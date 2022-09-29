Relief Factor Review [2022 Expert Updates] - Does It Really Work?

We get our expert nutritionist Dr Richard Nicks to take a look a Relief Factor. A supposed pain relieving supplement that promises the earth, and comes with a price tag to match!

Relief Factor is a health and wellness brand that offers three different formulas that claim to help people reduce aches and pains. Studies have shown that people with chronic pain are much less active than healthy people, and even the most minor aches and pains can develop into crippling niggling pains. They can hinder our productivity and prevent us from exercising or getting out of bed.

Review In short: we recommend another product over Relief Factor currently. Physio Flex Pro to treat aches, pains and joint issues.

Does Relief Factor Actually Work?

The relief factor is a supplement that claims to help with joint pain and inflammation. However, its ingredients have not been scientifically proven. It contains Epimedium, a plant known for its positive clinical effect on osteoporosis. It is also known to have anti-inflammatory, anti-atherosclerosis, and anti-depression properties. It also contains Icariin, a substance that is not proven to help with joint pain and inflammation.

Relief Factor is a supplement made by a company called Promedev LLC based in Kirkland, WA. It is promoted by Michael Medved, who says that the product has helped him deal with pain. However, the product doesn't actually work, and the manufacturer is unable to guarantee results.

The company behind Relief Factor does not share any personal information about its customers with third parties. It only shares this information with its partner, the Longevity Medical Clinic. The company also has a very transparent privacy policy that you can read on their website. Users are also required to accept the company's cookie policy, which they do when they visit their website.

While Relief Factor has a low rate of adverse reactions, you should still be cautious before adding this dietary supplement to your daily routine. Ensure that your body can tolerate the product and that it is compatible with your health and diet.

If you want a more powerful form of pain relief at a more affordable price, we recommend Physio Flex Pro as the top rated relief Factor alternative.

Pros:

- It's natural, so it won't cause any side effects.

- You can take it with or without food.

- It's easy to use.

Cons:

- There are no proper reviews yet.

- Ingredients may not reduce pain

- Extremely expensive and limited formula

Relief Factor Ingredients

Relief Factor is a natural supplement aimed at relieving chronic pain. Its ingredients are all backed by scientific evidence. This product has been tried and tested for over 15 years and offers similar results to pharmaceutical medications. It contains four key ingredients, which have been shown to reduce pain. For more information, visit the Relief Factor website.

Relief Factor is a long-term supplement, and the effects of its ingredients only begin to be noticed after a few months. Its ingredients include turmeric, ineffective Omega-3, Resveratrol, and Icariin. While these ingredients are all safe to use, you should be aware that they aren't organic and may contain herbicides and pesticides. If you have allergies, consult a health care professional before using this product.

Omega-3 fatty acids are another important part of Relief Factor. These fats help fight inflammation and pain associated with inflamed joints. They also improve brain function. Relief Factor contains this nutrient, which is found in fish oil. However, fish oil is not the purest form of Omega-3s, so it's important to choose a cleaner source.

Relief Factor is available online and is sold only on the official website. It requires a subscription program. While this subscription is required, there's a low introductory price for the first month of supplies. Afterwards, you'll need to pay a monthly fee to keep using the product.

Icariin

A study published in the National Library of Medicine [2informs us that icariin is an active bioactive component found in Eastern medicine, with powerful anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties. Research has linked it to cardiovascular health and heart health:

● Reversing DNA Damage

● Preventing Endothelial Dysfunction

● Inhibiting the Proliferation and Migration of Smooth Muscle Cells

● Inhibiting Platelet Activation

A study in 2020 [3] concluded that 100 mg and 50 mg doses are effective in giving long-term relief from lower back pain in mammals.

