You can play casino games with any brick-and-mortar venue in Ontario - but it’s impossible for the average Joe to spend every weekend spinning through slots in person.
On the bright side, when you play at the best Ontario online casinos, you can have an amazing gaming experience from the comfort of your home.
We found that the best of them feature thousands of innovative slot machines, classic table games, live casino games, specialty titles, and a variety of sports betting options. Jackpot City is our first choice for Ontario online casino players, but we’d encourage you to consider our runner-ups, too.
Ready to start gambling in Ontario? Keep reading.
Best Ontario Online Casinos
- Jackpot City: Best overall
- PlayOJO: 60+ online live games
- Spin Casino: Over 500 slot games
- Ruby Fortune: Fastest payouts
- Casumo: Top choice for table games
- Leo Vegas: Best casino with sports betting
- Dream Vegas: 24/7 customer support
- Royal Vegas: Best for online blackjack
- Slots Magic: Variety of online casino tournaments
- Royal Panda: User-friendly interface
Pros:
- Originally launched in 1998
- 500+ Ontario casino games
- Accepts 15+ banking methods
- 24/7 live chat + email support
- Download their mobile app
Cons:
- $50 withdrawal requirement
- Homepage is a bit cluttered
Jackpot City Casino opened its doors to Ontario residents in 1998, and they’ve dominated the online gambling scene ever since. If you’re looking for a top-notch casino site with a variety of gambling options, look no further.
Game Variety: 4.95/5
Jackpot City features an exciting library of 500+ casino games, including slot machines, tables, live casino options, and more. As a new sign-up, you can spin through 486+ classic reels and a variety of other games from leading providers.
You can also join online poker rooms or try out 9 video poker variants. You can also play dozens of live casino games, such as blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and others. All in all, the game library is fantastic here, and there’s always something for you to play.
Payment Methods: 4.85/5
Making deposits and withdrawals at Jackpot City Ontario is seamless. Canadian users can use several banking options here, including Visa, MasterCard, eCheck, MuchBetter, and Interac.
All the transactions are protected here with the 128-bit SSL digital encryption technology, ensuring the highest level of security and privacy.
While deposits are near-instant, payouts can take up to several banking days, so keep this in mind.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
You can use Jackpot City’s 24/7 chat feature and email address to get in touch with a real person around the clock. Our experts received instant feedback via chat, and we waited just 12 hours before receiving an email. All in all, the customer service is reliable and fast.
Also, they’re one of the only casinos in Ontario Canada with multi-lingual support, so you can speak to live support agents in English or French.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
This Ontario online casino has a dedicated mobile platform for iOS and Android devices. You can download their app for free on Google Play or the App Store. Ontario residents can access 500+ mobile-optimized games, and their simplistic user interface is easy for beginners to navigate.
Even if you’ve never played casino games online before, you won’t have any trouble getting started here.
Pros:
- 2,100+ slots and table games
- Accepts numerous e-wallets
- 24/7 live chat + email support
- Dedicated mobile app
Cons:
- Could use a better design
- Search function can sometimes lag
PlayOJO launched in 2017, and they’ve become known as a “rising star” throughout Ontario’s online gambling industry. They earned a reputation for hosting the latest and greatest games!
Game Variety: 4.9/5
No, that’s not a typo – PlayOJO hosts 1,884+ classic online slots, countless progressive jackpots, and a mind-boggling collection of virtual tables. They work closely with 31+ reputable casino software providers to update their existing game library on a regular basis! You can find a total of 2,100+ casino games here – pretty much everything you might be looking for.
You can broaden your horizons with 165+ virtual blackjack tables and 88+ high-limit roulette wheels in between spins. Finally, 52+ live casino games offer Ontario residents the chance to enjoy an “in-person” gambling experience from the comfort of home.
All in all, the game library is amazing for Ontario players. We are confident that you’ll have hours of fun and excitement at this online casino.
Payment Methods: 4.85/5
You can use your VISA/MasterCard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Interac, PaySafeCard, AstroPay, Jeton, or ecoPayz to make deposits and receive payouts at PlayOJO. There’s no stated deposit requirement, so you can play games with as little as you wish.
Similarly, PlayOJO doesn’t enforce strict payout minimums. And most importantly, payouts over $5 are completely fee-free. PlayOJO’s team also works very hard to process and deliver your payouts in 24-48 hours.
Customer Support: 4.85/5
PlayOJO offers white-glove support via live chat and email, but we didn’t notice a phone number listed anywhere on their site. In the meantime, you’ll benefit from instant chat replies and 6-hour email response times. Of course, you can get in touch with their support team 24 hours a day.
