TurmeriCBD Reviews (Prosper Wellness) Effective Turmeric CBD-infused Supplement?

Medical marijuana has been clinically proven to treat many health conditions, including chronic inflammation, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, anxiety, and more. Cannabidiol (CBD) is extracted from hemp and has no psychoactive effects. The ingestion of cannabidiol into the endocannabinoid system (ECS) enhances the body's healing process. CBD attaches to the system receptors and stimulates the ECS. The potent compound supports brain health and the immune system.

Based on its active properties of CBD, Prosper Wellness now offers a formula infused with 6000mg of turmeric and 300mg of CBD. TurmeriCBD is a new dietary supplement with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that alleviates joint, muscle, and back pain.

This review explores the finer details of the Prosper Wellness TurmeriCBD supplement.

What Is TurmeriCBD?

TurmeriCBD is a dietary supplement formulated by Prosper Wellness. The nutritionist who introduced it claims it combines 6000mg of turmeric and 300mg full spectrum CBD and piperine. The formula contains CBG, CBC, polyphenols, terpenes, and flavonoids. CBD and turmeric are enhanced with Bioperine for maximum bioavailability. The ingredients blend into an excellent solution for alleviating chronic inflammation and persistent pain.

The manufacturer claims that each processed batch has been tested for contaminants, toxins, and bacteria under high-quality standards. The CBD is obtained from organic hemp and is US Hemp Authority certified.

In addition, the manufacturer claims to use supercritical CO2 extraction technology to ensure the purity of the product. Prosper Wellness claims that the TurmeriCBD capsules are viable for alleviating joint and muscle pain, regulating blood sugar levels, and supporting weight loss, among other benefits.

TurmeriCBD Ingredients

Each Turmeric and CBD-infused capsule has a unique blend of three ingredients that are proven to improve overall wellness. The Prosper Wellness TurmeriCBD supplement has 100% all-Natural ingredients and is free of GMOs, dairy, gluten, and soy. The potent ingredients include:

CBD(Cannabidiol)

The compound is derived from the Hemp plant, and unlike THC, it has no psychoactive effects. CBD has been used to treat various ailments, including arthritis pain, epilepsy, sclerosis, anxiety issues, and more. CBD contains terpenes and flavonoids that have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Turmeric

Turmeric has many medical benefits. It contains curcumin, a compound that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. The ingredient also improves brain functions and cardiovascular health. In addition, the element is used to regulate blood pressure and treat cancer.

Bioperine

The TurmeriCBD ingredient enhances brain functionality and cognitive capabilities—Bioperine aids in the absorption of curcumin found in turmeric. Black pepper contains piperine, a compound that has anti-inflammatory properties. The patented combination aids in recovery, boosting metabolism and the immune system.

TurmeriCBD Key Features

Some of the supplement's main features outlined by the manufacturer include:

US Hemp Authority Certified

The TumeriCBD capsules are processed under the US Hemp Authority standards. Proper Wellness claims its facility is certified and approved for manufacturing TurmeriCBD supplements.

Full Spectrum CBD

The entire hemp plant is used to ensure the formula is effective. Full-spectrum cannabidiol has terpenes and flavonoids, which makes the TurmeriCBD more viable. The formula also contains a minimal percentage of THC, and consumers do not experience psychoactive effects.

Organically-Grown Hemp

Hemp is organically grown and has no herbicides, pesticides, or chemicals. In addition, CBD is extracted using CO2 technology, the gold standard in the cannabis industry. The technology enhances the product's quality and effectiveness.

High Bioavailability Turmeric

The supplement has liposomal encapsulation to enhance high bioavailability. Consumers absorb up to 97.6% of turmeric to effectively provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Patented BioPerine For Maximum Absorption

The formula contains a patented form of piperine that's vital for absorbing ingredients—the 10mg of BioPerine in TurmeriCBD aid in the absorption of curcumin in turmeric.

Processed Under an FDA-approved facility

All batches of the TurmeriCBD capsules are manufactured in a USA-based facility that's inspected and approved. The ingredients undergo purity and potency checks. In addition, quality and safety checks are made to ensure the formula is highly valued.

TurmeriCBD Benefits

The manufacturer claims TurmeriCBD has the following benefits:

● Relieve joint and muscle stiffness: the formula relaxes the muscles, repairs damaged muscles, and alleviate pain. Consumers find relief easily without the need to undergo chiropractic care.

● Support healthy blood levels: the supplement contains turmeric, which is vital for enhancing healthy glucose levels in the bloodstream.

● Supports memory and brain functions: TurmeriCBD capsules are neurorestorative agents that boost cognitive abilities, vision, focus, and memory.

● Control appetite: the Proper Wellness supplement suppresses appetite, prevents one from overeating, and supports healthy weight loss.

● Ensure sound sleep: the formula provides relaxation to consumers and ensures they have a restful sleep, and prevents insomnia.

● Boost skin radiance: the potent ingredients in the formulation have antioxidants that improve the skin texture and tone by boosting the natural production of collagen and elastin.

TurmeriCBD Usage

TurmeriCBD comes in capsule form and is easily ingested into the system. The formula works best with less food intake. Consumers can use the supplement as needed. In addition, TurmeriCBD can be used by adults and seniors.

The creator claims that consumers should take three capsules daily for about five days to find optimal results from the product. After the first week of usage, the user can take 1 or 2 capsules daily. The creator suggests this dosing schedule since CBD requires time to bind to the ECS receptors.

The formula has no known reactions or side effects after usage. Despite having 0.25% THC, consumers do not experience any psychoactive effects. The product enhances relaxation from anxiety and a mellow feeling.

TurmeriCBD Pricing

Consumers can order money-saving packages from the official TumeriCBD website , and the packages include:

● One bottle of TurmeriCBD is available at $59 + Free shipping and handling fee. The package is ideal for first-time users.

● Buy 3 Get 1 Free: Each bottle is available at $44.25, a total of $177 +Free shipping and handling fee. The package is viable for consumers with periodic mood, sleep, or pain issues.

● Buy 4 Get 3 Free: Each bottle sells at $33.71, a total of $236 +Free shipping and handling fee. This package is for consumers with persistent pain, sleep, and mood issues.

After purchasing the turmeric and CBD-infused supplement, consumers can get a CBD Pain Freeze Cream for $39.99, 20% off the regular price of $49.97. The cream is infused with CBD oil to soothe joints, muscles, and the back.

The manufacturer has acclaimed the quality of TurmeriCBD and claims that the product is satisfactory. However, consumers who aren't satisfied with the supplement can return the formula and get a full refund. The creator has not given a limited time in the product's return policy(s). For more information, contact customer service via:

● Address: 1990 Depew Street #140690 Edgewater, CO 80214

TurmeriCBD Final Verdict

The fast-paced world leaves the young generation with anxiety, stress, high blood pressure, and mental health issues. In addition, older adults are facing aging effects and severe ailments. However, with a full spectrum CBD-infused product, consumers can regain their cognitive abilities, alleviate joint, muscle, and back pain, and treat various health conditions. Cannabidiol has myriad benefits, and finding the ideal CBD-infused products can boost overall wellness.

Prosper Wellness TurmeriCBD formula contains natural ingredients that relieve chronic pain, fight inflammation, aid in the recovery of damaged muscles, and lower sleep deprivation, among other benefits. TumeriCBD promotes bone regrowth and improves cognitive abilities. Consumers can order TumeriCBD from the official website.

