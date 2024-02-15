Top Luxury Casino Games For 2024

Casino games come in all shapes and sizes, but that means that it can be hard to find new favourite games with so many to dig through. Even within a single site, such as the aptly named Luxury Casino , there are hundreds of options to choose from.

Here are some of the best fan-favourite games at Luxury Casino, along with some of the reasons that new players might find them the ideal option for getting into Luxury Casino games as a whole.

Top Luxury Casino Games

1) Arctic Enchantress

Arctic Enchantress is one of the most stylish snow-themed games out there, offering a great balance of atmosphere and theming that makes it a great choice. As one of the more popular slots for Luxury Casino players, this 5x3 reel slot can offer huge jackpots, especially if you use promotions carefully.

Getting lucky enough while playing Arctic Enchantress lets you trigger the special Link&Win bonus round, and filling the entire playfield with prize orbs can eventually grant an exclusive bonus in the form of a 5000x mega jackpot.

2) Jurassic Park Gold

Jurassic Park Gold is a movie tie-in that offers a 5x4 play space and 40 paylines, making it an easy game for new players to access and learn. The Link & Win feature, like with Arctic Enchantress, can lead to massive bonus wins if you get enough luck while playing.

Like many of the best games at Luxury Casino , it is a favourite for new players because of the fun factor, the beloved movie license, and the instant access to a huge range of bonus opportunities.

3) 9 Masks of Fire

9 Masks of Fire is a Microgaming game that uses a fusion of different themes to create something truly original, all centered around an iconic golden mask. Games of 9 Masks of Fire feature a five-reel design with a massive bonus payout if you can get the right sign combination in the right place.

The simple design keeps the game easy to play but does not overlook the great bonus games and features that you can trigger if you are on a hot streak.

4) Thunderstruck Wild Lightning

Themed around the famous mythological figure of Thor, Thunderstruck Wild Lightning has an above average RTP and free spins bonus games that can shift the entire play session in your favor. A sequel to Thunder Struck 1 and 2, Wild Lighting has improved graphically and play-wise.

With various choosable music tracks and the great potential for bonus features (with two separate bonus triggers) alongside a collection feature, Thunderstruck Wild Lightning is a fun and bonus-heavy game worth at least one play.

5) Agent Jane Blonde: Max Volume

Agent Jane Blonde: Max Volume is a clear pastiche of a certain superspy franchise, but it manages to be a captivating and fun game with a good range of bonus options to earn as you play. The multiplier trail bonus feature allows a lucky playing session to reach multipliers of up to 100x through nothing but normal betting and play.

There is also a free spins bonus that can be triggered regularly, with three individual free spin bonus features that players can choose from depending on their play style.

Playing Your Favourite Games at Luxury Casino

Luxury Casino is the ideal place to play all of these games and more. As a casino, Luxury Casino is noteworthy for hosting a huge range of games alongside great welcome bonus offers, cross-platform play, and easy access for new players.

While many of these fan-favourite games can be found across the internet, Luxury Casino has some advantages that make these games a lot more fun and provide a better chance to win if you can use your bonuses cleverly.

Luxury Casino Games

Luxury Casino has a huge range of games numbering well over 750+ games in total, including many long-time favourite games and popular slots that have been featured on many a casino. All of these casino games are ready to be played from the moment you sign in to the casino.

This, combined with the range of bonus options at Luxury Casino that can apply to many popular slots games, ensures that you have plenty of bonuses and casino rewards to elevate your games and let you win bonus funds through several huge jackpots.

Casino Rewards and Loyalty Program

Luxury Casino provides a loyalty program that treats players like a VIP.

This Luxury casino rewards program allows you to accumulate casino rewards points throughout the program, eventually spending those casino rewards program points to earn other bonuses - free games, special chances at huge jackpots, and so on.

First Deposit Welcome Bonus

Of all the bonuses at Luxury Casino, nothing is more obviously luxury than the welcome bonus. This bonus feature provides instant access to up to $1000 in bonus funds, depending on how you deposit as a new player.

Your first deposit earns you a 100% deposit match up to $150

Second deposit, 50% to $200

Third deposit, 20% to $300

Fourth deposit, 50% to $200

Fifth deposit, 100% up to $150

This means plenty of bonus funds before you even start properly playing. While the second to fourth deposit bonuses all vary, even just focusing on the first and last deposit leads to some major bonuses that you can access almost straight away.

Other Bonuses

While all games have their own bonus features, Luxury Casino also has bonuses worth using. These bonus features mostly rotate in and out, so it is a good idea to check the Luxury Casino promotions page before you start playing.

Remember, you may only be able to access certain promotions for a limited time, and that promotions program may change or be replaced by another bonus program sometime later.

Cross-Platform Play

Luxury Casino makes access from all devices easy, allowing you to play all games on your phone, tablet, or laptop if you prefer. This makes the online casino a lot easier to play at, regardless of where you are or the devices you are limited to.

Luxury Casino uses a phone-responsive site design, meaning that the online casino site itself adapts to different phone and laptop screen sizes. Since all of the games work as they should regardless of your device, you can get to playing your favorite games in whatever way you want.

Luxury Casino App

You can find the Luxury Casino app via your mobile phone, letting you use the casino flawlessly on Android (and, in the near future, iOS).

All features work just fine on the Luxury Casino site regardless of your platform, from the deposit bonus features to the casino rewards system.

Excellent Review History

Luxury Casino has had a history of great Luxury Casino review articles, with many review pieces praising its casino rewards and bonus systems. Even if all you care about is games, Luxury Casino offers plenty of games that have received many five-star review scores.

This includes a lot of popular slots that review incredibly well all across the world, from local reviewers in Ontario to casino games fans on the other side of the planet.

Payment Methods

Luxury Casino allows for a range of payment methods, making it easy to withdraw any money you win without having to wrestle your huge jackpots into awkward E-wallets. This list includes:

Interac

Visa

Mastercard

E-Check

Neosurf

iDebit

Instadebit

PaySafeCard

ECOPayz

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Casino Customer Service

Luxury Casino is also known for having great customer service compared to an average casino site, providing 24/7 access to the casino support team through both live chat and emails.

This makes it easy to get in touch if your account suffers any problems or if you have issues with withdrawing the money you win from casino games' jackpots and need some support.

Payout Rate

Notably, Luxury Casino has a payout rate of approximately 96%, which is a higher overall payout and win rate than a typical casino would normally have. In some cases, this can be as much as 16% higher than a typical casino, if not more.

While all the games will feel the same either way, you are more likely to win big from the games you play or will at least see more winnings from games on average compared to those on another site.

Choosing Luxury Casino Games

Luxury Casino is a fantastic place to play any number of games, and it is not just due to the excellent bonus features. You can see one of the recent jackpot winners at Casino Rewards for an example of how worthwhile Luxury Casino can be, even for a new player.

No matter which games you want to play, there are enough at Luxury Casino to keep you interested for a lot longer than you might think. The only real question is which ones you are going for first, especially if you are trying to get the most value possible out of that excellent welcome bonus.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.