Our experts received quick and helpful feedback across the board, and they’ve written extensively about confusing topics in their “Help Center.” Familiarize yourself with gameplay rules, account management, and transaction minimums at the drop of a hat.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Like many of the best Ontario casinos, PlayOJO hosts a proper mobile application for iOS & Android smartphones – in fact, it’s one of the best mobile casinos we found.
You can download their mobile client for free on Google Play or the App Store! And yes, you can also play all your favourite games without downloading any additional applications via the web browser.
Pros:
- Excellent slot game library
- Flexible banking options
- 24/7 chat + email support
- Great app for iOS & Android
Cons:
- Higher minimum withdrawal
- Could use more table games
Jackpot City and Spin Casino share more similarities than differences, but the latter stands out with an excellent slot game library from leading providers. So, if you are a slot fan, this site is for you.
Game Variety: 4.85/5
Spin Casino tips the scales with an excellent slot library, and all of these slots are from leading providers in the industry, ensuring quality like no other.
In total, you can play 500+ classic online slots Ontario and table game titles at Spin Casino.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Spin Casino and Jackpot City share a similar and comprehensive banking menu.
Ontario online gamblers can use all major debit card brands, Interac, an eCheck, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, and other options. You’ll only need to deposit $5 before unlocking 500+ casino games.
Unfortunately, there is a $50 withdrawal requirement, which might not be good for everyone. High rollers can request up to $10,000 per transaction, and payouts are usually delivered to your bank account in 3-7 days.
Customer Support: 4.85/5
Jackpot City and Spin Casino offer identical customer support options, and representatives handle user inquiries around the clock.
Thankfully, Spin Casino’s live chat team carries most of the weight left behind. Our experts received feedback from real agents within seconds, and the support was available 24/7.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
This Ontario online casino has good mobile software, and you’re guaranteed a premium betting experience regardless of which option you choose. Still, it’s worth noting that Spin Casino’s stellar mobile app is available on both Android and iOS devices.
Once you download their mobile client, you’ll have 500+ online casino games, and jaw-dropping jackpots, in the palm of your hand.
Pros:
- Excellent reputation online
- 450+ high-quality games
- 24/7 live chat & excellent FAQ section
- Supports same-day withdrawals
Cons:
- $50 withdrawal requirement
- Design could use an update
Ruby Fortune has been around for two decades, and they’ve earned the loyalty of countless Ontario residents.
Game Variety: 4.65/5
You can play 400+ online slots, tens of live casino games, and numerous specialties with Ruby Fortune. Their game collection definitely caters to casual players, but there’s more than enough room for seasoned casino traditionalists to spread their wings and have a blast.
We came across 375+ Vegas-style three-reel slots, 12+ video poker variants, and 50+ live dealer games. If you are a Bingo fan, you’ll find several versions of it here.
Payment Methods: 4.75/5
You can use your VISA/MasterCard, Interac, PaySafeCard, iDebit, MuchBetter, Flexepin, or a wire transfer to bank your funds with Ruby Fortune. New sign-ups must deposit at least $10 before diving into the action with 450+ exclusive games.
Their $50 withdrawal requirement isn’t so beginner-friendly. On the bright side, Ruby Fortune doesn’t charge any processing fees on deposits and payouts! High rollers can request a maximum of $10,000 per day, and e-wallet transactions take just 24-48 hours for delivery.
Unfortunately, debit card and bank wire payouts take between 5-7 days to reach your bank account.
Customer Support: 4.5/5
This Ontario casino users to go through their “Help Portal” with any questions or concerns they might have. This section of their casino website covers pertinent topics like withdrawals, promotions, responsible gambling, and more.
If you don’t like doing your own research, they offer 24/7 live chat support as a “backup” for players.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Ruby Fortune might not have a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, but their mobile-optimized website does the trick if you want to gamble on the go.
Of course, all their best games are sized appropriately for smaller screens. Even when going between slots in different tabs, our experts didn’t notice any lag or major issues.
5. Casumo – Best Table Games of All Ontario Online Casinos
Pros:
- Excellent mobile app
- 2,000+ casino games
- 24/7 chat + email support
- Reputable brand
Cons:
- Not the best design
- Some payouts take longer
Casumo is the best online casino for mobile users. We were very glad to see dedicated mobile apps, allowing users access to an exciting 2,000+ casino library.
Game Variety: 4.6/5
Casumo’s game collection largely focuses on slot players, and our experts came across 1,992+ slot titles. In total, we found that there are over 2,000 casino games at Casumo from the best-known providers in the industry.
