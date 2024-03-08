CONCACAF Champions Cup: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi On Target For Inter Miami In A 2-2 Draw Against Nashville - In Pics

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) heads the ball in the goal past Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, second from left, trying the score against Nashville SC during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) has words with Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy (20) during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) pumps his fist after scoring against Nashville SC during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring against Nashville SC during the second half of an CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball away from from Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, left, and Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis (54) battle for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) lunges attempting to block a shot by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) looks to pass the ball as Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (14) defends during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville SC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (14) celebrates after scoring against Inter Miami during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville SC defender Shaq Moore, left, celebrates with Teal Bunbury (12) after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee. After an video review the goal was disallowed for an off sides penalty.