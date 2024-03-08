Sports

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi On Target For Inter Miami In A 2-2 Draw Against Nashville - In Pics

Luis Suarez scored in stoppage time and Lionel Messi also scored after halftime to help Inter Miami tie Nashville 2-2 Thursday night in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The teams will square up on Wednesday night in Miami for the second leg of the home-and-home portion of the round of 16. Suarez tied it up by scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a header off a cross from former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Messi got Inter Miami on the board with his first CONCACAF goal in the 52nd minute. The World Cup winner had a bit of a scare late in regulation when Nashville defender Lukas Macnaughton stepped on his left calf. A trainer checked on Messi, who remained on the pitch.