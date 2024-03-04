Here's How To Watch 'Dune: Part 2' Free Online Streaming At Home

Dune: Part 2

There are a few ways to Dune: Part 2 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

'Dune: Part Two' cast

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan in “Dune: Part Two".

The star cast of "Dune: Part Two" includes:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Josh Brolin as Gurney Hallack

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring

Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban

Anya Taylor-Joy

What will Dune 2 be about?

Dune leaves us on Arrakis, just over halfway through the events depicted in Herbert’s first novel.

The good news for action fans is that the first part of Herbert’s novel—replete with invasions, battles to the death, and sandworm “Red Light, Green Light”—is maybe the slowest part of the novel. The second half describes action on an Avengers x Lord of the Rings scale.

And finally, we have a trailer to key us in to how Villeneuve plans to make that second half a reality.

The film will show Paul Atreides' rise to power, his battle against the Harkonnens, and his mother's transformation into a Reverend Mother. If you thought the first film had some "wow" moments, you've seen nothing yet. The second half of the first Dune book includes major fights and political machinations that echo throughout the rest of the series.

Joining the cast from the first film (Chalamet, Ferguson) are two notable additions: Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. Butler will play Feyd-Rautha, the heir to the Harkonnen throne and a vicious warrior. While Pugh will play the heir to House Corrino, who Paul will later meet.

How to Watch Dune: Part 1 Online

You have two main options to stream Dune on-demand. As a Warner Bros. production, the movie is available on Max, where you can also stream the 1984 adaptation of the film by director David Lynch.

Additionally, Netflix has Dune, part 1 available to stream until Feb. 29, one day before the next film in the series lands in theaters.

Will there be a 'Dune: Part 3'?

While studios have not officially announced a part three, "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve told The Hollywood Reporter that he is currently in process of writing the third part.

“I agreed to make Part One and Part Two back to back and now I think I will need to digest this experience and I want to come back with a strong screenplay,” Villeneuve told the outlet on Sunday. “It’s almost done but it needs work, a bit, now.”

The director has expressed his desire to complete a "Dune" trilogy on multiple occasions and discussed adapting Herbert’s 1969 sequel, "Dune: Messiah" into a third part.

Truitt, in this review, said that when "Dune: Part Two" is finished, "you’re not only ready for a third one but likely digging into the Herbert books with one hand while your other’s in a sandworm popcorn bucket."