Cricket

England Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: SCO Win The Toss Decide To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Scotland win the toss and the captain Richie Berrington decides to bat first. Playing each other for the first time in T20 Internationals format. Here's the toss, playing XIs, streaming and all you need to know about the match

scotland player cricket X @CricketScotland
Scotland batter playing a shot during the warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @CricketScotland
info_icon

The Scotland captain won the toss and decided to bat first in the match 6 of ICC T20 World Cup against defending champions England, at the iconic Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday, June 4. (More Cricket News)

Scot skipper Richie Berrington said, "We are going to bat first, wicket looks dry. The wickets can change. It's going to be important to adapt and need to put a good score. It's an early game, could be different. Need to quickly adapt. Really excited to get this opportunity. Looking forward to this tournament. Focus is on today's game, as a team we are looking forward to the challenge. A lot of this group was a part of that game."

On the other hand England captain Jos Buttler said, "We would have bowled first. It's a great ground, everyone is excited. Delighted to have Archer back, he has been bowling well. We have high hopes from him. We are going for Wood and Jordan today, we have gone in with the extra pacer.

Sounds like, both teams are getting to do what they had planned to do.

In the sixth match of the T20 World Cup 2024, defending champions England will face off against underdogs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Led by Jos Buttler, the English side boasts a lineup brimming with individual stars capable of single-handedly altering the course of a match.

On the other hand, Scotland is also a well oiled team looking forward to dominate the game.

Playing XIs

England national cricket team stepping out to field. - Photo: X/ @englandcricket
England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 6 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie

Live Streaming Details For England vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, England vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming of ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  2. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  3. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  4. Outlook Talks: Satish Padmanabhan & Nidhi Sinha Discuss Elections’ Impact on Stock Market
  5. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics
  2. Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble
  3. How To Shine In Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Gives Some Inspiration
  4. Randhir Kapoor Calls Himself A ‘Bad Father’ For Not Supporting Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Career: I Am Very Proud Of Them
  5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
Sports News
  1. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Scores: George Mundey, Michael Jones Open For SCO
  2. Netherlands Vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Toss Delayed To Due Wet Outfield
  3. India Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. French Open 2024 Shocker: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Roland Garros QFs - Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
World News
  1. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Wanted To Ban Earlier?
  2. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  3. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  4. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  5. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi Says Formation Of New NDA Govt Certain As BJP Fails To Reach 272 Mark