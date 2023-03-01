The Best Shampoos For Dry Damaged Hair In 2023

There’s nothing more disheartening than waking up one day and finding your luscious locks have turned into a dry and damaged mess. Of course, this isn’t a one-day process but most people only realize the deterioration of their hair a bit too late. Then they scramble to find expensive hair products that will transform their hair back to its former glory. Remember this folks: prevention is always better and easier than treatment.

However, if your hair is past the prevention phase and is now venturing into dangerous “I need to treat this ASAP” territory, don’t worry. Your hair still has a chance. With the right hair products and some potential changes to your external environment, you can still save your hair.

The haircare industry is worth several billion dollars and it’s full of products that most people probably don’t even know exist: hair masks, leave-in conditioners, hair serums, and more. While we definitely recommend looking into some of these, our recommendations today will be focused on one type of product in particular—shampoos. Shampoos are the holy-grail of haircare, and since they’re one of the most-used products of all, ensuring your shampoo is the right one for you is vital. This is especially true for dry hair, which is more prone to breakage and damage.

Buying the correct shampoo is no easy task. Considering the fact that most shampoos take around 3-4 weeks to make a noticeable difference to the hair, things can go awry if you’ve made a wrong purchase. To take some of the pressure off, we’ve compiled a list of the best shampoos for dry and damaged hair. Some of the factors we’ve analyzed include looking at the product’s ingredient list, customer testimonials, and learning more about the company’s ethos. We’ve included all sorts of recommendations such as the Blu Atlas Shampoo—an industry disruptor with its gentle, environment-friendly formulation—and the LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo, which is the perfect product for those with curly, dry hair.

When it comes to choosing any haircare products, it’s important to make an informed decision. Knowing more about your hair type and what ingredients work best for it will help you in buying the right products. So, before we dive into the recommendations, let’s talk a little bit more about hair!

If you’re reading this, chances are that you have dry or damaged hair or maybe even both. The type of hair you have depends on the water-retention capabilities of the roots. If the roots aren’t able to retain moisture, then hair can feel dry, look frizzy, and break off easily. However, the moisture-retention capabilities of the roots can be affected by both internal and external factors.

Internal factors include genetics or various health problems such as hypothyroidism, Menkes syndrome and more. In cases like these, hair products alone may not be able to cure the hair of dryness but they can alleviate the symptoms and make it healthier in the long run. External factors include how frequently you shampoo your hair as well as climate, chemical treatments, and more. Frequently shampooing hair can strip it of its natural oils—especially when using a shampoo that isn’t suited to your hair type. Similarly, hot, dry or even extremely cold weather can cause the hair to become frizzy and dry. Chemical treatments such as bleach can raise the hair cuticle, affecting its ability to retain moisture in the long run.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s get into our best shampoo recommendations for dry and damaged hair!

Blu Atlas

If you’ve never tried any Blu Atlas products before, you’re seriously missing out! Not only is Blu Atlas the perfect grooming brand for modern men, but its products definitely live up to the hype. This all-natural, premium brand is a recent creation—founded in January 2022, Blu Atlas has already become a common sight on many dressing tables. What makes this brand so charming compared to others is its transparency. All Blu Atlas products are made from natural, 100% vegan ingredients that provide the best results. In a world where skincare and haircare products are overloaded with chemicals whose names you can’t hope to pronounce, Blu Atlas is like a breath of fresh air.

The Blu Atlas Shampoo is the perfect product for strands that need saving. Containing a blend of premium moisturizing ingredients, this shampoo not only cleanses the scalp thoroughly but ensures that every single hair strand is fortified. When it comes to dry hair, it’s important to look for products that add moisture back into the hair, which is why we recommend the Blu Atlas Shampoo. It contains jojoba protein which is enriched with various vitamins such as A and E, and it’s also an emollient which contains vital fatty acids. Additional moisturization is provided in the form of aloe vera and vegan biotin which leave each strand feeling healthy and looking shiny.

