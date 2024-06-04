The Scotland captain won the toss and decided to bat first in the match 6 of ICC T20 World Cup against defending champions England, at the iconic Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday, June 4. (More Cricket News)
Scot skipper Richie Berrington said, "We are going to bat first, wicket looks dry. The wickets can change. It's going to be important to adapt and need to put a good score. It's an early game, could be different. Need to quickly adapt. Really excited to get this opportunity. Looking forward to this tournament. Focus is on today's game, as a team we are looking forward to the challenge. A lot of this group was a part of that game."
On the other hand England captain Jos Buttler said, "We would have bowled first. It's a great ground, everyone is excited. Delighted to have Archer back, he has been bowling well. We have high hopes from him. We are going for Wood and Jordan today, we have gone in with the extra pacer.
Sounds like, both teams are getting to do what they had planned to do.
In the sixth match of the T20 World Cup 2024, defending champions England will face off against underdogs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Led by Jos Buttler, the English side boasts a lineup brimming with individual stars capable of single-handedly altering the course of a match.
On the other hand, Scotland is also a well oiled team looking forward to dominate the game.
Playing XIs
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie
