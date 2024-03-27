Stake aims to brand itself as the best operator for crypto players. They are the official partner of the UFC, and they are also very creative with their promo section.

Their VIP program is packed with additional monthly and weekly promos, but you do need to wager at least 10,000 USD to get to the Bronze tier. As far as the sportsbook and casino sections go, Stake works with top software providers and bookmakers and hosts an extensive repertoire of high-end content. Use code STAKEPH to start your gambling adventure at Stake.com.

👉OPEN AN ACCOUNT AT STAKE.COM >> Note to editor: use this link for the CTA text: https://outlookindiaph2.media-partners.io/goto/stake-com/?country=ph&language=fil&profile=Offers&subprofile=promo1

What to Look For in Boxing Betting Sites?

Before punters engage in boxing online betting, they should first know what to look for when picking a betting website. There are certain criteria that set the best online sportsbooks apart from the ones that might not satisfy your betting expectations.

And below you can see what are the features that the best betting site for boxing should have.

Betting License

To start off, any online sportsbooks that you consider joining should be regulated and licensed in the country it operates. Make sure to check the “About Us” or the bottom of the main page where this type of information is usually located.

Various Betting Markets

In addition, the best boxing betting Philippines sites should also offer punters a chance to place bets on various betting markets. So, the leading operators should feature markets like 1x2 and Total. But there should also be betting markets like Win in Round, Method of Victory, Win in Round, and others.

Competitive Odds

Also top boxing gambling sites should also feature competitive odds across various betting markets. And bettors can easily check this feature by comparing the odds for the same betting market among different online sportsbooks.

Various Promotions

Before joining a certain betting site, players should check if there are any available promotions for new users as well as for existing members. Trustworthy operators should offer both welcome bonuses next to ongoing promotions.

Mobile App

Another important feature that best boxing sites should have is mobile apps. Ideally, the operator should offer an app for Android and iOS devices. However, if an app isn’t available, then you should check if the operator has a mobile-optimized website.

Events and Leagues to Bet On

Boxing betting Philippines websites have a solid bout coverage. This means users can wager on some of the most anticipated fights and fighting events. Here, we will go over a couple of examples of the upcoming fights that bettors can wager on.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk – One of the most anticipated heavyweight clashes in the sport’s history. There is a lot on the line for both fighters, and we get to see this historic match on February 17th/18th in Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia).

Paris Summer Olympics (2024) – One of the big sports events in 2024 will undoubtedly be the Summer Olympics. Boxing gambling fans will have dozens of options to wager on, including bouts that feature Filipino boxers in both the male and female categories.

Moreover, you can learn more about the most popular boxing leagues and organizations that you can bet on these sites in the section below.

WBA

One of the most popular boxing organizations is, without a doubt, the World Boxing Association. There are 17 weight divisions that fighters can participate in. Moreover, some of the greatest names from the world of boxing, like Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, were part of WBA.

BF

Another organization that produced some of the greatest fights in modern history is the International Boxing Federation. Andre Ward and Bernard Hopkins are just some of the names that came out of IBF.

This boxing organization also features 17 weight divisions, and athletes who participate in IBF matches fight for the title of IBF World Champions.

WBC

World Boxing Council is another renowned boxing organization that is behind some of the greatest boxing matches. One such example is the match between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

WBO

Another boxing league that is sought after by many online bettors is the World Boxing Organization. This organization is behind many great fighters like Wladimir Klitschko and Oscar De La Hoya. So, it comes as no surprise that punters are always looking forward to another match from the WBO.

Tips and Strategies for Boxing Betting

Punters who want to try boxing betting Philippines should know that there are some tips that they can use to improve their wagering strategy. Even though these boxing betting tips can’t guarantee a successful outcome of a wager, they can still help the bettors make a more informed prediction.

Manage Your Bankroll

Before players place any boxing bets online, they should first determine the budget they want to use on either pre-match or live betting. In this way, bettors can have a better insight into their boxing gambling activities.

Also, this prevents players from spending too much on online sportsbooks while they explore boxing betting Philippines options.

Analyze Previous Matches

Moreover, before they place a boxing wager with any betting website, players should first analyze the previous matches of the two fighters they want to bet on.

Firstly, bettors should take a look at the results and overview of the latest 5 matches that each of the boxers were in. After, they should take a look at the analysis of all mutual boxing matches that the two fighters had.

Alternatively, if these fighters are facing each other for the first time, bettors should see if they ever faced a mutual opponent and how each of them performed.

Follow the Odds

Like with any other sport, boxing online betting greatly depends on the odds available with leading operators. So, bettors should make sure to glance at the betting odds a few days before the boxing event and see if and how the odds change as the match draws closer.

This can give punters an insight into how the sportsbooks see the fight and who is considered the match favorite.

Be up to Date With the Latest News

Finally, one of the most helpful boxing betting tips is possibly one that most punters usually don’t use very often. And that would be following the latest boxing news.

In this way, bettors will know if there are any events that can affect the mental or physical state of the fighters that can impact the boxing odds in any way.

Conclusion

If you are interested in placing bets on a boxing event, you can find plenty of great online sportsbooks in the Philippines. Bettors who join one of these reliable bookies will have various betting options at their disposal, and they can explore boxing betting online for almost any local or international league.

FAQ

Finally, take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about boxing online betting in the Philippines.

Can you bet online on boxing in the Philippines?

There are several boxing betting Philippines sites that players can join. After, they can make a deposit and explore boxing betting online.

What is the best boxing betting app?

Most regulated boxing betting sites Philippines feature an app that bettors can get to wager on the go. One of the best boxing betting apps in the market is the 1xBet app.

How to bet on boxing online?

To engage in boxing online betting, players need to open an account with an online sportsbook. After they join one of the available boxing betting sites in the Philippines, they need to add funds to their account. Finally, they need to find a match they want to bet on, select a preferred betting market, add the stake amount to the bet slip, and submit it.

Adults only. Please be aware that gambling may be prohibited or subject to various restrictions in your country or region. Gambling can be addictive, play responsibly.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.