Hair that is dry is more prone to breakage, therefore, using ingredients that are good in quality and add moisture to the hair is absolutely essential. Blu Atlas is on a mission to ensure that all of their products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances—ingredients which can leave the hair damaged. This is our top recommendation for stressed-out strands. Not only is it gentle on your scalp, but it is also gentle on the environment! There are so many reasons why this made the top spot on our list of the best shampoos for dry, damaged hair.

2. Kiehl’s Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner

Kiehl’s

Who knew there could be a two-in-one product that actually delivers what it claims? We certainly didn’t until we came across Kiehl's Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner. Now, the men’s grooming industry is chock-full of products that claim to have multiple uses but the sad reality is, most of them don’t live up to their promises. Kiehl’s does. Founded in 1851, Kiehl’s has become one of the most popular wellness brands for all genders. What first started out as an apothecary has now gone to become one of the world’s leading brands in all things skincare and haircare. For good reason too! Kiehl’s is a brand whose spirit lies in the ingredients it uses. All of the products are made from premium, gentle elements that leave your skin and hair feeling more healthy.

The Kiehl’s Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner is formulated specifically for men with dry hair. It’s gentle enough to not only be used for the scalp but it can also cleanse your beard. One of the leading causes for damaged or dry hair is scalp buildup. This can occur through natural processes such as sweat or a buildup of natural oils, but it can also occur due to over-application of hair products such as gels. A healthy scalp is imperative for healthy hair. This shampoo contains pracaxi oil which not only smoothes and conditions the hair, but it also removes buildup without drying out the scalp.

Another great thing about this product is its scent. Made from a blend of essential oils including cedarwood, sandalwood, and eucalyptus, the fragrance has definite woodsy notes. As the fragrance is derived through essential oils and not alcohol, it doesn’t dry out the hair. This is the perfect shampoo for someone who wants a power product that both cleanses the hair like a shampoo and moisturizes it like a conditioner.

3. Kérastase Densifique Bodifying Shampoo for Men

Kérastase

The thing about dry or damaged hair is that it can cause hair fall. Dry hair is brittle and little amounts of stress to the strands can cause them to snap off. When it comes to buying a shampoo for dry hair, it’s important to not only look at the degree of moisturization but also whether the shampoo will strengthen the hair. Which is why the Kérastase Densifique Shampoo for Men is the perfect product to add some life back into dull strands. Kérastase has been a leader in the haircare industry for quite some time now. Known for developing professional-grade products, Kérastase takes pride in using only the best ingredients. All of their haircare ranges are made using science-backed formulations to ensure that hair is left feeling healthier.

The Densifique Bodifying Shampoo is gentle enough to be used every day. It contains powerful ingredients such as biotin, which helps clarify the scalp and fortify every individual hair strand, and taurine, which protects and strengthens the hair follicle. Inspired by the effortlessly stylish Parisians, Kérastase aims to bring the salon experience to your home. Oftentimes, dry hair does need professional-grade care, but if you’re not sure where to start or prefer the comfort of your own home to that of a salon, then the Densifique Shampoo is your savior. Not only will it leave you with hair that looks and feels denser, but it will also add moisture back into parched strands.

We recommend this product for anyone who wants to add some volume and life back into their hair. The formulation is gentle but the results are apparent—we guarantee every day will be a good hair day!

4. Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo

Moroccanoil

Argan oil is an ancient beauty secret used by many indigenous people to keep not only their hair nourished but also their skin. Extracted from the core of the argan tree, this oil is found in most skincare products such as masks and moisturizers. The tree is native to Morocco, hence inspiring the brand name Moroccanoil. This powerful ingredient doesn’t just have one benefit; not only does it protect hair from breakage, but it also moisturizes the scalp and increases hair elasticity. The result is a head of luscious locks that feel and look healthy.

Moroccanoil believe so much in the power of this wonder oil that it’s the signature ingredient in all of their products. Their entire haircare range is based on providing dry and frizzy hair with premium treatment. The Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo is one of the best-selling shampoos available on the market.The antioxidants in argan oil leave the scalp feeling clean and hydrated. This shampoo is also free of any nasty ingredients such as sulfates, parabens, phosphates and more.

This is one of those products that has rave reviews no matter what website you look at. This is because the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo actually works! It leaves the hair feeling bouncy, it tames frizz, and it boosts water-retention. We couldn’t not include this on our list of the best shampoos for dry, damaged hair.

