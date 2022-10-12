10 Best Free Reverse Phone Number Lookups

No need to worry if a person receives a sneaky call because with technology innovating daily, he can do free reverse phone number lookups with the help of multiple tools that will be described later in the article.

These free reverse phone numbers lookup services can find out who is trying to call from an unknown number. The unknown number or spam calls can be annoying and test one’s patience level. In some cases, they also turned out to be risky. Therefore to avoid this problem, there is a solution of a reverse phone number lookup tool. The tools mentioned below are some of the best free reverse phone number lookup services available online. Their usage is quite simple, as the user has to enter the number from which he received the call, and the lookup tool must identify the caller’s identity. The features installed in them can vary from tool to tool, but each has enough information to track the caller’s identity. Moreover, they also give an option to the user to either call back or report the call as spam.

Let’s discuss each one of them briefly:

1. NumLooker

People recommend NumLooker because it provides a service that can help users search for an individual and reverse phone number lookup. The information provided by this tool is authentic as it has access to accurate and rich data. It also helps with a public record search by saving users time to visit government offices and use their un-updated websites. Searching for someone who has called anonymously also becomes more accessible with NumLooker, as it will provide a complete picture of their name, location, and email address.

Some of the pros of having access to Numlooker are

It’s easy to use and saves a lot of time by simply identifying who is trying to call without any confusion.

The information provided by this tool is accurate by having special filtering options.

Gives updates when a new change or information is added.

Its cons are as follows:

The website often crashes while using it.

The slow process is compared to other tools.

2. CocoFinder

CocoFinder is highly known for its free reverse phone lookup service. It is quite simple to use. The user just has to type the number of whom he is trying to find out and the website will show the caller’s identity with other basic information. The results shown by the website will match with expected IDs. And in the end, the person will get a detailed report containing specifics related to each person. All the data provided by CocoFinder is legal and authentic as it comes from accurate sources.

Moreover, access to information will mainly depend on the unknown caller’s online tracks. His name, email address, and other basic details will be mentioned if he is a family, friend, or professional. And in the case of spam, expect less.

Some of its Pros include

Easy usage.

Authentic information.

Affordability.

Cons

Not up to mark customer service.

Have to wait longer to get a detailed report.

3. USPhoneLookup

With the help of USPhoneLookup, a person can unmask the identity of an anonymous caller. It’s the easiest way to find out who is trying to contact. This tool provides a 100% free reverse phone number lookup service to get information on an unknown caller. It will give access to the caller’s name, social media accounts, age, mutual friends, home and office address, email ID, etc.

Some of the pros of having access to USPhone Lookup are as follows:

It can be used by beginners as well as it is quite basic.

All the search lookups are secured and encrypted.

Perform a job in a few minutes.

Give access to extensive reports.

One of its drawbacks is that its Customer service can be improved.

4. WhatIsThisNumber