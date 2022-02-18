The Awe-Inspiring Journey Of Anusheel Chowdry; Social Media Influencer And Young Entrepreneur

Anusheel Chowdry is a name, not new for the Instagram folks and the people of Chennai and Bangalore. He has been making his work and existence more impactful with his every move.

His journey of accomplishments in entrepreneurship began at the young age of 12 when he started posting his Father’s gift products (Imported from China) on Facebook, with occasional help from his mother who taught him the basics of business in his childhood. Today his father’s business has boomed with the sale happening both offline and online and has almost 300 resellers selling his products online all over India.

After the efforts that helped his father boost his sales, Anusheel completed his schooling in DAV Boys Senior Secondary School, Chennai and was the cultural secretary there. Throughout his academic life, Anusheel was very passionate about being an entrepreneur which lead him to become a part of 3 internships at the climber, Manasatva and TedX.

With growing confidence that helped him evolve, Anusheel started a meme page named the Ultimate trolls on Instagram, which grew with constant support from the viewers and has now risen to 7,50,000 followers today. He was very keen on developing and nurturing young talents by giving them the attention and support they deserve, through his Instagram page. Vine creators like Ashish Chanchalani and Harsh Beniwal had gathered a lot of recognition through this meme page during the initial years of their works.

In spite of the competition that prevails in social media, Anusheel has managed to keep his followers' count and viewer support steady at all times by properly and consistently creating content that ensures engagement with the audience. His page has been successful in collaborating with various brands for their promotion and thereby managed to work alongside, Tiktok for their various contents.

Anusheel has always been a very ardent follower of current news affairs and has been incorporating unknown and untold stories and struggles from around the world through his page. There is a wide variety of articles that conveys strong messages as well as humour on his page. He makes sure that there isn’t a repetition of the same theme over and over again, which is indeed his tactic that helps him sustain the variegation which attracts the audience.

With his constant hard work, Anusheel has managed to build a creative space to share and project various talents and happiness to the different sections of society. He says, “I am someone who wants to enjoy things and relax at the end of the day. If I can make someone happy by simultaneously earning from it, nothing can make me happier.”

Anusheel hopes to conquer greater heights as he strives forward with his remarkable endeavour and performance. He stands as an inspiration to many fellow content creators who are slowly entering the field of social media.