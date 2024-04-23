Top 10 Legit Online Casino App Philippines 2024 (Apps Recommended By Filipino Players)

If you are an Android user looking to play slots, lotto, and other casino games anywhere and anytime, the Peso888 Casino app is the perfect spot for you. Besides having a wide selection of casino games, Peso88 app also has one of the fastest payout, making it easier and quicker to enjoy your winnings.

There is also a 100% up to PHP 5,000 for new players to play any casino game of their choosing. If you are already an existing player, then you stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 or 8,888 PHP in the casino's raffle draw.

Pros

App has very high RTP slots.

Offers cockfighting game.

Fast payout.

Cons

Limited live dealer games.

Sign Up and Download the Peso88 Online Casino App Now!

3. 55bmw Casino App

No online casino app is more user-friendly and intuitive than the 55BMW casino app. From having easy, seamless page-to-page navigation to offering 1000+ fish, slots, cards, and live casino games, 55bmw is a melting pot for players of all levels. Games aren't the only thing the casino app has in abundance; there are also over a dozen payment methods, including AstroPay, Paysafecard, Visa, Skrill, MasterCard, Maestro, Neteller, etc.

One of the perks of playing at 55bmw is the jackpot prize. As of the time of writing, the current pot prize is over 1.5 million pesos. New players also get a welcome bonus of 100% up to 198 pesos on their first deposit. What’s more there is also a VIP program where you can get up to 38,888 pesos in discounts depending on your VIP level.

Pros

Live dealer games are available.

Jackpot games are very rewarding.

24/7 customer support.

Cons

No live chat.

4. 8k8 Casino App

Are you a fan of online slots? What about card or live casino games? If you answer yes to any of these, then the 8k8 online casino app has all you need. With over 1,000 casino games, players can enjoy their favorite games on the go regardless of their device. In addition to offering great accessibility with its games, new players also get a 100% welcome bonus and free spins to play real money online slots.

Pros

App is available for both iOS and Android users.

Lots of promotions for new and existing players.

Cons

App isn’t easy to download.

5. Ph365 Casino App

With over 1,000 casino games for Android and iOS users, Ph365 is one of the best online casino app real money Philippines. Players can enjoy a wide variety of games like slots, fish game, video poker, and table games. For users craving more interactive gameplay, there is also a live dealer section powered by Evo Live, SE Live, and many more.

Although the welcome bonus is a meager 100% up to 199 PHP and a 10% up to 1,000 pesos second deposit bonus, there are several other ongoing promotions to make up for it. Promotions like the VIP bonus where you can get up to 58,888 PHP in recharge bonus and the rebate promotion, where you get 1% rebate on your deposit.

Pros

100% deposit bonus for new players.

Native app for Android and iOS users.

App is easy to download.

Cons

App looks a bit dated.

6. 777Pub Online Casino App

777 Pub online casino app is one of the best for players looking for traditional casino games like slots, live and fish games as well as specialty games such as Super Mines and Crash. While there isn’t a native app for iOS users, the website is also mobile-friendly, making it easy to deposit, gamble and withdraw your winnings.

There is a 50% first deposit bonus awarded to new players, which on first look might be low, but given that there is no limit, this is a gem for high-stake players. Also, other promotions like the 8% daily first deposit bonus and PHP 77 referral reward provide constant free money you can leverage.

Pros

Lots of exciting promotions.

VIP program is available.

App is available for android users.

Cons

No iOS app.

7. CC6 Online Casino App

With close to 6 million PHP jackpot waiting to be claimed, CC6 is the best online casino app real money Philippines for players craving massive winnings. Regardless of your preference, you will find online slot machines, fish tables, cards, and live games available to play on the mobile app. Being a modern operator, players also get to deposit, bet, and withdraw using USDT.

Pros

Accepts fiat and cryptocurrency.

App is easy to navigate.

Offers extensive collections of online slots.

Cons

Doesn’t offer lots of promotions.

8. MCW Online Casino App

Also known as the Mega Casino World app, MCW offers plethora of online casino games from software providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, and many others. Regardless of whether slots, poker, card, or table games are your style, there are more than enough options on the casino app.

