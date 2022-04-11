Cronberry Is Preparing A Digital Future For Small Businesses Says Co- Founder Abhishek Joshi

Navigating the existing Covid economy brings new opportunities and challenges for many small businesses, particularly when it comes to the digital demands required to operate in today’s business world.

Cronberry, a marketing automation and lead management software company, is all about providing small businesses with the tools they require to succeed in the digital economy. It gives access to the cloud based software which felicitates customer experience managment, digital catalogs, landing pages, a URL shortener, and every other digital tool needed need to stand up front and fight the digital competition.

“Though our vision is to help all sectors regain their financial footing, it is high time to focus on small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy. The number of MSMEs in India increased by a CAGR of 18.5% from 2019 to 2020. In FY21, the loan disbursals to MSMEs stood at Rs. 9.5 trillion (US$ 128.06 billion), a 40% increase compared with Rs. 6.8 trillion (US$ 91.66 billion) in FY20. The lack of a digital presence, adequate tech resources, and support structures has made it difficult for many small business owners to survive during the last two years of the pandemic,’’ says Abhishek Joshi, Co-founder, at Cronberry. “We knew we had to step in and help and make marketing automation more budget-friendly to win the confidence of small businesses.”

While adding further, he says, “With so many options available to consumers, it's critical for businesses to understand their audiences' different preferences and expectations. As in a very short span of time, we have attracted more than 500+ loyal customers to our platform. They use Cronberry as a comprehensive marketing automation tool to reach out to more potential customers, provide value, and eventually drive conversions.”

Chetan Jain, Founder, Aroma Amenities who has invested in Cronberry’s services says, “After employing Cronberry’s digital automation tools in the business, our business retention rate increased by 25-30% and orders repeated accordingly, which was not the case earlier. While Akshay Dudani, Owner, Dudani Retails Pvt. Ltd., another loyal customer of Cronberry informs that, he gained a 30% increase in team productivity, and had to employ 10 more telesales staff to meet new demands and orders."

Cronberry offers to unify the diverse set of digital operations under a single mode of automation. Instead of using a segmented strategy to manage the marketing campaigns, Cronberry directly connects the user database and acts on the appropriate adjustments based on the demographics of the subjects targeted.

