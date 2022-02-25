BLive Music: How A Three Year Old Independent Music Label Is Making The Right Noises

For the longest time, a handful of music companies enjoyed complete monopoly over the music industry in India. In the last couple of years, however, things have changed what with many new independent labels getting into the market and leaving a mark with their endeavours. One such company is BLive Music.

Founded by Mahesh Kukreja, a young entrepreneur who hails from Nagpur, the success of BLive Music is the kind that serves as a good inspiration for all those who dream big and are ‘outsiders’. Mukesh came from a humble middle-class background and worked his way up towards becoming one of the most recognized names in the event organizing business. With a passion for music and sharp business acumen, he laid the foundation for Blive Music.

Talking about this eventful journey, Mukesh says, “Being an outsider and somebody who had no industry connections, it was not an easy journey for me. All I had was passion and the willingness to work hard. Despite all the hurdles that came my way, I kept moving forward and managed to achieve some of my dreams.”

Blive Music was launched in 2018 and in a short span of time, the label has released a lot of music/music videos that have become very popular. What is also commendable is that some of the biggest names in the industry including Remo D’Souza, Mouni Roy, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Nigam and many others have collaborated with the label on various projects.

“The other day, somebody from the industry asked me as to how we managed to achieve so much in three years. I believe if your intentions are right and you are willing to pay a price for your dreams, the impossible becomes possible. I, along with my team, have been very honest with all that we have done and worked hard every single day. That is the only secret behind Blive Music’s success”, he states.

In the last couple of months, the company has released several popular songs including Remo D’Souza’s ‘Wallah Wallah’ that has been a resounding hit. In 2022, the company plans to release a large number of singles belonging to varying genres.

