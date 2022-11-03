Celebrity Fashion Designer Sai Suman Embodied Style At The 74th Emmy Awards In Los Angeles

Sai Suman made a new fashion style appearance at the 74th Emmy awards on 12th September at Microsoft theatre Los Angeles. Sai Suman was among the best dressed at the award ceremony and governors ball along with the Nominees and television Academy’s who’s who!

Sai recently was awarded Iconic Influencer International Celebrity Fashion Designer of the Year 2022 last month. Sai Suman’s designs and appearances at the red carpets has always embodied impeccable and unique creativity and we hope to see many more of her trendsetting looks in even more esteemed hollywood events to emprise.

The Los Angeles-based celebrity fashion designer is known just as much for her red-carpet designs on celebrities, as her haute couture looks on A-listers.

She dons her Sai Suman creations at the Emmy Award, Oscars, Golden Globe, or Cannes film festivals and Celebrities call when they need to make a stylish entrance and appearance at Hollywood’s prestigious ceremonies.

Sai also adds television host and on air fashion guru to her many credits. She is known as one of the most “likable” and “respected,” fashion experts when sharing fashion tips on prominent television shows. Sai says, “I love the interaction aspect when styling and featured on television.” “Fashion is not just designing behind the scene but also interacting with people,” she adds.

Sai Suman is one of today’s most sought after celebrity designers everyone should know.

From Hollywood and every where in between and beyond, Sai, based in Los Angeles is considered the go-to red carpet designers for landing her celeb clients on countless best-dress lists.