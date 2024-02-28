Unveiling IPL 2024: Match Predictions, Points Table, Winners List, And Expert Betting Tips

Welcome to the electrifying world of IPL 2024! Cricket enthusiasts across the globe are gearing up for another exhilarating season of the Indian Premier League. As anticipation builds and excitement reaches fever pitch, fans are eager to delve into every aspect of the tournament. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore match predictions, analyze the points table, review the winners list, and provide expert betting tips to ensure you're fully immersed in the IPL 2024 experience.
IPL Points Table 2024:
The IPL points table serves as a barometer of each team's performance throughout the season. As the tournament progresses, teams jostle for position, striving to secure a coveted spot in the playoffs. From net run rates to head-to-head encounters in the points table in ipl 2024, every aspect is meticulously analyzed to determine the standings. Stay tuned for in-depth analysis, team comparisons, and insights into the evolving dynamics of the points table. Here is the points table of IPL 2023
2023 IPL Teams
Points
IPL Matches Won
IPL Matches Lost
Gujarat Titans
20
10
4
Chennai Super Kings
17
8
5
Lucknow Super Giants
17
8
5
Mumbai Indians
16
8
6
Rajasthan Royals
14
7
7
Royal Challengers Bangalore
14
7
7
Kolkata Knight Riders
12
6
8
Punjab Kings
12
6
8
Delhi Capitals
10
5
9
Sunrisers Hyderabad
8
4
10
Orange Cap in IPL 2024:
The race for the Orange Cap is one of the most captivating storylines of every IPL season. Talented batsmen showcase their skills, aiming to outshine their peers and claim the top spot in the run-scoring charts in the orange cap in ipl 2024. From explosive centuries to gritty innings, every run contributes to the narrative of individual brilliance. Follow the journey of leading contenders, analyze their performances, and witness the battle for batting supremacy unfold.
Orange Cap holder as well as all of the champions from 2008 to 2024.
IPL Orange Cap Winners
Year
Runs
Team
NA
2024
NA
NA
Shubman Gill
2023
890
GT
Jos Buttler
2022
863
RR
Ruturaj Gaikwad
2021
635
CSK
KL Rahul
2020
670
KXIP
David Warner
2019
692
SRH
Kane Williamson
2018
735
SRH
David Warner
2017
641
SRH
Virat Kohli
2016
973
RCB
David Warner
2015
562
SRH
Robin Uthappa
2014
660
KKR
Michael Hussey
2013
733
CSK
Chris Gayle
2012
733
RCB
Chris Gayle
2011
608
RCB
Sachin Tendulkar
2010
618
MI
Matthew Hayden
2009
572
CSK
Shaun Marsh
2008
616
KXIP
Purple Cap in IPL 2024:
In the fast-paced world of T20 cricket, bowlers play a pivotal role in determining match outcomes. The quest for the Purple Cap in IPL 2024 is a testament to their skill, perseverance, and ability to outsmart batsmen in high-pressure situations. Seamers and spinners alike unleash their repertoire of deliveries, aiming to dismiss opposition batsmen and ascend the wicket-taking charts. Explore the performances of top bowlers, dissect their strategies, and unravel the secrets behind their success.
IPL Purple Cap Winners
Year
Wickets
Team
NA
2024
NA
NA
Mohammed Shami
2023
28
Gujarat Titans
Yuzvendra Chahal
2022
27
Rajasthan Royals
Harshal Patel
2021
32
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kagiso Rabada
2020
30
Delhi Capitals
Imran Tahir
2019
26
Chennai Super Kings
Andrew Tye
2018
24
Kings XI Punjab
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
2017
26
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
2016
23
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Dwayne Bravo
2015
26
Chennai Super Kings
Mohit Sharma
2014
23
Chennai Super Kings
Dwayne Bravo
2013
32
Chennai Super Kings
Morne Morkel
2012
25
Delhi Daredevils
Lasith Malinga
2011
28
Mumbai Indians
Pragyan Ojha
2010
21
Deccan Chargers
RP Singh
2009
23
Deccan Chargers
Sohail Tanvir
2008
22
Rajasthan Royals
IPL Winners List 2024:
The IPL winners list 2024 is a chronicle of triumph, resilience, and glory. From underdog stories to dominant displays of cricketing prowess, every edition of the tournament adds new chapters to its illustrious history. Relive the exhilarating moments of past finals, celebrate the achievements of champions, and reminisce about the iconic performances that defined each season. As IPL 2024 unfolds, keep an eye on the teams vying for a place in cricketing folklore.
Year
IPL Winners From 2008 To 2024
Venue
Won By
2024
–
–
–
2023
Chennai Super Kings
Ahmedabad
5 wickets
2022
Gujarat Titans
Ahmedabad
7 wickets
2021
Chennai Super Kings
Dubai
27 runs
2020
Mumbai Indians
Dubai
5 wickets
2019
Mumbai Indians
Hyderabad
1 run
2018
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai
8 wickets
2017
Mumbai Indians
Hyderabad
1 run
2016
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Bangalore
8 runs
2015
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata
41 runs
2014
Kolkata Knight Riders
Bangalore
3 wickets
2013
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata
23 runs
2012
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai
5 wickets
2011
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai
58 runs
2010
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai
22 runs
2009
Deccan Chargers
Johannesburg
6 runs
2008
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai
3 wickets
Conclusion:
As IPL 2024 unfolds, prepare to be captivated by the exhilarating spectacle of T20 cricket at its finest. From edge-of-the-seat encounters to awe-inspiring performances, every moment promises to be etched in the annals of cricketing history. Stay updated with match predictions, analyze the points table, relish the achievements of Orange and Purple Cap contenders, and make informed bets with our expert tips. With Indibet as your trusted partner, embark on a journey filled with excitement, entertainment, and endless possibilities. Here's to an unforgettable season of IPL cricket!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.