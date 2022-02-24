Use OKX Referral Code 1913302542 And Enjoy The 20% Discount On Trading Fees

Looking for a OKX Referral Code? Enter 1913302542 to get the best sign-up bonus that OKX has, saving you 20% on fees for a lifetime.

OKX provides superior financial services and fantastic crypto primers for those who are new to the industry. It offers many benefits, including flexible borrowing options and ways to earn interest on staked tokens. OKX offers easy and advanced trading tools, as well as an on-ramp into proof-of-work crypto mining and DeFi liquidity mining if you're interested.

About OKX

OKX, which began as a cryptocurrency trading service in 2017, has grown to over 20 million users and expanded. Its suite of digital asset investing products includes OKX Earn, a tool for earning passive crypto income; an NFT marketplace and decentralized application discovery hub; and, most recently, MetaX, OKX's new decentralized model that includes a cross-chain dashboard and self-custody Web 3.0 wallet for storing digital assets, including NFTs.

"OKX is going beyond the traditional centralized exchange paradigm to provide an end-to-end cryptocurrency experience for our users." OKX covers over 250 digital assets and has long been the world's largest cryptocurrency futures trading platform. It has surpassed Coinbase to become the second-largest cryptocurrency spot trading platform.

Extensive Features of OKX Crypto Exchange

● Tech support that responds quickly via online chat

● Buy/Sell dashboard that's easy to use

● Hundreds of trading pairs

● Allows a wide array of fiat currencies to open an account

● Educational resources

● A broad suite of offerings

● High Staking APY's

OKX Loyalty Program

OKX has a fantastic loyalty program that rewards the regular use of its mobile app. Five new "learning missions" are added to the app every day, each requiring viewing a video or reading an article. The user receives 50 Satoshis for completing each activity; each Satoshi is roughly 100 millionth of a whole Bitcoin. When a user achieves 10,000 Satoshis, the prizes can be exchanged into Bitcoin, retained, staked, or traded on OKX.

How to use an OKX.com referral ID?



Step1: Visit https://www.okx.com/join/1913302542



Step2: Click on "Sign Up" at the top right of the website



Step3: Enter your email, Password and click on "Referral ID"

How do I get a bonus if I sign up for OKX?

First and foremost, consumers must go to the OKEX exchange's official website.

To begin the process, tap the Sign Up button.

To continue, you must fill out all of the information requested on the page.

You must enter the referral code in the referral code field to be eligible for a bonus in the future.

Then you must complete KYC and other paperwork to gain full access to this platform.

After completing KYC, you will use this site and participate in the Referral programme to increase your earnings.

How to Do Trading on OKX

You can choose "Basic Trading" from the main page, which allows you to trade spots and simple options.

"Margin Trading" is another option. When trading futures, advanced options, and perpetual swaps, you can utilise leverage to increase returns. Professional traders can use the advanced service to maximize profits in complex multi-currency transactions.

You must apply for and be approved to use the advanced functions. As a result, novices do not need to be concerned about making a costly error. A "demo trading" tool also allows beginners to practise trading without risking their money.

OKX Wallet

A native wallet functionality is available on the exchange platform, which may be used independently by downloading the wallet software. The wallet is compatible with the leading OKX trading software and supports 36 digital assets and several vaults.

Overview of Fees

The complex pricing structure of OKX is separated into two tiers, each with several levels.

Regular users' costs are calculated based on the number of OKB they own. The OKX exchange's native cryptocurrency is OKB. Your fees will be cheaper the more OKB you have in the OKX ecosystem. In general, the "maker fee" is paid by the person who places the order to purchase or sell, whereas the "taker fee" is produced by the other party who completes the complementary transaction. VIP users' fees are calculated by a different set of criteria, emphasising their trading volume over the previous 30 days.

Is OKX a safe place to store your cryptocurrency?

To safeguard the security of its users' private keys, OKX's hot wallet technology employs various layers of protection, including:

● Risk management solutions that are both online and semi-offline

● Multisignature services that are semi-offline

● Risk-reduction systems based on big data

● Before being put to the blockchain for confirmation,

● all user-asset deposits and withdrawals must go through multiple layers of risk management.

Choosing a cryptocurrency

On OKX's trading platform, you may buy, sell, or trade hundreds of tokens and currency pairs using leverage or your on-chain portfolio.

● Bitcoin (BTC)

● Ethereum (ETH)

● Tether (USDT)

● Cardano (ADA)

● Polkadot (DOT)

● Polygon (MATIC)

● Litecoin (LTC)

● Ripple (XRP)

● Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

● Dogecoin (DOGE)

How Does OKX's Work?

OKX is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange that offers advanced financial services for trading, investing, and education based on blockchain technology.

It is one of the world's major crypto exchanges based on trade volume. It provides access to hundreds of tokens and trade pairs to millions of users in over 100 countries. It offers a variety of services in addition to futures trading. This includes the following:

● Spot trading

● Margin trading

● Options

● Perpetual swaps

● Decentralized finance (DeFi)

● Lending

● Crypto mining services

OKEx is a cryptocurrency startup that provides a cryptocurrency exchange and several other services. Users from all over the world can access the Seychelles-based deal. For global cryptocurrency traders wishing to purchase and sell with cheap exchange costs, OKEx could be a suitable option.

