CONCACAF Champions Cup: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi On Target For Inter Miami In A 2-2 Draw Against Nashville - In Pics

Luis Suarez scored in stoppage time and Lionel Messi also scored after halftime to help Inter Miami tie Nashville 2-2 Thursday night in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The teams will square up on Wednesday night in Miami for the second leg of the home-and-home portion of the round of 16. Suarez tied it up by scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a header off a cross from former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Messi got Inter Miami on the board with his first CONCACAF goal in the 52nd minute. The World Cup winner had a bit of a scare late in regulation when Nashville defender Lukas Macnaughton stepped on his left calf. A trainer checked on Messi, who remained on the pitch.

March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) heads the ball in the goal past Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, second from left, trying the score against Nashville SC during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) has words with Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy (20) during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) pumps his fist after scoring against Nashville SC during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring against Nashville SC during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball away from from Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, left, and Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis (54) battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) lunges attempting to block a shot by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) looks to pass the ball as Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (14) defends during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (14) celebrates after scoring against Inter Miami during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC | Photo: AP/Mark Zaleski
Nashville SC defender Shaq Moore, left, celebrates with Teal Bunbury (12) after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. After an video review the goal was disallowed for an off sides penalty.