While there is only an Android app, iOS players can still have great gameplay through its mobile-first website. The native mobile app and games are built with HTML5, which means you don’t need any additional plugins or Flash player to access all the available games. Also, the app auto-orientation gives you optimal experience when playing regardless of your screen size. New players get a 100% welcome bonus up to 10,000 PHP and if you refer a friend, you get 250 pesos for each referral.

Pros

Has a lot of progressive jackpots.

Offers a lot of promotions.

Live chat support is available.

Cons

Game library lacks variety.

No iOS app.

9. Philwin Online Casino App

Not a fan of fiat gambling or want more than just the traditional payment methods? Philwin is one of the best crypto-based legit online casino apps in the Phillipines. For new players there is a whooping 245% welcome bonus on your first deposit, and when you download the Philwin online casino app, you get free spins to play qualifying slots.

Pros

Accepts cryptocurrency and traditional payment options.

1,000+ casino games.

Massive casino games.

App is available on Android and iOS.

Cons

Limited table games.

10. Lucky Cola Casino App

Lucky Cola Casino app is home to over 1,000 games spanning slot machines, baccarat, roulette, bingo, blackjack, fish, and even live dealer games. The mobile app is for iOS and Android users, making it an all-inclusive operator. Aside from this, Lucky Cola is one of the legit online casino app Philippines that offers a no deposit bonus. New players are awarded 20 pesos no deposit bonus upon signing up.

For a more long-term bonus, from the moment you sign up, you beginning accumulating points on every bet you make. Depending on your points or VIP level, players can get exclusive access to VIP tables, personal account manager, special services and promotions, etc.

Pros

Lots of exciting games.

Offers no deposit bonus.

Live dealer games are available.

Cons

App lags sometimes.

Online Casino App Download Philippines

Mobile gambling is the new cool. It provides players with a more convenient way to play games whenever and wherever they are. But how do I get started on these apps? You might ask. Well, below is the breakdown of how to download a legit online casino app in the Philippines to your smartphone.

How to Download and Install Online Casino Apps For Android

Online casino apps not only make gambling easy, getting it on your phone is also very straightforward. If your smartphone uses an Android operating system, then all you need is take the following steps to download an online casino app real money in the Philippines.

Head to the online casino website.

Click on the “App” tab.

Scan the QR code or copy the app name and search for it on the Google Play Store.

Download to your device.

Install after it’s done downloading.

Sign into your account and start playing!

How to Download and Install Online Casino Apps For iOS

Don’t have an Android phone or tablet? Well, you have nothing to worry about as some of the best casinos in Philipines have an iOS app that you can download. Similar to its android counterpart, here is how to get the app on your phone.

Click the “Install App” tab on the casino’s website.

Scan the QR code or search for the app name on the App Store.

Click on “Get” button below the app.

Wait till it’s done downloading and installing.

Open and sign in with your details.

Legal Considerations and Regulations

Convenience has always been a top priority for Filipinos, and this has become possible with the advancement of technology. However, while online casino apps are pretty commonplace, it’s always important to look at the legal side of things.

One of the most important things to look at is the legality of the online casino app in the Philippines. For a casino to be considered legal in the country, it must have been registered and licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). This iGaming authority oversees everything from real money casino operators to software providers. Gambling in an unlicensed casino directly violates the Revised Penal Code.

Licensing is only half of the legal consideration for Filipino players. The legal age for gambling is set at 21, and players younger than this are considered underaged by law and are prohibited from downloading or signing up at any online casino app.

Tips for Responsible Gambling Philippines

Gambling is undoubtedly fun, and you might easily get carried away by the thrill of the spinning reels or shooting fish for reward. However, this could result in overspending and even addiction, which is why following responsible gambling not only makes you play for longer, but also protect you from any financial ruin.

Try games on demo play before using real money: Knowing the mechanism or how a game is played is the bedrock of standing a chance to win real money. Hence, we recommend that you first try out games you want to play in demo or free play mode to understand all the game entails before risking your own hard-earned dime.