5. SACHAJUAN Moisturizing Shampoo

SACHAJUAN

SACHAJUAN is one of those brands where if you buy one product, you’ll probably be tempted to buy more. We can’t guarantee whether this brand will be good for your wallet, but we can assure you that it will be the best for your hair. Inherently minimalist at heart, SACHAJUAN was founded in 1997 by two renowned hairdressers. The spirit of the brand is to make styling and taking care of hair as simple and uncomplicated as it can be. In a world where most haircare brands use ingredients that can’t even be pronounced, SACHAJUAN aims to be as transparent as they come. But don’t let their minimalist approach fool you; the products are highly effective and deliver results that are visible.

When it comes to product development, no one does it quite like SACHAJUAN. Ocean Silk Technology—a formulation native to all SACHAJUAN products—contains extracts from two types of cold water algae. This blend of natural ingredients leaves hair feeling silky, improves the scalp’s water-retention abilities, and makes each individual strand more elastic. The Moisturizing Shampoo is one of SACHAJUAN’s most popular products. Boosted with the Ocean Silk Technology and argan oil, it works wonders on dry hair.

If you’re looking for a shampoo that combines professional-grade haircare with scientific research, then this product is for you. The SACHAJUAN Moisturizing Shampoo is made without animal products and parabens, ensuring only the best ingredients are used.

6. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp

You’ve probably heard that it’s good to exfoliate your skin, but what about your scalp? Exfoliation removes dead skin cells from the skin’s surface, letting it breathe and promoting cell regeneration. Why should your scalp be any different? Having dry or damaged hair can mean dealing with a scalp that has product buildup or even dandruff. Using a normal shampoo may leave your hair feeling good but it won’t solve the problem at its root (get it?). Briogeo’s Scalp Revival exfoliating shampoo is one of the best products on the market for an itchy or irritated scalp.

Briogeo has always been at the forefront of the haircare industry. Their aim is to make products that suit every hair type using clean and premium ingredients. This exfoliating shampoo contains a blend of coconut oil and tea tree oil to hydrate the hair and soothe any irritation. Impurities such as dirt, bacteria, and product buildup don’t stand a chance against this product! The Scalp Revival Shampoo contains charcoal—an active ingredient which absorbs dirt from the roots and leaves behind a clean scalp.

It also contains conditioning elements which leave your hair feeling smoothe from root to tip. And something we really love about this shampoo is that it comes in a jar for easy access, so you no longer have to try and squeeze out the last few drops.

7. LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo

LivSo

Last on our list of the best shampoos for dry, damaged hair is this wonderful product. If you have dry hair that is curly, you know how hard it can be to find shampoos that protect your curls and moisturize your hair at the same time. Well, consider the search over because we just found the perfect product! LivSo is a haircare brand that designs products specifically for curly hair; their formulations are gentle and the results are evident. Their combination of scientific expertise and clinical experience ensure LivSo’s products are of the utmost quality. In fact, 97% of those who used LivSo’s product range for 12 weeks believed that it was the best system they’d used thus far.

The LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo is perfect for curly hair. The formulation contains xylitol which balances out the moisture level of the scalp and supports cell regeneration. Glycolic acid removes any dandruff or dead skin cells to let your scalp breathe. Moisture is added back into the hair shaft through the addition of coconut oil which not only makes hair soft but also prevents scalp irritation. The result? Hair that has the perfect environment to grow.

This moisturizing shampoo has a divine lemongrass scent which leaves the hair feeling fresh. If you’re a man with curly hair and want a product that can preserve the beauty of your curls, then this is it. Not only is the LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo sulfate-free but it’s also gentle on your wallet and the environment.

Tips to care for dry hair

Dry hair usually needs more TLC than any other type of hair. This is because hair that is dry is more prone to breakage, split ends, and damage. Like we said before, haircare starts at using the right shampoo, but it doesn’t end there. There’s a slew of other things you can do—simple changes in your daily routine—which could transform your hair into the healthiest it’s ever been. We’ve compiled a list of some expert-approved tips for you to try out below.

