Harpanx Founder, Harshit Pandey- India’s Youngest High-Ticket Closer Changing The Business Dynamics

Harshit Pandey is a young entrepreneur and the founder of Harpanx, a marketing agency which specialises in social media ads and management. Under his captainship, the company has established its dominant presence in the market by helping various businesses increase their sales by building their presence over various social media platforms.



Social Media Marketing has changed the dynamics of business standard all over the world and has created a stage for unprecedented growth and advancement. Networking has become much more easy and effective as engaging content helps businesses connect with their target audience and increase their brand’s awareness.

Harpanx is the brain child of Harshit who started his journey as a photographer and worked part-time as a waiter in cafés in the city Lucknow. The twenty-two years old founder, hails from a middle-class family who dared to dream big. He started working in the year 2018 from a rented room when he came across the term Facebook ads and organic growth. Intrigued by the idea, Harshit created a page and gradually scaled it to a hundred fifty million people who opened the doors for contact with business houses and Fortune 500 Companies.

The switch from the job of a photographer to working with companies generating crores in revenue every year took a lot of faith and perseverance and by the time Harshit turned nineteen, he was already managing a pool of clients from different sectors including gym, real estate, salons and doctors. He additionally worked with restaurant owners and was easily able to make over two thousand dollars a month for himself.

Earlier, having spent seven figures on advertisements, Harshit learnt a lot of tricks that helped him bring the cost of acquiring a customer down and made his clients profitable by using Facebook and Instagram ads. The road to success wasn’t a straight path, however, Harshit’s determination and hard work paved the way for opportunities in his life which led him to achieve his goal. All the businesses he tried his hands on turned out to be profitable but somehow things didn’t work in his favour and Harshit suffered from severe depression in 2018. It was the same year when he lost his grandmother which triggered him to keep moving ahead and he was finally able to scaled his business to six figures. Harshit strongly believes that all these challenges have made him a stronger person. Consistency is his virtue and he started Harpanx with one goal, working with the elite class. He chose to do so as he only closes high ticket clients who have a great idea about the market. Harshit states that such clients are easier to work with and delivering results becomes much more interesting when one is able to make five to ten times the gains a day.

His company, Harpanx has generated over fifteen thousand plus leads and has aided the process of growth for their clients by helping them increase their revenue manifold. Harpanx focuses on value and relation and follows a client-centric approach, focusing on one main aspect which is generating huge revenue for all their clients using social media ads and marketing strategies.



This wave of change from the traditional marketing strategies has transformed the interaction process between the consumer and the brand which has significantly influenced consumer behaviour. The marketing agency Harpanx has further expanded its base and also brings in clients for real estate agents and realtors and ecommerce brands.



Harshit has mastered the art of selling and advises the young generation to take action towards their goal. He urges them to improve their skills day-by-day as success can take a dramatic turn anytime. He further plans to expand the clientele of Harpanx and work on other major projects to bring in big changes in the marketing business world.

For more information, please visit:https://www.linkedin.com/in/imhrst/