Only use money you can afford to loose to gamble: Gambling is a game of luck and is far off from what can be called investment. Due to this, only use your spare money, money that is inconsequential.

Always have a budget and stick to it: Similar to our previous point, one of the most important tips for responsible gaming is having a budget. This ensures that you don’t over-gamble or even chase losses.

Use any of the Responsible Gaming Features: Reputable online casino apps are known for having several responsible gaming features that can limit your deposit and play session; implementing any of these could prevent you from having unhealthy gambling activity. In addition to this, these apps are also affiliated with several gambling NGOs that help players dealing with gambling addictions.

Conclusion

While mobile apps provide easy accessibility to players, the top 10 legit online casino app Philippines that we’ve highlighted raised it a notch by also providing a wide variety of fair games, watertight security, and, of course, a plethora of promotions for new and existing players. Whether you are using an iPhone, iPad, or any iOS device or you are an Android user, you can be assured of having a wholesome gambling experience from any of these top casinos.

FAQs About Online Casino Apps

What is the best casino app to win real money?

While the best casino app is subjective as it depends on your game preference and payment method, some of the best casino apps to win real money are 777 Pub Casino app, Lucky Cola Casino app, and CC6 casino app with close to 6 million pesos jackpot prize.

What online casino accepts CashApp?

Since Cash App is not legal in the Philippines, no legal online casino in the country accepts it. However, there are several casino apps that accepts cryptocurrency. Apps like PhilWin, and Cc6 provide cryptocurrency options for depositing and withdrawing. If your reason for seeking CashApp payment option is privacy, these two would be a perfect alternative for you.

What are the most popular online casino apps available in the Philippines?

The top 10 most popular online casinos are PesoBet, Peso88, 8k8, among others that we’ve recommended above.

How do online casino apps differ from traditional online casino websites?

Online casino apps provide more accessibility and easy navigation to players as they give them direct access to their accounts and games. Also, there are some online casinos that provide exclusive bonuses for mobile app users. However, in some cases, mobile casino apps may offer limited casino games. On the other hand, although online websites may not offer the same level of accessibility, they are more comprehensive and detailed than the mobile app version.

Are online casino apps legal to use in the Philippines?

Yes, real money online casino apps are legal in Manila as long as they are licensed and regulated by PAGCOR.

What types of games are available on online casino apps in the Philippines?

There is a wide variety of games in online casino apps ranging from traditional titles like online slots, video poker, table games, and live casinos to specialty games like fish table games, and Mines. Some, like CC6 casino also offer provably fair crypto games like Crash.

How do I download and install online casino apps on my mobile device in the Philippines?

Depending on the casino, you can download the mobile app from the operator’s website by clicking a link or scanning a QR code. Alternatively, you can search for the online casino app on your respective app store - Google Play or App Store.

What security measures are in place to protect users' personal and financial information on online casino apps?

All legit online casino app Philippines we recommend use high-end modern digital encryption like SSL or TLS. This ensures that all data - personal and financial - are encrypted and cannot be accessed by third-parties or miscreants.

Can I deposit and withdraw money using online casino apps in the Philippines?

Yes, just like on casinos’ websites, you can make deposits and withdrawals from the app. To do this, you need to head to the “Cashier” tab, select your payment method, and follow the prompt on your screen.

Are there any bonuses or promotions available specifically for users of online casino apps in the Philippines?

While not all casino apps offer app-specific bonuses in the Philippines, some, like the Philwin casino app, offer free spins to its mobile app users.

What are the minimum system requirements for running online casino apps on different mobile devices?

The system requirements for online casino apps vary for operators. We will recommend checking through the app instructions before downloading to see if it’s compatible with your device.

Are there any tips or strategies for maximizing enjoyment and success while using online casino apps in the Philippines?

Yes. While casino games use true RNG, where all outcomes are random and unpredictable, there are some strategies that you can use to increase your chances of winning. Some of these tips includes, playing games with high RTP and learning the different variances a game could have before playing. Lastly, have a strategy before entering any game.