We all know that a good mattress is a necessity in our bedrooms. Finding a good mattress can be difficult and expensive. And once you have found a bed that suits your needs perfectly, it needs to be kept clean and well taken care of. Since mattresses are heavy and non-washable, keeping them clean can be challenging. A mattress protector such as a Sunday Mattress Protector, which is considered the golden standard for protector covers, helps in the upkeep of the bed and prolongs its life. Clean and fresh bedding also freshens up our mood

A mattress protector is such an accessory that goes over the surface of your mattress and protects it from dust, allergens and spills. It maintains the overall hygiene of your mattress by protecting it from bodily fluids such as sweat, saliva and sebum. In the long run, these fluids and their build-up can cause stains and the growth of microbes in your mattress. Therefore, buying a good mattress protector is crucial for your ultimate comfort and health.

In this day and age of online shopping and marketing gimmicks, it is difficult to assess the quality of products. Our experts have chosen the best seven mattress protectors available in India for your convenience, starting with our best pick, Sunday, and reviewing other popular brands. Protectors have various types with slight variations, and it is necessary to buy a protector best suited to your needs. Our team of experts have conducted a detailed analysis to bring this comprehensive guide to help you with the best purchase.



Best Mattress Protectors in India - A Summary

You always want to get the best value from your purchase as a buyer. To ensure that you take an informed decision, it becomes vital that you compare the features of the best brands available in India. Our experts have examined all the options available in the Indian market. They have curated this list based on features, quality and price. It will help you to arrive at a suitable choice. We also have a detailed review of these best mattress protector brands later in the article.

Best Mattress Protector Brands in India

Sunday Mattress Protector

Sunday makes mattress protectors superior in quality and durability. Some of the features that make it stand out among the competition are.

● It comes with 100% breathable cotton and a waterproof PU coating that stays cool even in the hottest of summer.

● It is packed with features yet is not demanding in its care and upkeep.

● Its surface is soft and highly comfortable.

● It protects your mattress from dust, allergens and accidental spills.

Sunday is best in class for providing your bed with extra care and enhancing its longevity.

MM Foam Mattress Protector Cover

This protector from MM Foam is made of terry cotton with a waterproof TPU lamination. It is highly stretchable, making it ideal for people who have thick mattresses and have trouble finding the right fit for it. Its surface is soft and gives you a peaceful and comfortable sleep.

Springtek Waterproof Bed Protector

The protector is 100% waterproof. Springtek protector is ideal for kids and those who live in humid regions. It will protect your mattress from moisture, preventing the growth of moulds and harmful bacteria.

Wakefit Waterproof Mattress Protector

Wakefit protector has a terry cotton surface with a waterproof TPU coating. It is textured to hold your bedsheet in place. It provides complete protection against dust, allergens, mites and accidental spills. Wakefit is affordable and ticks all the boxes in terms of features and quality.

Sleepyhead Mattress Protector

It is made with bamboo terry fabric, a microfibre top layer, and a waterproof TPU coating. Sleepyhead protector has an extra soft feel as bamboo terry is softer than cotton and highly absorbent. It is best for people who sweat while sleeping and need a protector good for moisture-wicking, and it provides a dry and cool surface.

Amazon Solimo Mattress Protector

This is 100% terry cotton with a waterproof PU coating. Amazon Solimo comes at an affordable price and covers all basic features required in a protector. It has more colour options than any other brand.

Dream Care Mattress Protector

It is is a fully customizable protector of terry cotton and waterproof TPU coating. Dream Care protector is best for customers looking for a hypoallergenic product. It will protect your mattress from all types of hazards at an affordable price.

Who needs a mattress protector cover?

The day to day usage of a mattress dirties it easily and can render it unhygienic to use in the long run. A dirty bed can host bed bugs, dust mites, bacteria, fungus, and allergens. And we all know that deep cleaning a bed is a tough job. A mattress protector is a thin layer of fabric that goes over your mattress and is held on its edges via an elastic strap. It makes maintaining your bed hygiene easy and keeps it looking new.

