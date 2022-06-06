How Wranga Is Facilitating A Safe Digital Space For Kids

We live in a digital world, surrounded by content. From video games to social media, Youtube and the innumerous OTT platforms, there is no dearth of content in today’s time. But if you look around you’ll find that not every piece of content in the digital sphere is worth consuming, especially if you’re a kid. This is where Wranga an AI-backed digital parenting app is proving to be a game-changer. The platform provides a complete ecosystem for parents to raise their children in a safe and positive cyber environment.

Amitabh Kumar, co-founder, Wranga sheds more light on how the platform is changing the way children consume content.

What is the story behind Wranga? With plenty of inappropriate content accessible online, how is this platform keeping kids safe from it?

Wranga has been created by experts who have been working on child online safety for decades. The way Wranga is approaching child safety is via age-appropriate content and parents get to choose it just like they make choices for all the other aspects of their child. The way Wranga does it is by developing a scientific methodology of reviewing and rating content, apps, and games. Now based on this formula which is built by anthropologists, sociologists, and educationalists, reviews and ratings are being provided that clarifies about various components that are present in the interactive media that the child is engaging with. It helps you decide whether or not it is appropriate for your child. Wranga is also providing a cultural context specific to the users’ demographics, currently, India is being focused, with reviews and ratings in English and Hindi.

What are some of the brand's premium services? What distinguishes it from the competition?

Wranga is unique. There is no other platform out there that looks into review, ratings and advisory. The premium services that we provide are workshops either in groups or one on one. Wranga also provides counselling to help children overcome their addiction to digital content. On top of that, we are extending our premium services to make sure that all the premium content be it via Netflix, Amazon, Zee5, Disney Hotstar, or Sony are reviewed and enable you to decide if they are appropriate for your child.

What kind of AI tech does your platform employ? How do you determine which content is appropriate for each age group?

The most important aspect is the approach that parents imply to using technology. There are two extremes. One is not letting your child use any smartphone or other devices. The other approach is letting them do whatever they feel like. Wranga prefers the medium method which is parents should be informed and explore the technology with the child so that when the child is watching something online, they converse with the parents and in turn get their explanation. If parents do not know the answers, Wranga can be used to figure it out together. The bigger aim is that every child should use technology positively and not get used by it, be it in the matter of data privacy, mental health or their general education and growth. Wranga help parents to become super parents in this digital world.

As per Wranga's parenting experts, what are the do's and don'ts which both parents and kids need to follow for a healthy digital presence?

The pandemic completely changed how people use the internet. Being unprepared for the pandemic led to adequate screen time as we were confined at home, and children needed socialization and entertainment of some sort. Internet is normality for most of India, even others are migrating towards it rapidly. There are advantages but the mental issues have also been a concern. Now we are in a phase where we can either educate ourselves to use the internet positively or get abused by the large tech companies that do not care about our data privacy, have big problems with hate speech and are certainly not succeeding in providing age-appropriate content. We are in a tectonic shift of the way parenting is done where digital migrants, who got the internet later in their lives, are bringing up the digital natives, the children of the present, who get the internet on day 1.