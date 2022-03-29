Exquisite Shoot Of The Tycoon Global International Calendar Season 3 Featuring Sweksha Singh

Miss Bihar 2017, Sweksha Singh has competed in a number of beauty pageants in India and abroad, including Miss Diva, Bollywood Mr and Miss India. She has worked in short films, web series, and cinema; A rising star in the Film Industry of Punjab and Haryana, she has done commercial shoots for multiple brands, fashion designer shoots, and music videos. She recently secured a deal with One Punjabi, a video and web series company. She just shot a calendar for Tycoon Global Magazine Season -3 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sweksha Singh, a model and aspiring actress from Patna, Bihar, is the industry's future face. Hers is unquestionably one of the most inspiring stories. Despite some disagreements with her family about her decision to pursue acting as a career, she stood firm in her convictions and continued on her path to success.

Sweksha has always loved acting and has been an active member of the theatre community since she was a child. She has had a cute side to her childhood, she had been a playful child who often did things that her parents didn't approve of, as are many kids her age.

She is a fitness enthusiast in addition to performing on stages. She has been in numerous events and performances in India, winning the title of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India for her ‘beautiful smile.’ She's worked with some well-known fashion designers and participated in photoshoots in Dubai.

Her early days in Delhi were difficult, but she never lost up on her ambitions.

Smt. Madhuri Dixit, one of the most inspiring women in India, has always been a role model for her, and she looks up to her. Nonetheless, it is only fair to say that a good role model helps ambitious people pursue and endure the journey towards their goals.

She will also be seen in an upcoming web series as one of the perfectionists, which is set to premiere in 2022. Her recent musical video, Moon Taare with Taal Productions Punjab crossed 3.6 Lakh views on youtube.

Sweksha wants to motivate her admirers by urging them to pursue their aspirations and do what they love in order to leave a lasting legacy. She wants to portray her versatile character as a successful model, actor, and influencer. One can find her on social media platforms including Instagram which has about 99.7 thousand followers and counting. She exemplifies the work and hustle required to reach incredible heights in life.

She also appreciates her mother's patience and support during the process. Stories like hers inspire us to raise our heads high and boldly move forward in life to accomplish something significant. It further adds to the belief of perseverance and deduction towards one's dream and goals. Willpower and faith are equally important in the journey towards success.

The Tycoon Global International Calendar Shoot Season 3 was organised in Dubai, UAE. The curator behind the event is Mr Sanjeev Jain, Tycoon Global Editor and Founder, who is also an investment banker and CEO of Ace Advisors India. Sanjeev Jain, a serial entrepreneur, regards himself as a dedicated and enthusiastic traveller, a globetrotter with strong networking abilities. His company focuses on strategic alliances with a number of companies for international cooperation, project management, execution, and local support.

Mr. Sanjeev Jain, the founder and editor-in-chief of Tycoon Global Magazine, stated, “We are really happy and overwhelmed with the response we received at the shoot & unveiling ceremony of Tycoon Global Calendar Shoot Season-3. The execution of the event was smoothly managed and the Tycoon Global team did an excellent job."