A Dirty Mattress has Health Hazards

Protection against sweat and spills

Our bed absorbs sweat, water, juice and liquid spills, moisture and other body fluids. It makes the bed home to fungus and bacteria. Sleep experts estimate that a person sweats approximately 100 litres in a year while sleeping. The absorption of these fluids by the mattress can also wear down its foam. It shortens the life of your bed, which will need a quick expensive replacement. Mattress protectors are easily removable, and you can wash them regularly. Their affordability and utility make it the most popular bedding accessory.

Protection against dust and grime

A mattress protector provides an effective barrier against dust, dead skin cells, pet dander, and dirt. Not having this barrier can lead to the growth of allergens and attract dust mites. It makes your mattress a hotbed of diseases and allergies. These can cause skin rashes, frequent colds, and trigger other respiratory illnesses. A protector keeps all these problems at bay since you can wash easily at your convenience.

A study on how dust mites cause poor sleep

Protection against urine

If you have kids or pets at home, a waterproof mattress protector can come in very handy. Frequent bedwetting can cause fungal growth in the mattress, risking the health of your baby. The bed also becomes quite stinky. A waterproof product is a must in such cases. Your pet can also damage the surface of the mattress with its claws. A protector then provides a layer of fabric against clawing and gnawing.

Protection for warranty

Most mattress warranties do not cover spills and direct damage to the product. A protector can prevent your mattress warranty from going void.

Why do you need a mattress protector?

Therefore, anyone who wants to promote their health and the health of their loved ones needs a protector. It is a simple and effective solution to protect your expensive mattress from damage and degradation.

Features of a Bed Protector Cover

You should be looking for specific features while buying a new protector cover. Any product that checks on most of these features will provide the best safety to your mattress. Let's look at them one by one.

Absorption

The material should be absorbent so that it doesn't transfer any fluid to the mattress. It should absorb sweat and accidental spills and form a barrier against them for your bed. Good absorption will provide you with a comfortable sleep experience by keeping the surface of your bedding dry.

Waterproofing

It is the most vital feature in a mattress protector to look out for, especially for those with newborns or kids. Bedwetting can cause significant damage to your mattress. And with it, you will also face unwanted odour and hygiene issues. It also protects the bed from unexpected spills and stains. You can remove it immediately and wash it in the machine, and it will save you much tiresome cleaning.

Moisture-Wicking

Wicking is the act of absorbing moisture from one surface and releasing it into the environment. The moisture-wicking property is a helpful feature in bedding and clothes. This property allows the fabric to take excess moisture from your skin and lets it escape in the surrounding air. It keeps your body cool and provides an optimum sleeping environment. Moisture-wicking material is essential for people who suffer from night sweats or want a natural cooling sleeping experience.

Features of a Mattress Protector

Breathability

A mattress topper with good air circulation will keep your bedding moisture and odour free. It helps to keep you cool all through the night, providing you with a comfortable and uninterrupted sleep. Cotton mattress protectors have the best breathability. Brands like Sunday and Sleepyhead make protectors with 100% breathable material with a waterproof PU coating. It gives an excellent combination of breathability and protection from dust and spills.

Hypoallergenic

Suppose you or any member of your family are prone to allergies or suffer from respiratory illnesses. In that case, this is an important feature to consider. A hypoallergenic mattress protector is generally tightly woven and non-porous in its design. It does not allow penetration of mites and allergens into the mattress. A mattress topper that labels itself anti-bacterial and anti-microbial will have hypoallergenic properties. Using and periodically washing such protectors will promote your health and well-being.

Quilting

Quilted protectors are halfway between a mattress topper and a protector cover. They have a soft fibre filling on the top that provides extra comfort. They can be a good choice for single people and couples without children or pets, who do not want the hassle of buying too many accessories. It is ideal for people who do not require high maintenance of their mattress because of gentle use.

Non-quilted ones, on the other hand, are without cushioning. These have certain advantages; they keep the bedsheet in place, are easy to wash, and are cheaper than quilted mattress protectors.

Thread Count

The thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch of fabric material. The higher the thread count, the denser its fabric will be. A high thread count protector will feel softer and thicker on usage, and it will also endure more wash cycles and last longer. It is advisable to check the thread count before you make the purchase.

