Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why These Three Cryptos On Presale Will Give 25x More Gains Before 2023

The overall crypto market has been experiencing a serious decline in recent times. While the current market situation is relatively unpleasant, it continually provides newer avenues for crypto investors to seek new coins to speculate, invest and hold for considerable profits in the foreseeable future.

This guide takes a technical look at a popular meme coin, its current standing, and its future prices. It also features three crypto presales (IMPT.io, Dash 2 Trade , and Calvaria ) that will provide 25x more gains before 2023.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Shiba Inu is one of the top meme coins that still surprises the crypto audience. Despite having minimal use cases and infinite supply, Shiba Inu is not a coin to shy away from media attention.

Recently, according to Travala.com, SHIB tokens are now used to book five-star luxury hotels in Dubai. Could this real-world use case propel the price of Shiba Inu to higher pricing? Consider the price chart below.

A closer look at the weekly chart of SHIB/USDT shows that the price action of $SHIB tokens is trading below $0.00001. Shiba Inu is not immune to the recent price drops experienced by significant cryptocurrencies.

While the price currently maintains this demand zone, if there is a monumental use case in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, we can see further bullish continuations (green arrow).

However, if SHIB breaks the last demand zone (green box), there will be a massive sell-off. SHIB traders can look at other new cryptos offering better investment opportunities which this guide presents.

Let’s consider the price predictions for the coming years:

YEAR EXPECTED PRICE 2023 $0.000016 2024 $0.000025 2025 $0.000037 2026 $0.000051 2027 $0.000089

Three Crypto Presales That will Provide ×25 Gains

Despite the market’s bearish run, crypto users and investors can consider investing in these three cryptos that are presently running their presale invents.

1. IMPT.io: A Green Blockchain Platform with a Global Initiative Program

Global carbon emissions increase yearly, and industries must strive to reduce their carbon footprints to protect and sustain the environment. The crypto industry is not excluded from the carbon footprint.

The last bull run showed that significant crypto assets consumed a colossal amount of power to keep up with increasing transactions in their blockchain network. While many crypto projects have adopted green initiatives into their ecosystem, IMPT.io, a blockchain platform, takes it further.

By introducing a carbon offset program, IMPT.io has partnered with thousands of eco-conscious brands that will provide products and services for individuals and businesses in the greenest way possible. When users regularly shop with these brands, they acquire carbon credits.

Also, in line with this significant global program, IMPT.io invites users to actively choose and participate in environmental projects that will help sustain the environment and earn carbon credits. These carbon credits are then tokenized as NFTs, which can be traded on the marketplace.

To ensure the IMPT ecosystem runs smoothly, its utility token, $IMPT, runs the IMPT.io platform and future marketplace. IMPT token will be an essential feature in the IMPT market to help users purchase NFT carbon credits and affiliate products from brands.

Also, IMPT holders can participate in DAO, where they can vote on upcoming features and products that will positively impact the platform and the environment. Considering IMPT’s high-end use cases, participating in its ongoing presale could offer nice gains when the product launches.

2. Dash 2 Trade: A Crypto Platform to Offer the Best Crypto Insights

The crypto market can be challenging, especially during high volatility, sentiment changes, and fluctuations. Many traders find themselves in the middle of the market with little to no insight on where to turn. Hence, a crypto platform that guides traders in the market is needed.

The Dash 2 Trade platform promises to be the future of cryptocurrency by implementing a dashboard for users to get the best on-chain market data and crypto insights. This dashboard will ensure users develop a trading edge to take the right trades in the crypto market.

The dashboard has a bespoke scoring system for crypto ICOs and presales. Users can gain early access to promising crypto projects that could offer huge gains when launched in the market.

Also, the dashboard provides trading signals of trending crypto coins, listing alerts on top-tier exchanges, technical indicators, social metrics, and more. Users can avail themselves of these features and trading tools to create different strategies to stand out in the market.

This dashboard, upon launch, will require D2T users to use the platform’s native currency, D2T tokens. This utility token will allow users to gain monthly access to the Dash 2 Trade platform premium features to better equip themselves with more tools to take their trading to the next level.

If you want to enjoy the D2T dashboard features, the Dash 2 Trade presale is ongoing with over $5.5 million raised in capital.

3. Calvaria: A Blockchain-based Play-to-earn Ecosystem

The Calvaria platform is releasing a flagship battle game called Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. The game features playable NFT characters with skills and abilities across different battlefields. Players can freely try different battle strategies to challenge their opponents in the game and earn crypto rewards.

Calvaria takes it further by introducing two utility tokens that take care of in-game resources, upgrades, and rewards ($eRIA tokens) and its ecosystem ($RIA). $RIA token holders can participate in a staking system to earn passive income. They also engage in governance voting in the community to ensure Calvaria is a long-term sustainable and successful platform.

While $eRIA will be available when the game officially releases, $RIA tokens are available in the ongoing presale. Its ten-round presale is quickly selling out; therefore, you should take advantage of this new crypto project which could exponentially increase in value upon game launch.

Final Thoughts

While it could take some time for major altcoins to recover and dominate the market as they did before, investors can still enjoy new crypto projects that will offer impressive gains in the market. By actively participating in the presale events of the coins discussed in this article, you’re sure to enjoy a good yield on your investment.

