anfield. Liverpool entertain lowly Sheffield United in mid-week EPL fixture.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Brighton and Hove players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, left, and Liverpool's Jarell Quansah celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Brighton's Adam Lallana, second right, after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Brighton's Carlos Baleba, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Brighton and Hove players argue with referee David Coote during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke, second left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, and Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