Resveratrol

"Resveratrol is an apoliphenol that is which is a naturally occurring and powerful antioxidant" According to the Cleveland Clinic [4]. It's a component of red wine and is the ingredient that confers red wine with certain health benefits. Some of the potential benefits include:

● It can affect the brain and heart health

● Helps in raising HDL and decreasing LDL cholesterol

● It reduces blood clotting

Turmeric

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health [5declares it is an plant belonging to the ginger family. It has been utilized in Ayurveda as well as other traditional Indian remedies for centuries. Turmeric is used in:

Health of joints, such as arthritis

● Allergies

● Depression

● Digestive Health

And more!

A medical journal in 2016 [6] reviewed eight independent studies that examined how turmeric affects pain. the results of all eight studies showed that turmeric is to be as effective, or even more efficient than ibuprofen for dealing with arthritis-related pain. Sadly the amount of Turmeric in Relief Factor Falls under Physio Flex Pro. As such, that is the best alternative currently.

Pain Relief from Relief Factor - Too Good to be True?

While this may not be true of every person, there’s no doubt that chronic pains impact millions of Americans. According to recent estimates by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), chronic pains affect nearly 40 million Americans. Meanwhile, according to new estimates by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), up to 90 million Americans could have some form of arthritis — which means that at least one out of every five people in America suffers from some kind of joint disease.



Relief Factor Price

Relief Factor is expensive. So much so that its widely reputed as a bit of a rip off. Especially given the limited ingredients that are present in this supplements formula.

If you're interested in buying Relief Factor, you've probably heard about its price. You may even have seen some positive reviews on the official website. There are also many independent reviews that support the claims of the product. However, the price may be too high to justify purchasing the product. Fortunately, you can find a discount if you're willing to pay a monthly subscription.

Relief Factor is a natural nutritional supplement that combines four botanical ingredients with fish oil. They are designed to work together to combat the effects of ageing and pain. By complementing each other, they are able to target the underlying source of pain, as well as help the body interpret discomfort signals more effectively.

The formula contains high-quality ingredients that help fight inflammation and relieve mild to moderate pain. The ingredients used in Relief Factor are all medically-proven and work by upgrading the body's nutrient profile and influencing essential metabolic pathways. This formulation is different from ordinary prescription painkillers, which require frequent dosing, while Relief Factor aims to give long-term relief.

Relief Factor contains Epimedium, a plant extract that has anti-inflammatory properties. This herb also has anti-aging and anti-atherosclerosis properties. Its other ingredients, including white willow bark, ginger, and turmeric, support the body's natural response to inflammation.

Relief Factor Vs Physio Flex Pro



Physio Flex Pro:

● Advanced compounds with numerous benefits

● Effective pain relief with quick onset

● Trustworthy brand with reputable users

● Fast delivery and affordable pricing

Relief Factor

● Good ingredients, but not enough research into the formula

● High price

● Bad online reviews and ratings

When it comes to relief from joint pain, a combination supplement such as Physio Flex Pro can make a huge difference. The product contains a number of high-quality ingredients that have been clinically proven to work. Users should be able to feel the benefits of the supplement in as little as 21 days. The manufacturers claim that a proper dosage of Physio Flex Pro can accelerate the healing process of the joints.

Physio Flex Pro contains ingredients that help restore synovial fluid, which lubricates the bones and joint cartilage. It also improves flexibility and helps prevent further joint damage and inflammation. It is recommended by orthopedic surgeons for anyone suffering from arthritis, including athletes. It is also a great choice for people recovering from surgery.

Relief Factor has the potential to provide joint pain relief, but lacks the key supplements that can help rebuild the joints. It lacks MSM and Glucosamine, which have been proven in clinical trials to improve joint pain symptoms. It also lacks chondroitin, which promotes long-term joint protection.

While Physio Flex Pro contains some natural ingredients that can help with joint pain, it does not contain black pepper, which aids in its absorption. The only other ingredient that is beneficial is omega-3s, which aren't worth the price tag. There are cheaper alternatives out there that deliver similar results and better bang for the buck.

Where to Buy Relief Factor

