Top 10 Software Development Companies In UK 2023

Playing a prerequisite role in shaping human everyday life, technological advancement is slowly reaching the perfection stage to become a great "assistant '' to the human owners themselves. Automating and enhancing our lives software are playing an important role in our lives starting from our smart home automation devices to our auto cars. Customized software created based on certain requirements of customers, to meet the needs of main users properly and in accordance with the trend of the business and technology market at the time of launch.

Over the years, the usage of the software has been enhanced, covering almost every existing industry such as healthcare, banking, finance, e-commerce, logistics and so many more. Along with that, the offering of software development companies is enhancing as well. Offering the diverse norms of software outsourcing such as onshore, nearshore, or even offshore, all of them are contributing to a convenient and innovative technology world.

As you will have tons of options to choose, from due to a large number of available software development companies. There are higher chances you might end up with the wrong one. To help you out a bit, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 proficient software development companies in the UK that have been helping businesses around the globe to develop and maintain customized software. The team has done extensive research to make the list of top software development companies considering experience, expertise, location, team strength, client base and various other aspects.

The List of Top 10 Most Popular Software Development Companies in UK 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem offers various solutions that help businesses automate the entire working process as well as develop small networks for creating a program or performing projects. Being recognized as a #1 custom software development company, the developers at Hyperlink InfoSystem are skilled and experienced enough to design, identify, test, and install software systems for various different sectors. Their team of 1000+ employees have developed and delivered more than 2200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace solutions, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions, 80+ Blockchain Solutions and even 4500+ mobile apps to their 2700+ Global clients.

2. Endava

Endava is a global technology firm with over 18 years of experience working with some of the world's most prestigious financial, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail organizations. Endava employs 4,819 people in North America and Western Europe, with distribution centers in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, and other countries.

3. BJSS

BJSS is an award-winning technology and engineering consultancy for business. As the winner of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, they work with the world’s largest organizations, delivering the IT solutions that millions of people use every day. For almost three decades they have delivered high-quality, world-class technology solutions to the world’s leading companies. They deliver complex enterprise software by aligning engineering, advanced technology, user-focused design and their collaborative delivery approach.



4. Arm

Arm company is shaping the computer world. A future created by one of the world's most successful technological ecosystems. They sparked the smartphone revolution, and now they are revolutionizing cloud computing, altering the automotive sector, allowing a thriving IoT economy, and bringing the metaverse to life. Over 6,000 employees from 85+ nationalities are working for the company.



5. Andersen

Andersen is a company with 3400+ developers, QA engineers, business analysts, and other software development professionals. They have been on the market for over a decade already and today represent a large and mature organization, which meets the highest standards and excels as an advancing and reliable business. Since 2007, they have cooperated with globally-known companies, delivering complex projects and gaining immense experience we can apply to your IT initiatives.



6. HTC Global Services Inc.

HTC Global Services Inc., based in Troy, Michigan, and offices in the UK was formed in 1990 and is a global supplier of Information Technology and Business Process Services and Solutions. Their consulting, design, engineering, and operations knowledge allows them to deliver unique technology services, establishing us as a preferred technology partner.



7. DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solve problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets. They work with clients at any scale and on any platform, and adapt alongside them as they evolve.

8. Globant

They are a renowned software development firm that assists businesses in developing software using cutting-edge technologies. Globant is the intersection of scale, creativity, design, and engineering. They have approximately 25,924 employees and offices in 21 countries, servicing customers such as Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts, and Santander.



9. CI&T

As a digital native, they have a 27-year track record of generating business impact through comprehensive and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence of 6,000+ professionals in strategy, research, data science, design, and engineering, they unlock top-line growth, improve customer experience, and increase operational efficiency.



10. HData Systems

Since 2019, HData Systems has provided corporate analytics and software development services. Their data model makes use of cutting-edge technology. Their team of developers offers exclusive services to transform the organizations by leveraging modern data technologies, AI, and data science to simplify decision-making and generate essential insights for scalable enterprises.

Source: Top Software Companies