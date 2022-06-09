Engineer Turned Miss India Ayeesha S. Aiman Is All Set For Her Debut Movie 'India Lockdown'

Strong moral, talent, ambition, intellect, discipline, determination and passion, all play a role in career success and following your passion can often make the biggest difference of all. One such name who has carved a niche around herself is Engineer turned Miss India International Ayeehsa S. Aiman, who will be seen featuring in the upcoming film "India Lockdown".



She dared to take the risky step that the majority of people would avoid. Before pursuing a career in acting, she had a successful career as an Engineer. Apart from holding an enginner degree former Miss India International has represented India at Miss International in Japan. Her debut film, 'India Lockdown,' is all set to be released soon and has been directed by National award-winning director, Madhur Bhandarkar, who has directed films such as Fashion, Heroine, Satta, and many others. The film ‘India Lockdown’ investigates the human toll of the Covid-19 outbreak and has an ensemble cast including Prateik Babbar.



Ayeesha S. Aiman, the former Miss India International, talked about her filming schedule. She stated “I had a long and arduous preparatory schedule. When I was offered this picture, I wasn't concerned with the character's length, all I wanted was a learning opportunity. I would sincerely like to thank Madhur Sir who insisted that I go through the practice before firing my first shot, and now that I think about it, I'm glad that I am part of this journey. I am all excited for the film and waiting for audience reaction.”



When asked about her perspective on the acting industry, Ayeesha went on to say, “ For me, ‘Acting is life' As a result, while books and movies might impart experience, acting allows one to live a little piece of someone else's life.



Before this film, the aeronautical engineer turned beauty queen said she had turned down numerous offers and was waiting for the proper moment to make her Bollywood debut. She is very enthusiastic about her debut film and is looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to her acting abilities. She hopes that her film will do well and that her performance will be warmly received by the public.