We found that this online casino also offers a great selection of video poker variants, blackjack tables, and an excellent live games section.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
Casumo accepts debit card deposits, Interac, iDebit, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, and ecoPayz. You’ll have to fund your account with $10 or more to play casino games for real money, but there’s no strict payout requirement to mention.
Customer Support: 4.7/5
Aside from its comprehensive FAQ section, Casumo offers excellent customer service via live chat and email. You can get in touch with a real person 24 hours a day, but response times vary.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.95/5
We don’t have any complaints about Casumo’s stellar mobile platform. You can download their app from Google Play or the App Store. It’s fully optimized for iOS and Android devices, and you can play all the casino games on the go.
How We Ranked the Best Ontario Online Casinos
Selection of Casino Games
We prioritized Ontario online casinos with the largest variety of popular casino games and sports betting options. You can spin through classic reels, hunt for gold with tens of progressive jackpot slots, play live dealer games and more! The possibilities are virtually endless with our top picks.
Software Providers
We gave a higher ranking to Ontario casino sites that collaborate with the industry’s best software providers. Our top picks feature the latest slot machines, specialties, and classic tables from reputable companies for the best online casino gambling experience.
Secure Deposit Methods
Any reputable online casino gaming site in Ontario accepts a wide variety of secure payment methods. You can use all major debit card brands, several personal e-wallets, and numerous traditional banking options. We prioritized online casinos in Ontario with the quickest payout speeds.
Fast Payouts
Nobody wants to wait for weeks to get their payouts, and Ontario online casinos understand that very well – at least the ones we listed. All of our top picks ensure fast payouts, usually processed within a day or two!
Customer Support
When it comes to using the best online casino apps in Ontario, you have to be sure that the site you are using is always ready to help you out. Our top picks offer their users a variety of customer support options, including live chat, email, and dedicated phone lines.
Mobile Experience
You can play casino games online from anywhere life takes you! The best Ontario casino apps are fully optimized for iOS, Android, and Windows smartphones. Our team prioritized Ontario gambling sites with a downloadable app, but you can also use your web browser.
Ontario Online Casinos vs. Traditional Casinos
If you’re wondering why you should make the switch from brick-and-mortar venues to the best Ontario online casino sites, we’ve discussed the pros and cons of placing your wagers online below. Let’s have a look:
Faster Payouts: If you’re tired of waiting for a cheque from your preferred casino, the best online gambling sites in Ontario guarantee fast and easy payouts. You can make deposits and receive withdrawals using PayPal, Apple Pay, several e-wallets, debit cards, and so many others.
More New Games: In comparison to traditional casinos, Ontario online casinos border on the edge of innovation with a constant stream of new and improved games. Our top picks feature thousands of classic games and specialties that put the fun back into your betting experience!
Play From Anywhere: The biggest “perk” of gambling online is being able to enjoy your favourite games from anywhere and everywhere. No matter where your busy schedule takes you, our top picks travel in your back pocket with downloadable apps and mobile-friendly websites.
What is the Best Online Casino Ontario, Canada?
- Jackpot City
- PlayOJO
- Spin Casino
- Ruby Fortune
- Casumo
Jackpot City is the best online casino platform for players in Ontario, Canada. They’ve been around for decades, making them one of the oldest and most reputable Ontario gambling sites. Still, you’d never guess their original launch date of 1998 by looking at their game collection!
They’ve partnered with tens of the industry’s finest software providers to host 500+ modern games, and you can take advantage of a constantly updating game library.
Why is Jackpot City the Best Casino in Ontario?
Over the years, we’ve reviewed dozens of Ontario online casino sites. Still, Jackpot City is our primary recommendation for new sign-ups – here’s why they deserve your undivided attention:
Unmatched Reputation: Jackpot City opened their doors to casino players in 1994, and they’ve been a recognized brand name ever since. They earned a stellar reputation for hosting innovative games and offering helpful customer support.
Excellent Gambling Library: You can play 500+ online casino game titles with Jackpot City – they’re home to hundreds of high-quality real money online slots , tables, and live casino games. Even if you’ve been around the block, you’re sure to find new and exciting ways to spend your time.
Can You Play Online Casino Games in Ontario?
Yes, you can play casino games for real money in Ontario. While Ontario players are subjected to certain regulations, our top picks check all the right boxes to guarantee a safe and secure gambling experience. Below, we’ve discussed the most popular games you can play in Ontario online:
Slot Games
If you’re ready to hit triple sevens, Ontario online casinos come equipped with thousands of classic slots. The best gambling sites offer low minimums paired with massive multipliers for an experience you won’t forget! Enjoy immersive graphics, sounds & animations with every spin.
