Sports

EPL: Mohamed Salah Stars As Liverpool Go Top Of Premier League Table - In Pics

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to a comeback 2-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and moved the Merseyside team to the top of the standings despite City's draw with Arsenal. Salah struck in the 65th minute at Anfield to keep Liverpool's title challenge on track after Danny Welbeck had stunned the home crowd with an early goal. Luis Diaz evened the score before halftime and Salah secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp's team with his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions. Earlier, Jurgen Klopp's side were rocked by Danny Welbeck's blistering strike after just 85 seconds at Anfield. Liverpool entertain lowly Sheffield United in mid-week EPL fixture.