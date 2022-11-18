BNB Price Prediction - Avoid FTX Fallout And BNB Sell-Off With These 5 New For 2022 Cryptos

The crypto market is giving headaches to investors once again. The fact that one of the strongest players in the market, FTX, is going through a quite challenging situation drives investors toward more affordable cryptocurrencies.

While the price of BNB is declining and the investors are concerned with the way that the situation with FTX will continue, there are five cryptos that look promising and are a way for the investors to make the most out of the situation.

These cryptos are D2T , $TARO , IMPT, $RIA , so we will make sure to include the most important information about each one of them!

BNB Price prediction

Before going deeper into the analysis of BNB, let's take a look at the price prediction table first:

Year Price (Min-Max) 2022 $330.16 - $495.24 2023 $605.30 - $770.38 2024 $880.43 - $1,045.51 2025 $1,155.57 - $1,320.65 2030 $2,531.24 - $2,696.32



Binance was launched in July 2017 and is the largest cryptocurrency exchange worldwide based on daily trading volumes. Binance is a global cryptocurrency exchange that aims to make cryptocurrency exchanges more prominent in financial activity.

Many of the Binance subprojects are successful because of BNB. The price of BNB during the last seven days was declining, so we are now seeing a price dip that is a cause of concern for many investors out there who are torn between believing that the price predictions will come true and the belief that the price decline will continue.

What is going on with FTX?

The plan that went wrong included the negotiations about the deal that meant Binance would buy FTX, which is a smaller rival to it. Since the deal was not sealed, we now have FTX in a very unfortunate situation that is causing quite a stir among the investors. This situation was the cause of a $180 billion wipe from the crypto market that will surely cause enormous waves that will splash the other coins as well. That is already evident by looking at the situation on the market.

Sam Bankman, the former SEO of FTX, resigned and filed for bankruptcy. He also apologized to the customers and investors of FTX, which will certainly not make the situation better, but it is still good to know that he is aware of his role in this collapse. Meanwhile, investors worldwide are well aware of all the difficulties we are facing now, and they are turning to the cryptocurrencies that have been introduced to the market recently.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

New crypto projects are constantly appearing on the crypto market, which can be challenging for investors when they want to invest. The information can be missed for this exact reason which is why Dash 2 Trade platform can prove to be extremely valuable. It is the platform that has just got introduced to the market, and it aims to become the leading analytics platform that will help investors in their journey toward success. Its native token, D2T, is currently on presale, and it has hit the $6 million milestone, so if you wish to invest, you better do it now!

RobotEra (TARO)

RonotEra is a metaverse platform that allows players to not only manage the land but also to create robots to be their companions on their journey. Players will be able to find rewards for discovering special species and participating in various challenges. Investors can now purchase TARO tokens that are on presale now. The price per token is 0.020 USDT. You should hurry to get your TARO tokens if you want to explore this platform!

IMPT (IMPT)

Experts and investors are excited about the eco-friendly crypto project IMPT - which will help in combating global warming via blockchain technology. It's a sustainable crypto project that is environmentally friendly and will aid people around the world in fighting climate change and making a difference. The native token of the platform, IMPT, is on presale and is currently in Stage 2. The presale is moving quickly, so it's a good idea to invest before it is too late!

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a new strategy card game. There are two choices for playing: single-player campaign mode for players who prefer to play against artificial intelligence or multiplayer PvP, in which you will need to outwit your human opponent. Investors can now get 40.00 RIA at 1 USDT during the ongoing stage 4 of the presale. The price of tokens will increase in the next stage, so hurry up and invest now!

Conclusion

The crypto market has proven once more that difficulties are something we should expect when it comes to investing. One wrong move can cause a major collapse. However, we have learned so far that there is always something to look forward to. Investing in the cryptocurrencies that are new on the market and the fact that their journey is just in its infancy gives plenty of opportunities for the investors out there to explore their options and turn the situation around!