Types of Materials used in Mattress Protectors

Various materials used in making mattress protectors will provide you with distinct and different features. Some factors that you should consider while selecting a material include its eco-friendliness, heat absorption or insulation, toxicity, texture-feel, and noise. We will cover all these aspects of each material in detail. Select the material which is best suited to your needs.

Cotton is an excellent fabric material as it is breathable, stays cool and is natural. It is lightweight and durable, making it easy to maintain and clean. Cotton also has good absorption properties and dries quickly, and therefore, it has good moisture-wicking abilities. It is also noise-free and won't make a sound when you adjust your body in sleep. However, it is not advisable to buy a pure cotton mattress topper as they are not waterproof. Most companies sell cotton protectors with a top PU or TPU coating to be waterproof.

Polyester is a cheap but strong synthetic fibre that does not quickly wear and tear cotton and other natural fibres. It is very durable and can withstand the abrasion of machine washing and daily use. It does not lose its shine and looks new for a long time. Polyester does not absorb liquid and has good moisture-wicking properties. It protects your mattress effectively from dampness and stains.

It is inherently hypoallergenic and provides good protection against allergens. Polyester also stays crinkle-free, and therefore, it retains its smooth finish even after repeated washing.

The downsides of polyester are that it is non-biodegradable and is not very breathable. If you sweat a lot at night, a pure polyester protector is not suitable, and it can make the bed hot and sweaty. Although, it is an ideal fabric option for cold climates.

Plush Velour is an incredibly soft material with a velvet-like texture but is much cheaper. Velvet is made of natural silk, which makes it luxurious and scarce. On the other hand, Velour is made of either cotton or sometimes polyester. A unique weaving process gives Velour a soft and plush surface. It makes Velour an extremely comfortable fabric with a luxury feel, yet it remains affordable.

If you are looking for a cosy and absorbent material, plush Velour is an ideal choice. It is waterproof and protects your mattress from dust and spills, and it is easy to wash and does not lose its texture on multiple washes.

Wool is a 100% natural, biodegradable, and renewable fabric material, and it makes an excellent choice for our eco-conscious buyers. Wool is a soft and highly breathable fabric that provides a comfortable sleeping environment and makes you drift off to sleep quickly. It absorbs moisture well and is ideal for cold regions where warmth is a primary consideration in buying any bedding and mattress accessory.

Difference between Mattress Protector, Mattress Topper and Bedsheet

There are many accessories to choose from when protecting your mattress and prolonging its life. Hence, knowing the difference between these accessories and their benefits is necessary. We know it can get quite confusing and hard to keep track of each accessory, its functions and benefits. You might also wonder whether you need to make these investments at all. We have tried to answer such queries and clear all the confusion.

Difference between Protector, Topper, and Bedsheet

Mattress protectors are thin cloth covers that go over your mattress or mattress topper, or both. They are essentially used to protect the mattress or mattress topper from stains, spills, dust. They are much easier to clean and maintain. They are the primary layer of defence against allergens, dust mites, bed bugs and harmful microbes such as bacteria and viruses. You can wash them more frequently at your convenience in comparison to mattress toppers, which need periodic washing only. They are the cheapest and most convenient bed accessory that costs as little as a king-sized bedsheet.

Mattress toppers are an additional thin layer of bedding. It is placed over your mattress to provide extra cushioning and reduce direct pressure. A topper provides additional support to the bed when body weight is put on it. This prolongs the life of your mattress as it prevents the top layer of your mattress from breaking, which may otherwise lead to ripples and indentations. Toppers are also beneficial when you want to delay buying a new mattress. It provides additional support to an old sagging mattress. Mattress toppers are made of the same material as a mattress but are thinner and prolong the life of your mattresses significantly at a budget-friendly cost.

Bedsheet is the topmost accessory that goes over your mattress, mattress topper and mattress protector. It is used to even out the surface of the bedding. As the top layer, it also tackles dust, dander and stains. Some protectors or toppers can feel coarse, rough, and abrasive to the skin. A bedsheet provides a smooth, comfortable, and non-irritant surface to sleep on. Bedsheets come in various designs and colours and can be customized to suit your room's accent. Hence, it also serves an aesthetic value and enhances the look of your bed.

