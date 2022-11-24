Being a tech-savvy generation, getting help from gadgets has always been our first thought. Whether we need to check the weather of any remote place or want to browse to place a nearby; the first thing we will do is check the designated mobile application. Starting from location navigation to the calculator; we have millions of mobile applications to browse from to get perfect assistance. Even though there are millions of mobile applications already on the google play store or app store; every new mobile app idea has the potential to make its own space on the user's device.

But there is no denying the fact that your mobile app development idea can only succeed if you get proper app development assistance. That is one of the reasons to reach out to the top app development companies with your app development requirements to get the attention of the right target audience and make your mobile application more user-friendly. App development experts at top mobile app development companies keep themselves updated with the latest development trends and technologies to deliver outstanding results to their customer base.

As it can be a troublesome task for individuals to find and evaluate the expertise of software development companies, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 mobile app development companies in Florida to work with, in the year 2023. The team has considered various factors such as service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more to compile the list that can work well for almost every industry out there.

The List of Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Florida 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Being a top App development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem offers custom app development services to global businesses out there. Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem holds expertise in Native app development, cross-platform app development, iOS app development, Android app development, Hybrid app development, IoT app development and various other custom app development service offerings for almost every industry out there. Their team of 1000+ experts have delivered 4500+ mobile apps along with various other websites, Salesforce solutions, games, blockchain solutions, Metaverse solutions and many more for their 2700+ global clients.

2. Globant

They are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. They are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale. They have more than 25,924 employees and are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

3. Cognizant

The diverse community of 300,000+ people of Cognizant are working together to help transform the companies the world relies on. And when they are not developing game-changing digital solutions for clients, they are improving lives elsewhere by volunteering in local communities, fostering inclusion through their employee affinity groups and so much more.

4. Deloitte

Deloitte drives progress. Their firms around the world help clients become leaders wherever they choose to compete. Deloitte invests in outstanding people of diverse talents and backgrounds and empowers them to achieve more than they could elsewhere. Their work combines advice with action and integrity. They believe that when their clients and society are stronger, so are they.

5. IBM

At IBM, they do more than work. They create. They create as technologists, developers, and engineers. They create with their partners. They create with their competitors. If you're searching for ways to make the world work better through technology and infrastructure, software and consulting, then they can work with you. They are here to help every creator turn their "what if" into what is.

6. Forte Group

Forte Group is a full-spectrum custom software delivery partner for enterprises looking to accelerate their business and evolve their engineering practices. They work with software engineering departments, business leaders, and technology companies to consistently achieve valuable business outcomes.

7. Chetu Inc

Chetu is a US-based software development company specializing in providing businesses worldwide with custom technology solutions. As a mobile and web-based application development company with over 2,800 skilled software developers, Chetu combines technological expertise, specific domain experience, and a passion for excellence to deliver enterprise-grade solutions.

8. N-iX

N-iX is a European software development service company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. Founded in 2002, N-iX has come a long way and increased its presence in six countries spanning Europe and the US. With more than 1,800 employees, N-iX offers expert solutions in cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, business intelligence, embedded software, IoT, and other tech domains.

9. Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched in-house expertise in business transformation, hybrid workplace strategy, technology implementation and adoption. The firm has established a reputation for combining the benefits of experience, flexibility and cost efficiency to create custom solutions centred on what’s best for your business. Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has grown to 1,400 employees and 14 locations across the country.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems has been providing business analytics and custom software development services since 2019. Their data platform, powered by robust Big Data, Data Analytics, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence technologies, delivers precise analytical data that helps firms empower their businesses, make better decisions, boost ROI, and achieve goals.

