Read through our lists of boxing betting sites in the Philippines and learn about the brand-new 2024 bonuses. We’ll go over some suggestions on how to place bets, talk about how we rate online sportsbooks and discuss popular boxing events.
List of Boxing Betting Sites
Consult our table below to find the best betting site for boxing. We will provide a more detailed description and go over our rating criteria later on.
#1: 1xBet
💰100% up to 6000 PHP
Bonus Code: 1ASIABET
GO TO 1XBET
#2: Stake.com
💰Prize pool of $75000 each week
Bonus Code: STAKEPH
BET AT STAKE
#3 20Bet
💰100% up to 6000 PHP
REGISTER AT 20BET
#4 22Bet
💰Get their first deposit doubled (up to 7500 PHP max).
BET AT 22BET
How Does Betting on Boxing Work?
Once you go over our list, pick one of the boxing betting sites you like and go through the sign-up process. Then you can access their sportsbook section and start placing bets. Here’s everything you need to know about boxing online betting and how it works.
Boxing Gambling Explained
Much like with any other sport, you can make boxing bets online and gamble with real money. All you have to do is navigate the sportsbook section and then pick one or more boxing events you wish to bet on.
Established operators also have great coverage when it comes to popular boxing betting markets. This allows users to place wagers and put money on outcomes with either high or low betting odds.
How to get started
Starting online betting on boxing can seem daunting at first, but with the right guidance, it can be straightforward. Below, we will provide a step-by-step guide to help you get started:
Choose the right bookmaker for you: While numerous bookmakers offer boxing betting, not all may align with your needs and preferences. We have curated a selection of reliable and licenced bookmakers to assist you.
Register with your chosen bookmaker: After choosing an operator, the next step is to create an account.
Make a deposit: Once your account is active, you can head to the cashier section to initiate your first deposit.
Place your first bet: With funds in your account, you can finally start betting on your favourite matches.
Claim your winnings: You can now cash out your winnings in the cashier section and submit a withdrawal request.
Popular Boxing Betting Markets
As mentioned, there are several types of bets you can place on a single bout.
Outright Win – All boxing betting sites Philippines have this option available. Here, you just pick which fighter will win the match.
Round market – Here, you try to guess who will win, but you also need to guess in which round the match will be over.
O/U Total Number of Rounds – Place a bet on whether the match will be finished or if it will go past a certain number of rounds. For example, you bet whether it will go over 6 rounds or under 6 rounds.
How Bout Will End or Method of Victory – There are two options here that group together multiple outcomes. One option is to bet on a fighter to win via Points or Technical Decision. The other option is for a fighter to achieve victory through KO (Knock Out), TKO (Technical Knockout), DQ (Disqualification), or Refusal.
Fight to Go the Distance – You wager on whether to fight will last for a full number of scheduled rounds. You can choose between Yes or No.
Rounds Group – You bet on whether the match will end within a certain group of rounds (e.g. 4,5,6,7,8).
Accumulator Bets
If you want to play around with boxing odds, but none of the markets look that appealing, then just make accumulator bets. Instead of gambling on a single bout, you can place multiple matches on a single betting slip.
If picking the outright winner seems like the safest option, then find a few upcoming bouts and place multiple outright winner bets.
Boxing Live Betting
The best betting site for boxing typically offers a live streaming feature, allowing punters to analyse matches in real-time and place bets accordingly.
In live betting, the odds constantly change in order to reflect the state of the bout. So if between two Filipino boxers one is constantly getting hit, the odds will be adjusted, as the likelihood of his defeat increases.
You can wager at any given time during any round and put your money on the boxer you think will win. If the tide of the match begins to change, you can make another bet at higher or lower odds.
Our Top 3 Recommended Sites for Boxing Betting
Here, we will expand upon the recommended online sportsbooks and tell you why we believe they are a good fit for bettors.
1xBet
The site is managed by the company Caecus N.V., who has been in the betting business for years. They are licensed and regulated by multiple gaming commissions, and their sportsbook covers every sport imaginable.
They also offer eSports and live betting, along with an extensive repertoire of casino games. What’s more, the site is fully optimized for mobile devices, and it supports widely used payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.
Their promotions page is also packed with bonuses for all types of betting content. Moreover, 1xBet offers numerous boxing events that registered members can explore at any time. You can use the bonus code 1ASIABET to benefit from their welcome package.
You can use the bonus code 1ASIABET to benefit from their welcome package.
20Bet
If you are looking for a great boxing gambling website, you can’t go wrong with 20Bet. They are an international brand managed by TechSolutions (CY) Group Limited, and their sportsbook is comparable to the one at 1xBet. They also have a promotion called risk-free bet, where you get a sort of refund anytime you lose.
Users can download the 20Bet app for both Android and iOS and use it to wager on sports. This operator also has an array of banking options for deposits and withdrawals, and you can use cryptocurrencies for betting.
In addition, 20Bet covers a great number of boxing events and betting markets that players can explore after registering.
In addition, 20Bet covers a great number of boxing events and betting markets that players can explore after registering.
Stake.com
Stake aims to brand itself as the best operator for crypto players. They are the official partner of the UFC, and they are also very creative with their promo section.
Their VIP program is packed with additional monthly and weekly promos, but you do need to wager at least 10,000 USD to get to the Bronze tier. As far as the sportsbook and casino sections go, Stake works with top software providers and bookmakers and hosts an extensive repertoire of high-end content. Use code STAKEPH to start your gambling adventure at Stake.com.