Things to consider while buying a mattress protector

You need to consider certain factors while looking for a new mattress protector that suits your requirements.

Size

A mattress protector having a loose fit on your bed will cause ripples and slippage and won't hold your bedsheet in place. It will make the protector cumbersome and annoying to use. A too-tight product will easily tear when you apply pressure on it. Moreover, if the material is cotton, it may shrink a bit post-wash. Some companies also provide protectors that are stretchable. They are more flexible in terms of accommodating the size of your mattress.

The protector should fit comfortably over the mattress that you use. It is necessary to measure the size of your bed and refer to the company's size guide before settling on your purchase. If you use a topper over your mattress, keep that in mind as well.

Waterproofing

Do you have kids or pets at home? Then you must have dealt with accidental spills on the bed. Do you live alone? Then what about the unintended coffee splashes? A mattress protector that is not waterproof will only protect your mattress from dust, dander, dead skin cells and a few types of stains. The layers below will soak up all the liquid, leading to much cleaning. Air drying your mattress may dry it up, but it might not undo the damage that the foam will endure. It might also cause your bed to have an unpleasant smell. Using a waterproof product will save you much hassle. It will not allow any liquid to pass to the layers below it. Hence, it is best to go for a water-resistant protector.

Thickness

Mattress protectors are generally not very thick. Their purpose is to shield the mattress and be easy to maintain simultaneously. You should look for a high thread count item. A high thread count indicates that the threads of the protector are densely weaved. It makes the protector adequately thick to provide you with a comfortable sleep. A thick mattress protector will also be durable and last more wash cycles. You should choose a material suited to your climate, comfort level and overall requirements.



Factors When Buying a Mattress Protector

Temperature Control

This aspect of a protector should depend on the climate of the place you live. It is best to choose a cotton or mix-fabric material in warm climate conditions, and it is breathable and will keep your body cool at night. If you tend to sweat a lot, it is vital to buy a cotton protector that is also waterproof. For cold climates, a wool fabric may serve as an ideal choice.

Investment

A good quality mattress protector will last you 40-50 wash cycles. Taking good care will give you optimum results. The required investment is not very much. Mattress protectors fall within the range of Rs. 800 - Rs. 2500. It is very economical compared to buying a new mattress or a mattress topper which can cost you Rs. 7000 - Rs.1,00,000. Using a protector will enhance the life of your mattress and mattress topper. In the long run, it will end up saving you money.

Best Mattress Protector Brands in India - A Detailed Review

Our sleep experts have compiled the list of the best seven mattress protectors available in the Indian market. The specifications of each protector are discussed in detail, including material, durability, warranty and overall quality.

Sunday Mattress Protector Cover

Sunday mattress protector cover is a pure white protector cover made of soft cotton and waterproof PU coating. The cotton is 100% breathable, providing you with a cool and comfortable surface to rest. It offers complete protection from dust spills and is also hypoallergenic.

All products of Sunday go through strict quality and durability checks before being sold to the customers. The Sunday mattress protector has been tested for 40 wash cycles. Sunday is a new, unique, and trustworthy brand in the Indian market that is gaining high popularity. If you already own a Sunday mattress, this protector will provide you with the best fit.

Highlights

● Colour - It comes in a soothing white colour. It is best suited for people who like to customize their mattresses using a variety of bedsheets.

● Fall Length - Sunday protector cover will easily fit 6-inches and 8-inches thick mattresses. It covers the majority of the thickness that Indian sleepers use.

● Hypoallergenic - It is anti-allergen and will protect your mattress from bed bugs and dust mites, making it a great sleeping partner. Its waterproof coating ensures that your mattress stays mould-free.

● Trial - Sunday provides free shipping and a 100-night free trial. If you are not fully satisfied with the protector, you can quickly return it within the first 100 nights of use, and the company will give you a full refund.

● Warranty - It comes with a 1-year warranty and covers manufacturing defects. It will be replaced free of cost within this period if you report any fault. However, the warranty does not cover normal wear and tear like stitches coming out.

