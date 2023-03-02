Looking To 10X Your Investment? Here Are The Top 7 Altcoins To Buy During 2023

Finding the right crypto investment to provide excellent returns appeals to everyone who sinks money into metaverse projects.

With prices across the board at universally low levels due to bear market conditions overspilling from 2022 into 2023, the potential for huge returns to be made very quickly as crypto market conditions ease is more apparent.

For anyone looking for opportunities to 10X their investment during 2023, here are the top 7 best altcoins to buy this year:

• Metacade (MCADE)

• Monero (XMR)

• Polygon (MATIC)

• Chain Link (LINK)

• Binance Coin (BNB)

• Dogecoin (DOGE)

• LTO Network (LTO)

1. Metacade (MCADE) – One of the best altcoin crypto investments in 2023

Metacade gained serious traction during its presale event and is now widely considered the best altcoin to buy in 2023. After recently launching at $0.008, the presale phases are selling out rapidly, bringing in $5 million in the first 10 weeks. Since then, total investment has exploded to $8m as investors flock to this exciting new GameFi project in their thousands.

Metacade is a community-based play-to-earn (P2E) platform that is taking an innovative and market-leading approach to the industry as it aims to set itself apart from its competitors. Where most P2E media rely on a single gaming experience, Metacade is building the largest P2E arcade full of classic and modern arcade titles to ensure there is something that appeals to everyone.

Designed to attract gamers of all hues, from the casual gamer seeking to beat their friends in a classic 1v1 duel to the seasoned tournament gamer, each MCADE token holder has multiple opportunities to earn away from the traditional P2E engine. Incentives are available to those posting social content on the hub, whether a game review or a live chat. Each interaction gives users the opportunity to earn a crypto reward.

Meanwhile, the platform intends to move itself to the forefront of the Web3 gaming world with its ground-breaking Metagrants program, designed to promote innovation from within its ranks, evolve the platform and push GameFi development to new heights. Developers apply for funding to support the creation of new games exclusively for Metacade. The community votes for the games they want to play and the most popular ideas are awarded the grant.

Benefits will be realized across the board, with Metacade retaining members’ loyalty as the games they want to play become a reality while a flow of new GameFi fans come to the platform with each release. Meanwhile, developers and Web3 companies mutually benefit from the hottest new development talent emerging from Metacade via the hub’s jobs board and its Work2Earn scheme.

These features are fuelled by the native MCADE token, which is generated through several routes to provide the platform with a self-sufficient economy. MCADE token holders contribute by staking coins to enter online tournaments, prize draws and to experience a range of pay-to-play titles. Meanwhile, external funding comes from external companies releasing games, advertising, and sharing job vacancies on the platform.

The continuing pace of Metacade’s presale success and current low token price in the latest round makes MCADE an excellent prospect to provide returns of at least 10X. It is striving to be the best crypto investment opportunity of 2023.

2. Monero (XMR) – Enabling private crypto transactions

Monero has quickly gained momentum as one of the most exciting and controversial crypto projects with its single-minded aim: to perform the role of a private currency. It is an open-source blockchain network employing a dedicated and passionate team of cryptographers who continue to work to improve the platform’s capability and capacity.

The controversy that Monero and its native XMR token are generating is not harming the currency’s success, proving the adage that all publicity is good publicity since its launch in 2014. With anonymity assured for all users, the IRS has gone to extraordinary lengths to uncover those who use the platform, even offering a $625k reward for anyone who can track and trace XMR transactions. This illustrates how disruptive Monero is already proving to upset the status quo.

2023 is set to bring a raft of new regulations governing crypto markets designed to prevent the kind of anonymous transactional capability provided by Monero. However, this could work in favor of the XMR community since it’s likely that the currency will be able to carve out a place for itself in the newly heavily-regulated marketplace. If this is the case, 10X increases in the value of XMR, currently trading at $178.24, look highly likely as they transition from crypto renegade to crypto pioneer.

3. Polygon (MATIC) – Bringing scalability to Ethereum

Polygon is a leading layer-2 solution for the Ethereum network, enabling projects greater interoperability with Ethereum while providing higher speeds and lower costs. This allows developers greater flexibility as they can use their own blockchain validators on Ethereum-compatible chains.

This, coupled with Polygon’s Ronin bridge from other chains to Ethereum, allows Polygon to record transactional data on Ethereum after a batch of transactions has been completed on a side chain. Big-name companies such as Adidas and Starbucks have launched trials to bring this capability into their business models. Meanwhile, Sequoia Capital, a venture capital company, invested $480 million in Polygon in 2022.

