OmegaXL Review: Does It Really Work

Quick Summary of OmegaXL

When it comes to supplements, Omega XL is very straightforward. It is an omega oil supplement.

Would it relieve joint pain? There is a decent likelihood that it will. Is the price tag even somewhat necessary? Omega XL isn't really much better than most store brand bottles, which typically cost $15 a bottle, therefore there isn't any justification for its $40 price tag.

Omega XL is fine; it's only that the price is too high. To get the most out of your joint health supplements, you'd be better suited purchasing one of the best joint supplements available together with a cheap omega oil supplement.

About the Company Behind OmegaXL

The business Great Healthworks is the manufacturer of Omega XL. In 2002, CEO Ken Meares and COO Miles Dupree established the business.

The well-being of their customers was so important to Ken and Miles that they released Omega XL in 2003. It is a supplement that aims to enhance the lives of those who suffer from joint problems.

What is OmegaXL?

A combination of over 30 distinct omega-3 fatty acids may be found in the nutritional supplement Omega XL. This product derived the needed fatty acids from green-lipped mussels rather than fish or algae.

For the alleviation of joint pain, several arthritis groups advise using natural components (produced from green-lipped mussels from New Zealand), particularly for elderly persons who could be more susceptible to synthetic products than younger ones.

Depending on your weight, this joint supplement should be taken 1-2 times per day.

It is always advisable to speak with your doctor about the right Omega XL dose rather than relying simply on customer evaluations or product promises.

Does OmegaXL Actually Work?

The natural components in Omega XL, a nutritional supplement that supports joint health, include a combination of omega 3 fatty acids from green-lipped mussel extract.

Because of this, it is preferred by elderly individuals who would ordinarily consume traditional fish oil extract and have joint discomfort due to osteoarthritis.

The majority of consumers claim that Omega XL did not improve their arthritic joint pain and inflammation, even after using it consistently for months along with extra vitamin E.

The maker also asserts that the all-natural composition, which includes fish oil and other substances, may help to reduce muscular stiffness brought on by exercise.

In contrast, in my experience, I didn't notice any appreciable alleviation from delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) following exercises.

OmegaXL Ingredients

There is nothing wrong with the particular mixture of omega oil-containing substances that Omega XL provides. Unless you have a dietary limitation, such as vegetarianism, which would restrict which sources you can acquire the vitamin from, it doesn't really matter where the sources come from.

The biggest problem we have with Omega XL is that, despite what its name suggests, it doesn't contain enough omega 3 fatty acids to effectively relieve joint pain caused by osteoarthritis.

According to the research we've been quoting, the best dosage for pain treatment is between 1000 and 2400 milligrams.

For instance, in this research 60% of patients reported reduced overall pain, and 59% even stopped using their previously prescribed painkillers. However, these patients were taking 1200–2400 mg of omega oil, not the 600 mg found in a serving of omega xl. However, that does not mean that you shouldn't just take extra omega xl.

Simply put, the cost seems to be too high, in our honest opinion.

OmegaXL’s Proprietary Blend

Let’s begin by answering the question of what a proprietary blend is…

With proprietary blends, supplement manufacturers may add as many substances as they like without having to disclose how much of each ingredient is really present in the final product. As a result, you can never be sure of the precise components in a product. Since the nutrients you actually need are usually far more expensive, a supplement may only include very little levels of the compounds that have been proved to work.

The above is why we recommend avoiding products containing proprietary blends in general. The bad news is that OmegaXL contains all of its ingredients inside of a proprietary blend.

So what’s inside OmegaXL’s prorietary blend?

The biggest species of mussels in the world, known as Green-lipped or Pema canaliculus, are native to New Zealand. It is a component of the PCSO-524 oil extract found in Omega XL’s Proprietary Blend, which also includes d-alpha-tocopherol, extra virgin olive oil, and omega fatty acids (Vitamin E).



Is this a good thing?

Well, according to clinical studies, green-lipped mussels include Pema canaliculus Oil Extract, Olive oil, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and lyprinol, which have anti-inflammatory and joint-protective properties.

Green-lipped mussels have been demonstrated to provide pain relief for persons with osteoarthritis-related joint discomfort when combined with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) or paracetamol - so not just by itself as in a joint supplement. As a result, contrary to what is often believed, mussels are not utilized to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

Can OmegaXL Cause Side Effects?

Omega 3 fatty acids may not be suitable for everyone, despite the fact that the chemicals used to make Omega XL supplements are completely natural. You must thus use caution while include them in your diet. According to research, taking fish oil supplements has a blood-thinning impact and increases the risk of bleeding.

Before using these supplements, people with diabetes, those who bruise easily, and those who have had blood condition difficulties should consult a doctor. Additionally, it is advised that you avoid using these supplements if you are sensitive to any of the components utilized in their production.

Best Alternative Joint Supplements to OmegaXL

Reading this review of OmegaXL thinking that it’s not what you wanted? Well, we’ve reviewed hundreds of products and we can recommend some great alternatives that have much better ratings (and have worked for us personally).

Physio Flex Pro Review

For the best alternative to OmegaXL, look no further than Physio Flex Pro. In fact, it’s getting hard to miss this product when looking for the best joint supplement for one reason: it works.

There are a few reasons why we grade it higher than the competition, but the bottom line is that it offers a far superior value proposition than the other brands.

The majority of the major players in joint pain supplement components are covered by Physio Flex Pro. Another triumph for Physio Flex is that the majority are within the dose range for beneficial joint supplements.

One thing to note is that Physio Flex Pro doesn't include Omega 3, but given that its major rivals, Relief Factor or Omega XL, greatly overcharge for their products, it would be wiser to buy a regular, inexpensive Omega supplement and take it together with Physio Flex Pro's joint supplement.

This leads us perfectly onto SRS Omega Pro

SRS Omega Pro Review