● Care Tips - The protector should be machine washed at 40° C using a mild detergent. After washing, air-dry the protector or tumble-dry at a low heat setting. It should never be ironed as that can damage the waterproof coating.

Features of Sunday Mattress Protector

Sunday mattress protectors offer a perfect balance between affordability and quality. The 100 nights trial feature makes it stand out compared to other brands, making it a trustworthy choice.

MM Foam Mattress Protector

MM Foam is a Bangalore based company. Its mattress protector has terry cotton with a waterproof TPU lamination. It is highly stretchable, making it ideal for many mattress types. The surface is soft and comfortable, providing you with a non-irritant surface to sleep on. MM Foam protectors are properly sanitized from manufacturing to shipping, providing you with a premium and hygienic purchasing experience.

Highlights

● Colour - It comes in the classic pure white for people who do not want to add much drama to their mattress accessories.

● Fall Length - This mattress protector is highly stretchable and can accommodate mattresses between the height of 4-10 inches. With this product, you do not have to worry about fitting issues.

● Hypoallergenic - It is anti-bacterial and dust-mite resistant, giving you a healthy and hygienic sleep environment.

● Warranty - MM Foam bed cover does not come with a warranty. However, the company is known for making durable, high-quality products. So you can rest assured of its quality.

● Care Tips - It should be machine washed at a low heat setting and dried in air. Do not iron the cover.

Features of MM Foam Mattress Protector

MM Foam mattress protector stands high on quality and durability. Its high stretch feature makes it ideal for customers who have thick sized mattresses.

Sprintek Waterproof Mattress Protector

Springtek waterproof mattress protector is a high-quality cotton and has a waterproof PU coating. It is 100% water-resistant, making it an ideal choice for people with a newborn or kids. It is also dust resistant and anti-allergen, keeping your mattress hygienic and odour free. The protector fits perfectly on Springtek mattresses and is flexible enough to be used on other brands as well. It comes with an elastic strap to hold the protector in its place.

Highlights

● Colour - It comes in three attractive colours - White, Grey and Maroon. You can choose any colour that you prefer or suits your bedroom decor.

● Breathability - Springtek mattress protector has a highly breathable fabric that decreases the risk of suffocation and overheating. It will ensure a comfortable sweat-free sleep experience and uninterrupted sleep. It is textured that holds the bedsheet in place, and reduces nuisance during sleep.

● Hypoallergenic - It creates a shield against bacteria, moisture, dust, mites and bugs. Hence, it gives you a hygienic and disease-free surface. Moisture shielding will also prolong the life of your mattress significantly.

● Warranty - Springtek gives a 35 wash cycles warranty, and with proper care, these can easily last you up to 2-3 years.

● Care Tips - Springtek recommends washing its protector at 60°C, and it can be line dried or put on tumble dry on a low heat setting.

Features of Springtek Mattress Protector

Springtek mattress protector is ideal for customers looking for a fully waterproof product. Therefore, it is anti-allergen suited for customers for whom maintaining hygiene is a priority.

Wakefit Waterproof Mattress Protector

The Wakefit bed mattress protector comes with a terry cotton surface with a waterproof TPU coating. TPU is non-toxic and is safe for you and your family members. It has a soft feel that gives you a comfortable surface. It is also slightly textured for providing a good hold to your bedsheet. Wakefit ships this product directly from their factory/warehouses, so you can be confident of its authenticity.

Highlights

● Colour - It comes in three attractive colours - White, Maroon and Grey. Maroon and Grey colour hide deep stains better and give the protector a clean look.

● Fall Length - It offers a height of 9.5 inches, and it can fit mattresses up to 8 inches. It also has cotton lycra elastic seams to perfectly tuck it into the corners.

● Density - This density is 200 GSM, which makes it durable, and the fabric can endure more stress and rough use.

● Warranty - Wakefit gives a 30 wash cycle warranty on this product. If the product undergoes any damage before this, you can contact their customer care to get it exchanged.

● Care Tip - A quick or gentle machine wash can be given to maintain hygiene. It should not be washed in hot water and can be tumble dried.

Features of Wakefit Mattress Protector

Wakefit Mattress Protector covers all the necessary features to protect the mattress and maintain good sleep hygiene. It is an inexpensive option in the market.

