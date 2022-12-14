XRP Is Back Up! But These 5 Coins Will Provide More Consistent Gains

The phrase, consistent gains, chimes a fine tune in the ears of traders. In the world of crypto trading, nothing delights traders as much as the prospect of doubling or even quadrupling initial investments.

Alas, the cryptocurrency market has not been very kind lately, with investors losing vast swathes of their portfolios in an extended bearish market run. Which token, then, is the best to invest in, in these uncertain times?

There are a number of quality options. XRP is back up with a current market value of $0.38. However, if you seek consistent gains, then you should consider other promising options such as Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, Calvaria, and IMPT,.

Now that your interest is certainly piqued, we’ll go on to tell you about five of these promising tokens. First, let’s take a quick look at Ripple (XRP) and see what the experts have to say about its value.

Ripple on the Verge of Freedom: Could an XRP Pump be on the Way?

In recent times, Ripple has made headlines for its long-running legal case with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

The court case, which has lasted since 2020, looks to be on the verge of ending. Several blockchain-based organizations, including Coinbase, have submitted amicus curiae briefs to the court as a show of support. These are promising signs for XRP’s future, and many experts expect the token to pump in the new year.

Analysts at Changelly expect XRP’s price to go as high as $0.5 in 2023, while their counterparts at Prime XBT place their predictions closer to $1. Experts at Traders Union are similarly bullish in their predictions, as they expect XRP to maintain an average price of $0.5129 throughout 2023. Of course, these predictions are quite impressive. However, it’s imperative to consider other promising tokens poised to deliver more consistent gains in the long run.

Top 5 Tokens That Will Deliver Consistent Gains to Investors

While the current overall market sentiments look bearish, here are 5 top cryptos that can take your investment portfolios to the next level.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – Best social trading token RobotEra (TARO) – Unique metaverse cryptocurrency Calvaria (RIA) – Utility-based play-to-earn coin IMPT.io (IMPT) – Number one green energy token Binance Coin (BNB) – Binance native cryptocurrency

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Have you heard of a social trading platform with advanced features that outclasses even the best trading bots? Dash 2 Trade does this and much more. The Dash 2 Trade ecosystem is powered by the D2T native token, which is used to access various features on the platform.

First, there’s a unique analytics dashboard that allows users to view real-time market data, historical prices and other valuable trading metrics.

As a social trading platform, D2T allows users to compete in weekly prediction challenges, with the winners earning prizes. Additionally, users can follow top-performing traders, interacting with them to learn better trading strategies.

D2T is presently in presale, having raised over $9 million in less than two months. Recently, it has achieved listing status on the Changelly Pro exchange platform. At the time of writing this piece, D2T is in its fourth and final presale stage, selling at $0.053 per token. There’s no better time for investors to buy this promising token at such a low price than the present.

RobotEra (TARO)

Like Calvaria, RobotEra is a P2E ecosystem. It is based on a planet-rebuilding metaverse where users are robots responsible for managing virtual landed assets and building their portion of the world by acquiring resources and collaborating with other users/robots.

There are special quests and rewards, with the sole aim being the development of the virtual world. TARO is RobotEra’s native cryptocurrency, and it powers the platform’s ecosystem. It’s also in its presale stage, thereby giving investors an opportunity to invest early before it lists in the market.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a play-to-earn battle-card gaming ecosystem where users compete for prizes with special cards built with different abilities and attributes.

This gaming platform is unique as it incorporates elements of Web 2.0 into its blockchain-based ecosystem. There’s a free-to-play version of the game that promises even more rewards for gamers that switch to the Web 3.0 version. As such, all in-game assets are tokenized on the blockchain. Users can flip these assets for profit on secondary marketplaces or use them as card-attribute upgrades to increase their chances of winning more prizes.

RIA is a deflationary token with a fixed market supply of one billion tokens. The coin is still in its presale phase, and it’s selling fast. You can also join the rank of investors by purchasing this coin.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT is another token that promises great, consistent gains for investors in the long run. It is a green energy token that integrates blockchain technology to create an eco-friendly planet and reduce organizations’ and individuals’ carbon footprints.

This green platform is linked to several environmental conservation projects, so environment-conscious users can invest in planet-conserving and green energy projects. Interestingly, the token is set to be listed on top-tier crypto exchanges starting from the 14th of December. Some of these exchange platforms include Uniswap, LBank and Changelly Pro.

For now, the token is in its second presale stage and selling at $0.023 per token. Moreso, it has raised over $18 million since its presale launch. To enjoy massive gains when the coin lists on exchanges, it is imperative to grab yours now while the presale still lasts.

Binance Coin

Binance Coin was launched in July 2017. It is the native cryptocurrency of the largest crypto exchange in the world – Binance. Since its launch, it has added a lot of beauty to the Binance ecosystem. It also attracted the interest of many investors due to its use cases and relatively low gas fees.

Given its popularity and amazing utility, BNB is primed to deliver consistent gains to savvy investors in the long run.

Conclusion

Navigating the current crypto market is now trickier than it has ever been. As such, investors must carefully choose which tokens to include in their portfolios and trade with equal discretion. Indeed, consistent gains make crypto investing worthwhile. With RIA, D2T, TARO and IMPT in your portfolio, you can’t go wrong.