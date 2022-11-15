Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
IndMoney Referral Code: UZY67C7TAPL (Get Rs.1000 Free Apple Stock)

IndMoney is India’s most secure personal finance app where you cantrack, save and earn money under one roof. You can easily invest in US stock market and track investments, loans, expenses, savings accounts, and various other instruments.

IndMoney Referral Code
IndMoney Referral Code

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 3:37 pm

Do you know what the best thing about investing is? It has become a lot easier than it ever was.Do you know what the worst thing about investing is? Less than 2% of the people in India invest in the stock market. 

Click Here to Apply IndMoney Referral Code 

In other words, in a country of 1.4 billion people, less than 28 million people actively invest in the stock market. This percentage is so low that it does not need a comparison with similar figures from other countries. 

People in India have been averse to the stock markets for ages. And while this has started to change steadily, there are still people who liken investing in stock markets to gambling. A primary reason behind this behaviour is a lack of financial education among the masses. People simply don't know how investing works! 

Even if they know the stuff sufficient to start investing, they don't invest because of the risks involved. Such reasons are sufficient to deter people from grabbing a chance to grow their money. 

However, we are not here to talk just about the problems. We are here to provide a solution that can make investing everyone's cup of tea. The solution has taken the form of an app. An app that makes investing easier than it already is. 

Let's talk about IndMoney - an app that lets you invest in the markets in the most interesting way. 

What is IndMoney Referral Code? 

UZY67C7TAPL is IndMoney referral code. By applying you will get the best sign up bonus. You can also share your referral code with your friends and earn free stock worth Rs.1000 on each successful referral. 

IndMoney Referral Code 

IndMoney Referral Code 

UZY67C7TAPL 

Signup Rewards 

Rs.1000 

Referral Code 

UZY67C7TAPL 

Refer and Earn 

Free Stock 

Cashback 

Rs. 1000 

How to Apply IndMoney Referral Code 

  • Download and install theINDMoney app. 

  • Create a new account by entering your personal mobile number. 

  • Type the above code in the given box to get applestock worth rs.1000. 

  • Enter pan card number and verify with Aadhar card. 

  • You can also set up a code to get additional rewards. 

Conclusion 

So that’s all about the IndMoney referral code. This code can be used to get the best bonus on IndMoney. The referral code can only be used when creating new account. 