Sleepyhead Mattress Protector

Sleepyhead mattress protector is rich in features and yet affordable. It is made of natural bamboo terry fabric with a waterproof, non-toxic TPU coating. The top material is microfiber, giving it an extra soft feel. Bamboo fabric is softer and cooler than cotton and is equally easy to maintain. It has highly absorbent and moisture-wicking properties. The protector does not allow dust to accumulate in your mattress and any liquid to pass through itself. It is an ideal purchase for our eco-conscious buyers and will keep their mattresses looking new.

Highlights

● Colour - Sleepyhead mattress topper comes in natural white colour that appears soothing to the eyes.

● Moisture-Wicking - Due to the inherent natural properties of bamboo fibre, this mattress protector is highly breathable and absorbent. It can draw excess sweat from your body and release it into the environment. It is designed to provide you with high comfort.

● Hypoallergenic - This protector will keep all sorts of allergens at bay and provide you with a cleaner surface.

● Warranty - It comes with a 1-year warranty.

● Care Tips - It can be machine washed at an average temperature, Air-dry post-wash, and do not tumble dry.

Features of Sleepyhead Mattress Protector

Sleepyhead mattress protector is ideal for people looking for a more breathable fabric. It is high on features and suitable for people who suffer from night sweats.

Amazon Solimo Mattress Protector

Solimo is an in-house brand of Amazon that makes household products and accessories. It is known for providing quality products at affordable prices. The product is 100% terry cotton and has a waterproof PU coating. It is highly breathable and protects your mattress from spills and stains. It also holds your bedsheet in place with elastic spandex and gives your bed a clean and smooth look.

Highlights

● Colour - It comes in many attractive and trendy colours, including Beige, Blue, Grey, Maroon, and White.

● Fall Length - It fits mattresses ranging between 4 inches to 9 inches in thickness. It is stretchable and flexible and will not give you any sizing issues.

● Breathability - The top layer of the Solimo protector is highly absorbent with moisture-wicking properties. It also allows air to pass through it freely, keeping your body cool and sweat-free all night.

● Warranty - Amazon Solimo does not come with a warranty.

● Care tips - Wash it in cold water on a quick or gentle setting and then line dry. Do not iron or use bleach to wash the protector.

Features of Amazon Solimo Protector

Amazon Solimo Mattress Protector is a product that strikes a balance between comfort and utility. It is a basic protector covering all features and comes affordable.

Dream Care Terry Mattress Protector Cover

Dream Care mattress protector has a waterproof TPU coating and wrinkle-resistant terry cotton fabric. It is easy to place over a mattress and has a smooth texture suitable for all skin types. The material is eco-friendly, breathable and non-toxic. Moreover, its dust resistant, anti-allergen and anti-bug design make it an ideal product in the hygiene department. The company provides free shipping and easy returns on this product, making the purchase experience convenient and hassle-free.

Highlights

Colour - The standard colour is dark maroon which is aesthetically appealing.

Fall Length - Dream Care customizes its mattress protector according to your requirements. You should measure the height of your mattress and give the details to the company.

Hypoallergenic - This protector comes with a bed-bug defence system which makes it resistant to mites and bugs. It also has allergen control that shields you from harmful viruses and bacteria. It is anti-dust and does not allow any substance to pass through its surface.

Warranty - It comes with a 24-months warranty. So you don't have to worry about quality issues.

Care Tips - The protector should be machine washed at 40°C on gentle mode, and it can either be line dried or tumble-dried.

Features of Dream Care Mattress Protector

Dream Care Protector is best for customers looking for a hypoallergenic cover. Its full customization feature is a delight for customers who do not have a traditional sized bed and mattresses.

Care Guide and FAQs

How to take care of your mattress protector?

Tips to Care for your Mattress Protector

● Always use a mild detergent to wash your mattress protector. Avoid using bleach or chlorine to wash it since they can weaken the fabric.

● Use cold water or the specified water temperature mentioned on the tag attached to your mattress protector.

● Regular washing is necessary to maintain the hygiene of your mattress and get rid of accumulated dust, dead skin and other foreign particles.

