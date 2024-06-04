Scot skipper Richie Berrington said, "We are going to bat first, wicket looks dry. The wickets can change. It's going to be important to adapt and need to put a good score. It's an early game, could be different. Need to quickly adapt. Really excited to get this opportunity. Looking forward to this tournament. Focus is on today's game, as a team we are looking forward to the challenge. A lot of this group was a part of that game."