Use code STAKEPH to start your gambling adventure at Stake.com.
What to Look For in Boxing Betting Sites?
Before punters engage in boxing online betting, they should first know what to look for when picking a betting website. There are certain criteria that set the best online sportsbooks apart from the ones that might not satisfy your betting expectations.
And below you can see what are the features that the best betting site for boxing should have.
Betting License
To start off, any online sportsbooks that you consider joining should be regulated and licensed in the country it operates. Make sure to check the “About Us” or the bottom of the main page where this type of information is usually located.
Various Betting Markets
In addition, the best boxing betting Philippines sites should also offer punters a chance to place bets on various betting markets. So, the leading operators should feature markets like 1x2 and Total. But there should also be betting markets like Win in Round, Method of Victory, Win in Round, and others.
Competitive Odds
Also top boxing gambling sites should also feature competitive odds across various betting markets. And bettors can easily check this feature by comparing the odds for the same betting market among different online sportsbooks.
Various Promotions
Before joining a certain betting site, players should check if there are any available promotions for new users as well as for existing members. Trustworthy operators should offer both welcome bonuses next to ongoing promotions.
Mobile App
Another important feature that best boxing sites should have is mobile apps. Ideally, the operator should offer an app for Android and iOS devices. However, if an app isn’t available, then you should check if the operator has a mobile-optimized website.
Events and Leagues to Bet On
Boxing betting Philippines websites have a solid bout coverage. This means users can wager on some of the most anticipated fights and fighting events. Here, we will go over a couple of examples of the upcoming fights that bettors can wager on.
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk – One of the most anticipated heavyweight clashes in the sport’s history. There is a lot on the line for both fighters, and we get to see this historic match on February 17th/18th in Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia).
Paris Summer Olympics (2024) – One of the big sports events in 2024 will undoubtedly be the Summer Olympics. Boxing gambling fans will have dozens of options to wager on, including bouts that feature Filipino boxers in both the male and female categories.
Moreover, you can learn more about the most popular boxing leagues and organizations that you can bet on these sites in the section below.
WBA
One of the most popular boxing organizations is, without a doubt, the World Boxing Association. There are 17 weight divisions that fighters can participate in. Moreover, some of the greatest names from the world of boxing, like Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, were part of WBA.
BF
Another organization that produced some of the greatest fights in modern history is the International Boxing Federation. Andre Ward and Bernard Hopkins are just some of the names that came out of IBF.
This boxing organization also features 17 weight divisions, and athletes who participate in IBF matches fight for the title of IBF World Champions.
WBC
World Boxing Council is another renowned boxing organization that is behind some of the greatest boxing matches. One such example is the match between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.
WBO
Another boxing league that is sought after by many online bettors is the World Boxing Organization. This organization is behind many great fighters like Wladimir Klitschko and Oscar De La Hoya. So, it comes as no surprise that punters are always looking forward to another match from the WBO.
Tips and Strategies for Boxing Betting
Punters who want to try boxing betting Philippines should know that there are some tips that they can use to improve their wagering strategy. Even though these boxing betting tips can’t guarantee a successful outcome of a wager, they can still help the bettors make a more informed prediction.
Manage Your Bankroll
Before players place any boxing bets online, they should first determine the budget they want to use on either pre-match or live betting. In this way, bettors can have a better insight into their boxing gambling activities.
Also, this prevents players from spending too much on online sportsbooks while they explore boxing betting Philippines options.
Analyze Previous Matches
Moreover, before they place a boxing wager with any betting website, players should first analyze the previous matches of the two fighters they want to bet on.
Firstly, bettors should take a look at the results and overview of the latest 5 matches that each of the boxers were in. After, they should take a look at the analysis of all mutual boxing matches that the two fighters had.
Alternatively, if these fighters are facing each other for the first time, bettors should see if they ever faced a mutual opponent and how each of them performed.
Follow the Odds
Like with any other sport, boxing online betting greatly depends on the odds available with leading operators. So, bettors should make sure to glance at the betting odds a few days before the boxing event and see if and how the odds change as the match draws closer.
This can give punters an insight into how the sportsbooks see the fight and who is considered the match favorite.
Be up to Date With the Latest News
Finally, one of the most helpful boxing betting tips is possibly one that most punters usually don’t use very often. And that would be following the latest boxing news.
In this way, bettors will know if there are any events that can affect the mental or physical state of the fighters that can impact the boxing odds in any way.
Conclusion
If you are interested in placing bets on a boxing event, you can find plenty of great online sportsbooks in the Philippines. Bettors who join one of these reliable bookies will have various betting options at their disposal, and they can explore boxing betting online for almost any local or international league.
FAQ
Finally, take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about boxing online betting in the Philippines.
Can you bet online on boxing in the Philippines?
There are several boxing betting Philippines sites that players can join. After, they can make a deposit and explore boxing betting online.
What is the best boxing betting app?
Most regulated boxing betting sites Philippines feature an app that bettors can get to wager on the go. One of the best boxing betting apps in the market is the 1xBet app.
How to bet on boxing online?
To engage in boxing online betting, players need to open an account with an online sportsbook. After they join one of the available boxing betting sites in the Philippines, they need to add funds to their account. Finally, they need to find a match they want to bet on, select a preferred betting market, add the stake amount to the bet slip, and submit it.
