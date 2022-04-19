Meet Charmi Jhaveri, A Woman Who Achieved The Pinnacle Under The Aegis Of Her Unwavering Dedication

"No matter how bad the climate gets, a true sailor still manages to endure it, solely based on his dedication to reaching the shore. Such should be the level of fidelity", says Charmi Jhaveri

In this world full of varied human traits, a few personalities set an example by functioning entirely on the virtue of their dedication towards their dreams or tasks, and one such individual is Charmi Jhaveri. Born and brought up in South Bombay, she has lived a life that is of high standing, yet she never compromised on her undertakings and commitments.

She is a jewellery designer by profession and experienced her first turbulence when she was busy managing her personal life and couldn’t focus on her profession. But she never gave up on her dreams. Charmi Jhaveri was always in the habit of following fashion trends and getting herself dressed and pictured.

An instance of her inexorable dedication can be discerned when she decided to lose bodyweight after her second delivery. Charmi Jhaveri gained weight up to almost 92kg and decided to undergo rigorous training. Eight years of continuous toiling and following a dedicated diet enabled her to lose almost 43 kg. Charmi Jhaveri was inordinately committed to her undertaking and didn’t forfeit, even for once.

She moved to the country, Japan, after getting married, and every human knows how strong the barrier of language is. But Charmi's devotion was even mightier. With the dream of inspiring people and capitalising on her camera skills, she went on to explore the streets and lifestyle of Kobe. Which eventually made her an Ambassador of Kobe PR.

Charmi Jhaveri has been glued to being a forbearing and composed person by heart. She has even overcome many harsh and distressing comments that were made about her tarot reading abilities and her brand, Gopositive. However, heeding the lesson of ignorance, she kept on hanging on to good things and, ultimately, met with success.

We have often seen people giving pep talks and motivating others, but Charmi Jhaveri stimulates people with her actions. She has also worked with brands such as Aza Fashions, Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, Jean-Claude Biguine India, Shyftwellness, Aarti Vijay Gupta, Karishma Joolry, Style Junkie, Karigiri Studio, and many more. For her future, we wish her more success.