● Immediately remove the protector in case of liquid spills and wash it to protect it from any permanent stains.

● Never iron your protector as the heat can damage the waterproof coating.

● Change your mattress protector every 2-3 years to maintain the health of your mattress.



Frequently Asked Questions



1. What does a mattress protector do?

A mattress protector is a waterproof fitted sheet covering your mattress from the top and sides. It protects the mattress from spills, liquid, stains, and allergens, and it helps enhance the life of your mattress.

2. Does everyone need a mattress protector?

Suppose you want to protect and prolong the life of your mattress and give yourself a hygienic sleep environment. In that case, nothing can be more affordable, easy to care and simple than a mattress protector. It is not necessary but will save you money in the long run since exposing your mattress to day to day dust, grime and wear and tear will significantly reduce the life of your mattress.

Reasons to Use a Mattress Protector

3. Are a mattress protector and mattress encasement the same?

No. A mattress protector goes over your mattress and is held to it using an elastic strap from all sides. The base of the bed does not get covered. On the other hand, Mattress encasement wraps your entire mattress using a zipper. Protectors are economical easy to remove and wash. Encasements are more expensive than protectors but provide better protection. They do not leave any part of the mattress exposed. Overall, mattress protectors are sufficient to protect your mattress until and unless there is a bed bug issue at your home. You do not want to leave any part of your mattress exposed.

4. What is the difference between a mattress protector and a mattress topper?

A mattress protector is a protective layer, almost like a waterproof bed sheet, but slightly thicker. A mattress topper is a thin mattress that acts as a separate layer on top of the mattress to provide a softer or firmer surface. A topper provides support prevents direct pressure on the bed. It can be used over an old bed, thereby increasing its life. A protector, on the other hand, protects from spills and stains.

5. Which material is best for mattress protectors?

A mattress protector which uses a pure or mixed breathable fabric and has a waterproof PU or TPU coated top layer is best. Cotton, terry cotton, bamboo fabric and microfibre are the best breathable fabrics.

6. How long do mattress protectors last?

If you take proper care and follow the manufacturer's instructions, a mattress protector can easily last up to 2-3 years.

7. Do adults need mattress protectors?

Yes. Mattress protectors are beneficial to any adult with or without children. They protect the mattress from dust accumulation, allergens and accidental spills. It is much easier to clean a protector than to clean a mattress. Also, if you have newborn or young children, it shields your mattress from urine and other spills.

8. Can mattress protectors be washed?

Yes, all mattress protectors are easy to remove and are washable. Follow the wash and care instructions to prevent any unintended damages.

9. How often should mattress protectors be washed?

Ideally, you should wash your mattress protector every two months. However, if you have kids and pets resulting in frequent spills and stains, you can clean the protector as required. A protector in the guest room which is not regularly used can be washed once every three months or more.

10. How much should a mattress protector cost?

A good quality mattress protector should cost somewhere between Rs. 500 - Rs. 3000. More premium or luxury brands command a higher price. However, brands like Sunday provide you with a durable and high-quality product in a pocket-friendly price range.

11. How to use a mattress protector?

Most mattress protectors are like fitted sheets. You have to remove all bedding from your bed. Spread the protector over your mattress or mattress and topper combination. Enclose it by pulling the elasticized band under the mattress on all sides. After the protector is evenly spread, you can now cover it with a bedsheet, which becomes the topmost layer of your bed.

How to use a mattress protector

12. Does a waterproof mattress protector make you sweat?

Unless the mattress protector uses a non-breathable material like polyester below its PU or TPU coating, a waterproof mattress will not make you sweat. Always look for a breathable fabric.



Conclusion

Mattress protectors promote your health, hygiene and wealth. They prolong the life of your mattress and shield it from unwanted foreign entities. They also provide a peaceful and comfortable environment to sleep as an untidy bed is a nuisance to everyone. The protectors offer the best protection against allergies and unwanted illnesses, which can ruin both your physical and mental health. The best thing is that they are economical and ergonomically designed for hassle-free use. We hope this guide helps clear all your doubts and answers all your questions regarding a mattress protector.