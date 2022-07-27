Philanthropist And Social Worker Jas Kalra Talks About His ‘The Earth Saviours Foundation’

A Chinese saying goes: “If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go fishing. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody.” For centuries, 'Happiness is found in helping others,' is what the great thinkers suggest. Unfortunately, in a world of trends where even a simple act of kindness becomes viral, yet being a helping hand has become rare rather than the norm. It's not that people willingly don't help, but they are so absorbed with their own lives that they slip off the troubles of others. Going through a rough patch doesn't mean people are not in the position to help others; every small gesture can create a big difference.

Jas Kalra, a 22 year old philanthropist is one such personality who believes in simple living and selflessness. He is the existing President of The Earth Saviours Foundation (T.E.S.F), a renowned NGO that was formed with a mission to disintegrate social evil hazards. For the past many years, the NGO has been working towards leading a change in society and helping uplift and aiding older people along with helping the physically and mentally disabled. Incepted in 2008, it was developed under the strong leadership of Jas Kalra's father, Karmayogi Sh. Ravi Kalra Ji. Since then, the ashram has been filling an incomputable number of lives with happiness. To share his experience on the journey and hurdles on the way, Jas Kalra honestly answers a few questions.

1. How did the thought of being people's helping hand strike your way?

There's a connection between helping others and finding meaning in your life. Right from an early age, I have seen my father working devotedly towards making this world a better place to live, and I have inculcated the same thoughts within myself. Attributable to this, I joined the NGO my father used to run to be a part of that change. I desired to work under my father to explore more in the learning process, but unfortunately, he passed away soon. Now I am the President of the NGO, but it still runs on his vision that is instilled in me. His brave mind and compassionate heart, which are dedicated to the well-being of others, beat inside me. Though many impediments tried to obstruct my path, the motivation I received from my father always keeps me going. I even studied Psychology and Criminology at the University of Melbourne, Australia, because I wanted to help mentally challenged people. I want to dedicate my whole life to the upliftment of society and want more and more people to join me in this noble work.

2. How does The Earth Saviours Foundation be of service to the people?

For the past 13 years, our NGO has been working as a rescue centre for aged people whose family doesn't care for them anymore. Apart from this, we also help out mentally or physically disabled down and out people aged over 18 years. Situated in Gurugram, Haryana, with its two branches - Bandhwari Sewa Dham and Mandawar Sewa Dham, 100-150 permanent volunteers are constantly working to serve over 950 people. The Earth Saviours Foundation NGO has been assisting people for over 14 years, and in this journey, we have faced many challenges, even to the worst that it becomes difficult to feed three-time meals. However, one sentence that gives me the driving force is 'There is always light at the end of the tunnel.' We currently serve 1000 people but aim to help 5000 people in the coming days.

3. Do you receive any funding for your organisation?

This NGO was started by my father without any funds because he was always inclined toward the upliftment of society and worked towards them tirelessly. But soon after taking over the trust, I realised that to help the silent majority, more and more funds are indeed required. Unfortunately, we don't get any proper funds from anywhere, but yes, sometimes people do donate whatever they wish for. We have been trying to get some funds, if possible, for the improvement of our own people but have not yet received anything significant.

4. Having studied in Australia, don't you feel the need to become a business tycoon and make a big name for yourself?

I never dreamt of doing a business or earning a huge amount of money to lead a luxurious life. I believe that when some people in our own country don't have enough money to eat, live a normal life or provide primary education to their children, which is their right, leading a luxurious life can never make me happy. If we share some of our earnings with the needy, we can create a better environment. Someone correctly said, "We have two hands, one for ourselves and one to help others.”

5. What do you want to convey to the young generation?

To the youngsters, I would say that be a giver if you want to stay longer. There will be times when all we feel is to focus on ourselves; that's the most crucial time to be intact and stick to the fact that real happiness lies in making others happy. Lending help to people, apart from making the giver happy, also lowers the rate of depression, reduces the risk of dying by at least 22%, and is good for mental health, as found in a study by experts. Youngsters, these days, are most inclined towards connecting with people and helping others fulfil this need as well as creating a positive difference. Our young crowd has to understand that a meaningful life isn't found but created through our actions. We all, together, can make a better society.