Although Ethereum has narrowed the gap with Polygon with the release of their own layer-2 solutions in September 2022, Polygon’s scalable solutions continue to gain fans in the corporate and enterprise worlds, its native MATIC token in good stead to make excellent gains in 2023 and beyond. The current $1.01 looks primed to make investors 10X gains.

4. Chainlink (LINK) – Web3 data access enabler

Chainlink provides solutions to the problem of allowing Web3 technology access to information held outside blockchains without compromising security or reliability. For example, allowing a platform such as Aave to check the price of Bitcoin (BTC), which could be put at risk by an interception from a bad actor.

This issue is known as the “the oracle problem ,” which has quickly become one of the biggest conundrums facing the Web3 community. Chainlink’s novel solution has proven itself robust and has driven many partnerships across the entire Web3 marketplace.

The platform’s native LINK coin is critical in how this decentralized oracle network (DON) operates. It incentivizes nodes to provide accurate and up-to-date data and ensures bad actors and hackers risk their LINK holding if they try to dupe the system for their benefit.

Chainlink’s new developments include a decentralized interoperability project called CCIP, which aims to increase links between decentralized networks and increase Chainlink’s slice of the Web3 market. If successful, the current LINK value of $7.04 could quickly increase, becoming one of the best altcoins on the market.

5. Binance Coin (BNB) – Providing liquidity across cryptocurrencies

Binance is the biggest crypto exchange by daily volume while benefiting from the outstanding marketing and leadership of founder Changpeng Zhao, under whose direction the business continues to push the limits of what the platform is capable of. Indeed, through this innovative approach, Binance’s offering has significantly diversified.

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is one feature that makes BNB stand out from competitors, with the layer-1 solution sacrificing decentralization in favor of low cost and high transaction speeds. This combination has helped position BSC as a leading ecosystem in the entire crypto market.

The BNB coin powers the entire Binance portfolio. In addition to providing liquidity on the exchange, the coin is also used to facilitate transactions on BSC. Both platforms' continuing development and popularity keep pushing BNB, making it one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap.

With its continuing place in powering one of the biggest crypto names in the world, BNB is one of the best altcoins to buy in 2023.

6. Dogecoin (DOGE) – Memecoin with big-name backing

Launched in 2014 with one of the more incredible back stories attached to any crypto venture, Dogecoin has grown into one of the best altcoins for investors to track and purchase, reaching an ATH of $0.73 in 2021 after gaining serious traction on the back of an Elon Musk tweet.

Although the value of this meme coin has retreated by around 90% since those heady days, DOGE continues to retain the loyalty of a vast number of fans from around the world, and not just on the back of the support of Twitter’s new supremo. Gaining a reputation as one of the most inclusive and kind-natured crypto projects around, the community’s desire to be seen to do good has helped it shake off its tag as a crypto joke and gain a dedicated and loyal user base.

Although there are several challenges for investors to overcome, such as the high token inflation and relatively low throughput, the accessible nature and affordable price, currently $0.081, make it a compelling offering for anyone looking for one of the best altcoins to buy for 10X returns.

7. LTO Network (LTO) – Hybrid Web3 solution for public and private customers

LTO Network provides an array of enterprise solutions to real-world problem areas which could benefit from Web3 technology to provide a hybrid of solutions for public and private services. The widest user case to date has helped projects dealing with sensitive private data but requiring public accountability.

This combination has seen LTO Network work with the United Nations to map the ownership of land parcels while also providing solutions for the healthcare industry and helping assure GDPR compliance with clinical trial data proving the reliability and security of their solutions.

Based in the Netherlands, LTO Network’s market-leading data compliance solutions have them ideally positioned to cover the vast opportunities across the European Union to benefit from its solutions.

This accessibility to some of Europe’s most prominent data use cases could see the native LTO token skyrocket from its current value of $0.085 to approach a new ATH, which currently stands at $0.91. This makes a compelling argument for LTO’s inclusion as one of the best crypto investments in 2023.

MCADE: The best altcoin to potentially 10X returns in 2023

Each of the projects listed here has the potential to provide 10X returns in 2023. Metacade’s wide-ranging, long-sighted, and exciting project plan makes it the best altcoin to buy in 2023 for anyone looking for 10X returns.

Investors who have already purchased MCADE coins during the presale event look set to enjoy an exciting few years ahead as the hype around Metacade takes off. Meanwhile, anyone still wanting to get aboard one of the best crypto investment opportunities of the year should do so now to avoid disappointment, with each presale round set to sell out fast.

