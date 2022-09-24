How You Can Help Cats and Dogs Give Back: Meme Coins Big Eyes (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE)

Meme coins have been around for a while, becoming increasingly popular in 2021 after influential people, including Elon Musk, became aware of them and shared them with the public on a larger scale. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies produced based on certain memes or internet jokes. Still, they have been gaining traction and value in recent years. A new meme coin Big Eyes ( BIG ), aims to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps and take a stand to make a difference.

How Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Making a Difference?

Dogecoin (DOGE) was one of the first meme coins released in 2013 and skyrocketed in popularity in 2021. The coin wanted to market itself as the ‘fun’ version of Bitcoin (BTC), so it used a digital Shiba Inu dog as its mascot. The mascot coincidentally led to its popularity after Elon Musk invested in the coin due to that fact. Alongside being a meme coin, Dogecoin has started its charity under Dogecoin Foundation called Charity:Water. It raises money to provide people worldwide with clean and safe drinking water. The charity’s primary focus is combatting the water crisis that leaves millions of people walking miles daily for water. This water is often filthy and contaminated, which could be deadly.

Which Charities Does Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is another meme coin with a Shiba Inu dog mascot, too, due to the popularity of the dog after Dogecoin was released. The coin wanted to offer an alternative to Dogecoin by using Ethereum blockchain technology instead of Bitcoin blockchain like Dogecoin (DOGE). In an unsurprising turn, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) founded the Shiba Inu Rescue Association (SIRA). The Association is a volunteer organisation devoted to rescuing Shiba Inus, Shiba hybrids, and other primitive breeds from commercial breeders, shelters, and owners. They place all rescues in appropriate foster homes where they can live happily for the rest of their lives. Along with promoting responsible pet ownership and the significance of spaying and neutering pets, SIRA also aims to educate the public about the Shiba Inu breed (to diminish hate) and the value of getting a dog from a reputable breeder or rescue organisation.

Humanitarian Work Big Eyes (BIG) Wants to Focus On

Big Eyes (BIG) is an up-and-coming meme coin in the release process. It is currently in its stage before releasing with its live pre-sale.

The meme coin is attempting to take a different path than the previous two by utilising an anime-style cat as its mascot to use ‘cuteness’ as currency. It will also launch adorable sushi NFTs in the future. Though Big Eyes (BIG) wants to differ based on mascots and ideas, it most definitely wants to follow the charitable path led by Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Big Eyes’ mascot has a love for sushi, making the Big Eyes team want to help preserve the oceans. Big Eyes has put 5% of all sales into ocean preservation.

