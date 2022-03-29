Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Orane International Redefines Training Techniques In The Beauty And Wellness Sector

With courses available in cosmetology, aesthetics, hair, makeup, nail art, spa, nutrition, laser therapies, Ayurveda, mehendi, salon management and many more, Orane International is a pioneer in providing quality education in beauty & wellness.

Mr. Dinesh Sood ,Co-founder & Managing Director, Orane International

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 12:36 pm

As they say, beauty is the illumination of the soul, Orane International is breaking the stereotypes in professional beauty and wellness education with illuminative world-class teaching techniques. Orane International is the leading institute that provides world-class education branched into more than 73 courses in the beauty domain. 

Today, an aspiring beauty-enthusiast can be well-equipped with international standards of beauty and wellness education, thanks to Orane International. Orane's beauty and wellness training institutes are affiliated with CIBTAC (UK) and CIDESCO (Switzerland), and with the most prominent awarding bodies of this domain worldwide, thus, widening global career horizons for its students. Each course provided by Orane International meets the standards of the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and Training Partner of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). 

With courses available in cosmetology, aesthetics, hair, makeup, nail art, spa, nutrition, laser therapies, Ayurveda, mehendi, salon management and many more, Orane International is a pioneer in providing quality education in Beauty & Wellness, offering short term and long-term courses across its network of 100+ beauty schools in India, in addition to its popularly reputed salons in various parts of the country.

The Co-founder & Managing Director of Orane International, Mr. Dinesh Sood added, "We realized the need-gap between existing beauty and wellness education and the international standards of training, which gave birth to Orane International. We firmly believe in developing innovative curriculum and training methodology for our students to conquer the world! More than 25000 students graduate every year from our schools in India and also from our College in Canada's British Columbia. It gives us immense pride to be a part of their journey. Our mission is to educate and empower more women, more daughters and help them expedite their flight towards excellence."
 

