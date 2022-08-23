Dejavu Entertainment And Events Takes Over Eminent Dubai Clubs To Craft Outstanding Live Events

Who doesn't recognise Dejavu Entertainment and Events? One must be living under stones to not know about the terrific events that this company hosts. They are all over the place for the memorable nights they create. While they are known for throwing highly-spirited parties, Dejavu is marking its foray into live music and how?



We too are very thrilled to know more about this, so we did some digging and found out that our favourite nightlife company, Dejavu Entertainment and Events, has taken over a buzzing club in Dubai called Headlines and is planning to curate some soothing and invigorating live music events. Isn't that exciting? Well, Dejavu understands how to take care of the different types of party animals.



Addressing this new leaf, Rahul Kaul said, "With this new deal, we aim to give you the best experience and thereby win your heart. Through these live music events, we wish to bring not only notable singers and performers but also rising talents. Dejavu wants to give a platform to several vying singers and performers. We wish to do something different and we will."



We can already sense that Dejavu Entertainment and Events is designing something bigger and better. They are here to revamp the live events of Dubai. To know when they are hosting their first show, keep up with their social media at @dejavudxb



With rip-roaring music, flashing strobe lights, an animated venue, and a rejuvenating aura, Dejavu Entertainment and Event check off all your ideal-party elements. And now they have also announced live music. Do you too sense the ooze of delirium at Dejavu? Well, a lot of celebrities do! Many Bollywood stars are spotted at their parties like Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar, B Praak, Yo Yo Honey, etc.