Shampooing frequency

As a man, it’s pretty normalized to wash your hair every time you wash your body, which is (hopefully) every day. But just like the skin on our body can get dry when using harsh soaps, so can our scalp.

Recent studies show that people with dry hair should aim to shampoo it no more than twice a week. Dry hair already has considerably less natural oils protecting it, and by shampooing more often, you’re stripping away what little is there. Of course, if you’re working out and everything feels really sweaty, opt for a shampoo. If you do light workouts every day, try just rinsing your hair instead.

The best way to figure out when to wash your hair is to see whether it feels greasy or weighed down. Dry hair usually takes longer to accumulate sebum and oils, so it’s completely normal if you don’t wash it for a few days or even a week.

The type of tool used

There are a variety of hair tools such as various combs and brushes, but most men opt for their fingers. The good-old finger-brushing method may seem like an easy way to style short hair, however, it’s probably not making your hair too happy.

The type of hair tool you use really depends on the type of hair you have. Men with normal, straight hair can get away with raking their fingers through it and calling it a day. On the other hand, men with dry hair need to put a little bit more effort in. The type of tool you use depends on the type of dry hair you have (because of course, there is more than one).

Dry hair that is curly

Curly hair is best brushed through while it’s wet. This is because brushing through dry curls can lead to more static, which leads to frizz. Either use a detangling brush specifically made for curly hair, or if you don’t have one on hand, use a wide-toothed comb. Both of these tools help separate hair without pulling on the follicle. Hair is vulnerable when it’s wet, so it’s really important to brush through it gently and with a tool that doesn’t pull.

Dry hair that is straight

If you have hair that is dry yet relatively straight, you can definitely opt to detangle it when it’s not wet. Use a wooden comb or a bamboo brush. These tools help distribute any natural hair oils and products you may have applied through the entire hair strand. In general, choose brushes that have wooden bristles or combs that are wooden as they don’t pull on the hair follicle as much.

Dry hair that is combination

An oily scalp but dry ends is definitely the best (and worst) of both worlds. It means that you may have to shampoo your scalp more often but that ends up making your hair tips more dry. It can be a tricky situation to work out. We would recommend trying a brush with natural bristles, such as boar hair. These brushes tend to be more dense which allows the oils from the scalp to be distributed throughout the rest of the strand. They can also stimulate blood circulation in the scalp and help balance out oil production over time.

Hair oils

Used for centuries in South Asia, hair oils are your new best friend if you have dry hair. Not only do they enhance lubrication of the hair shaft, but they also prevent breakage. People with a dry scalp aren’t able to produce the natural oils needed to maintain the sheen and health of the hair. Using hair oils is a great way to ensure enough moisture is being provided to each strand.

So when exactly should you use hair oils? Well, like much else in this article, when to apply oil depends on your hair type. If you have extremely dry hair, then apply it overnight before a shampoo and also a little bit once hair is dry. If your hair isn’t that dry, apply a small amount to the ends after a shampoo or whenever the hair feels a bit thirsty.

Not all hair oils are made the same; different oils come with different benefits. Let’s take castor oil for example. Castor oil is a thick oil made from the seeds of the castor plant. Yes, this oil is perfect for helping parched strands retain moisture but it can also weigh down strands and be too thick to apply for someone with thin hair.

Rosemary oil is the perfect elixir for hair growth and will leave your locks looking longer in no time at all. This is the perfect choice for someone who had a bad run at the barbers! However, rosemary oil isn’t as moisturizing as other types of oil and may not be suitable for someone with extremely dry hair.

When it comes to using hair oil, it’s important to first identify your hair problem and then search for the hair oil best suited for alleviating it. To get added benefits, you can also try to mix multiple hair oils together and then apply them. Oils with a thicker consistency like castor oil can be mixed with oils that are a little thinner (peppermint, neem, etc.) to make application easier. But perhaps the most important tip is to listen to your hair. Apply these oils when it seems like your hair needs it—it might be weekly, monthly, or even daily. This is because overapplication of hair oils—especially castor or coconut oil—can do more harm than good, leading to the hair follicles being suffocated and the strands feeling weighed down.