How Sustainable Investment Opportunities Will Explode By 50x In 2023

The growing concern about climate change and its impact on society has triggered a new investment conversation. In the past, companies have done little or nothing to maintain the environment and promote social cohesion and diversity; however, with growing demand by regulatory bodies and other public observers, investors have started incorporating concerns about these issues.

Sustainable investment is an investment that solves the present problems or challenges without jeopardizing future needs. It is all about discovering better ways of doing business that will benefit corporations and citizens both now and in the future.

For the past few years, sustainable investing has become a buzzword in the world of investing, and more people are beginning to discover the numerous business opportunities available in the sustainable investment sector. Sustainable investment efforts can range from transport, energy, and manufacturing solutions. They can also be solutions to reducing energy usage by cryptocurrencies.

For example, Impt.io is a sustainable business solution to take over the carbon offsetting and credits industry by making investments in sustainable projects easily accessible.

This post will identify the prospects of the sustainable investment industry and how investors can cash in on projects like IMPT.

Sustainable Investment and ESG

ESG is a term almost every investor is aware of. It is a powerful rating that companies all crave to get because poor performance can lead to a loss of funding and other opportunities. ESG, which stands for environmental, social and governance, is a framework used to benchmark the performance of businesses on how well they have performed in enhancing sustainable development.

Therefore, ESG rating has become the standard for rating the performance of businesses. Despite the success of ESG in pushing the conversation around sustainable investing, some people, such as the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, believe that ESG is biased and useless. Regardless of whether ESG is impactful or not, it is the standard, at least for now.

Sustainable Investment Opportunities and their potential

Sustainable investment opportunities are endless. Some of the sectors or businesses that with great prospects include:

Energy

Energy is the most important sector of a vibrant economy because every other component of our businesses will be useless without energy.

There are different sources of clean energy. They include; wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, solar, etc., and each source is a prospective means of investment. The energy sector is expected to see exponential growth thanks to deliberate attempts by governments and interest groups to phase out non-renewables and push for cleaner energy sources.

Presently, there are hundreds of funding opportunities for investors in the renewable energy sector, and more are opening up daily. You can invest in renewable energy by directly setting up a generation company or buying an energy company's stocks.

Carbon offsetting industry

Carbon offsetting is the fee individuals or businesses pay to offset the impacts of their activities by contributing to a company that will carry out an environmental project in another location.

Due to the growing awareness about the impact of human activities on the climate, more people and businesses are beginning to discover that they can help achieve carbon net neutrality by contributing to environmental programs. A typical carbon offset firm has a website where people can go and perform activities and, in the process, generate what is known as carbon credits. Some carbon-offsetting startups have integrated blockchain technology into their activities. If you have been looking for profitable, sustainable projects to invest in, you can consider the two promising projects below:

Impt.io (IMPT) is one blockchain-backed business working towards helping individuals and businesses reduce the impacts of their businesses by helping them offset their carbon footprints. Impt.io is a testament to the fact that cryptocurrency and blockchain are part of the solution instead of a problem. It is backed by the blockchain and uses non-fungible tokens to help users offset their carbon footprints. It uses IMPT as its native crypto.

Transportation

The transport sector contributes more than 24 % of global emissions. The sustainable transportation sector is an important sector that is expected to witness a growth explosion due to increased interest in affordable and low-emission transportation means.

For example, early this year, the United States president pledged the sum of $150 billion to the electric car industry. When you check the growth of Tesla in the past few years, you will have every reason to believe in the potential of the sustainable transport industry. For example, in 2010, the value of a Tesla share was worth just $17 per share. Today, it is worth over $170.

Why sustainable investment matters

Whatever decision we make can impact the environment, either as a person or as a business. It may not show now, but we will live with the repercussions in a few years. Climate change has caused famine, heatwaves, and a rise in Sea levels. Although climate deniers tend to minimize this event, we cannot leave this important issue to debate because it is real. Sustainable investment tells corporations to put profit, social and environmental responsibilities at par.

This year, we have seen the impact of heat waves in several European nations. This is a sign of things to come if we refuse to act. Although we may have diverse solutions to these issues, businesses must at least adhere to some minimum standards. This is important for us, the planet, and future generations.

Thankfully, ESG requirements are becoming stricter; and more corporations will have no choice but to create sustainable solutions.

The future of sustainable investment

The prospects of sustainable investment-related industries are huge. As the day passes, more people are subscribing to green and renewable energy ideals. Many countries have shown their readiness to aggressively implement regulations that will trigger a ballistic growth of renewable and green energy and attract investors' interest in the industry.

Conclusion

Sustainable investment opportunities are everywhere now, and wise investors are cashing in on the waves of renewables and sustainability because there is great profit potential.

Sustainable investment opportunities are everywhere now, and wise investors are cashing in on the waves of renewables and sustainability because there is great profit potential.

Cryptocurrencies, such as Impt.io, go further by deploying blockchain technology to solve climate change issues by allowing everyone to contribute to the goal of carbon net neutrality.