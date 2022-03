Corrosion resistance is an important factor in building capacity in TMT bars. TMT bars bear the bulk of the load of the structure

thereby protecting it against cracks. Corrosion in TMT bars can compromise the strength of the structure.

Our TMT bars undergo rigorous testing to check for corrosion through stringent salt corrosion test methods. The samples are immersed in salt water and then left to dry, which underlines the assurance of quality standards of our products.