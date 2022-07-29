Morya Cars Pvt Ltd Bags The Award For ‘The Premier Pre-Owned Luxury Car Dealer’

The hall of fame saw another name added to its list, as Morya Cars Pvt Ltd got awarded as the Premier Pre-Owned Luxury Car Dealer. This has been a well-deserved win for the car dealership, with showrooms in India and Dubai. In a star-studded event held at Novotel on July 2nd, 2022, Mr Dhir Jeswani, received the Star Eminence Award on behalf of the dealership, from the Bollywood actress Daisy Shah. A few other eminent personalities, including Gauhar Khan, Sharad Malhotra, Zeeshan Khan, Avinash Rekhi, Mohammad Nazim and Kanchi Singh, also received the Star Eminence Award for their individual contributions in their respective fields.

Ever since its inception in 2007, with a small start as Morya Cars, an Indian car dealer, carrying a dream in their eyes. The vision of world-class service and making luxury cars available at affordable prices not only in India but throughout the globe. Mr Dhir Jeswani, the visionary, put his heart and soul into work and moved Morya Cars a proprietor ship to Pvt Ltd Firm with the brand name Morya Cars Pvt Ltd in 2015 that is just span of 7 years, with the help of Mr Manoj Jeswani and Mr Amit Jeswani. Today, their automobile collection has a fleet of high-end brands - Bentleys, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Mustang, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Range Rover, Jaguar, Dodge, and Porsche- to name a few. The luxury cars are well maintained, with their elegance and regality preserved in pristine conditions. Now, their vision has made it easier for people to buy luxury cars at affordable prices. Morya Cars Pvt Ltd offer a lot of amazing deals and offers, throughout the year. Their showrooms boast a clientele that includes many silver screen celebrities and high-profile business tycoons.

There are four branches spread across Mumbai, Pune and Dubai and counting, they remain the only dealership till date, to expand globally within a short span of 7 years. An average of more than 50 cars are sold every month from their showrooms. It is quite an impressive record, considering how difficult it is to expand a business beyond the borders within a decade.

The Secret of success is the high-quality service offered, not only while buying a car but also after the car has been sold. The dealership knows the importance of "After Sales services”, hence they have setup a dedicated workshop at location well within the reach in Mumbai. This service makes it easier for the customers to buy their luxury cars and bring them for maintenance & services, making it a one stop shop experience for all.



Another secret behind their success formula is the customer-oriented service by the staff at each showroom managed by the dealership. They are friendly and highly reliable, and one can trust their expertise in luxury cars. A first-time buyer can become a pro with the knowledge that one can gain due to the availability of multi-brands under one roof. Hence there is no doubt in saying that the customers are real in good hands at this dealership.

Feathers in the Cap of Morya Cars Pvt Ltd include the ISO 9001 certificate got in 2015 and receiver of the Achiever's award for three consecutive years since 2019. Their head office is in the suburbs of Mumbai. The main showroom is close to Powai Plaza, near the Suvarna Temple, located in Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar and the other Mumbai Branch in Andheri Lokhandwala situated in Sri Krishna Chambers opp. Fun Republic Mall.

