Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) based in Tokyo is conducting a 5-day Training Course for Assessors for the Green Productivity Specialists Certification Program from 22nd April to 26th April 2024 in New Delhi.
The National Productivity Council of India is hosting the international training course at National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, which is being attended by 16 international participants and 6 Indian participants. International participants are from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and Malysia. Internationally acclaimed experts from Singapore and Malysia along with experts from India would be providing training for developing assessors for the Green Productivity Specialists Programme. The participants comprise of Government officials, consultants, academicians, technocrats and officials of various National Productivity Organisations.
The 5-day training course would allow the participants to gain an understanding about APO’s Green Productivity Specialists Programme and equip them with methods, criteria and competencies to become a Certified Assessor. The Asian Productivity Organisation developed Green Productivity concept with the objective of enhancing productivity for improving quality and profitability, providing social justice through workforce wellbeing and safety as well as environment protection to mitigate the impact of industrialisation. This concept of Green Productivity compliments various international sustainability initiatives such as UNSDGs, Net-Zero emission targets and Circular Economy.
The APO, through an Accreditation Body (AB) certifies Organisation across its 20 members as Certification Body (CB). The National Productivity Council of India is one of the 7 Certification Bodies (CB) accredited till date by APO-AB.
During the inaugural function, Sh. Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Dept. for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GoI delivered the welcome address wherein he emphasised on the importance of Green Productivity to attain higher levels of productivity for serving the needs of the society and to protect and enhance the quality of environment both locally and globally for a sustainable development. He reiterated that embracing Green Productivity practices is essential for achieving sustainable development, mitigating climate change and building a resilient and prosperous future for current and future generation.
He highlighted the critical role that assessors can play in ensuring the implementation of Green Productivity solutions in businesses and industries. He further opined that the training course provided an opportunity to equip oneself with knowledge, skills and tools necessary to effectively evaluate and endorse Green Productivity initiatives. He also indicated that by upholding the highest standards of assessment, we not only enhance the credibility of the certification programme but also contribute to the advancement of sustainable practices across various sectors.
He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the organisers, trainers and all those who have contributed to this training course, he wished the participants a rewarding and enriching experience through this training course. While concluding his address, he highlighted the role of DPIIT in developing the start-up eco-system in India which is necessary for improving efficiency and productivity in the Indian economy. He also indicated that India has the 3rd largest start-up eco-system in the world.