Table Games
You can play blackjack, poker, roulette, baccarat, and craps with the best Ontario casinos. You’ll find numerous variants that put a unique twist on time-tested favourites. Whether you’re playing VIP blackjack or competing against real people in three-card poker, you’re sure to have a blast.
Online Bingo
Bingo might be the UK’s favourite pastime, but Ontario gamblers can get a piece of the action, too! You can play 75-ball bingo, 90-ball bingo, 30-ball bingo, and Slingo (slots + bingo) with varying prize pools at most Ontario online casinos.
Specialties
Check out Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, arcade games, keno, and other specialties with the best gambling sites in Ontario. You’ll roll the dice, shoot your way to victory, and scribble your way
to exciting gameplay.
Live Dealer Games
With the best Ontario casinos, you can play your favourite live dealer games with a live croupier at the helm. You’ll watch the action unfold on camera while you spin the roulette wheel, enjoy round after round of blackjack, and roast in the hot seat with pop-culture-inspired game shows.
Why Should I Play at the Best Casinos in Ontario?
Here are some of the reasons why so many players in Ontario prefer online gambling sites:
Play Casino Games From Home: Brick-and-mortar venues are open 24/7, but you can play the most popular casino games from home with our top-rated online gambling sites. Power up your laptop or download Jackpot City’s mobile app for iOS, Android and Windows devices.
Enjoy Flexible Betting Limits: Bringing $20 to the poker table might get you laughed out of Caesar’s Windsor Casino, but the best Ontario online casinos offer flexible betting limits for low-budget gamblers. Play slots, table games, and specialties with as little as $0.10 to spare!
Explore More of Your Favorites: Because they don’t have to deal with physical space limitations, Ontario online casinos typically offer a larger selection of games than brick-and-mortar betting venues. If you’re looking for titles you’ve never seen before, stick around for a while.
How to Choose an Ontario Online Casino? Quick Guide
Here are the most important things to consider when choosing the best casinos in Ontario for online gambling:
- Choose a Licensed Casino: For your safety, you should only consider licensed Ontario online casinos. Our top picks are regulated by the iGO (iGaming Ontario) and AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario).
- Look for Your Favourite Games: Depending on your game preferences, it’s always a good idea to explore your options. Before you settle down with a particular casino, be sure to check their games.
- Consider the Banking Options: If you’re planning to bet with an e-wallet, you should look into each casino’s payment options before signing your name on the dotted line. Additionally, the best Ontario casino sites promise faster and easier payouts than others.
- Read the T&Cs: Each casino has its own list of Terms & Conditions you’ll need to abide by. Unfortunately, some reputable platforms have more forgiving T&Cs than competing sites. It’s worth combing through your casino’s T&Cs before signing up.
- Play Responsibly: Online gambling is designed for your entertainment. Always make sure to gamble responsibly, and don’t forget to have fun.
Best Ontario Online Casinos - FAQ
Who Regulates Online Casinos in Ontario?
The iGO (iGaming Ontario Commission) and AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario) regulate the activities of online casinos in Ontario.
They also certify the legality and fairness of all Canadian online casinos we’ve reviewed. You can safely place bets and gamble online at our top picks.
Are Ontario Online Casinos Safe to Use?
Most online gambling sites in Ontario are safe to use. However, always make sure to use reputable gambling websites and casinos like the ones we listed in our article today.
What is the Most Trusted Online Casino in Ontario?
Jackpot City is the most trusted online casino in Ontario. They launched in the UK nearly 25 years ago, and they’ve recently opened their doors to Ontario players!
Which Online Casino has the Fastest Withdrawal Time in Ontario?
Ruby Fortune has the fastest withdrawal time of any Ontario online casino.
While they impose a $50 withdrawal requirement for Ontario gamblers, they don’t charge any processing fees on the backend. All e-wallet transactions are processed and delivered to your account in just 1-2 business days.
What is the Best Online Casino Ontario? Quick Comparison
Here’s a quick recap of the best online casinos in Ontario and their main features:
Jackpot City: Jackpot City is the best site for online gambling in Ontario. They come equipped with 500+ slot games, table games, live casino games, and specialty options.
PlayOJO: PlayOJO tips the scales with 1,884+ Ontario online slots, 150+ blackjack tables, 52+ live casino games, and 15+ online poker variants. They update their library quite frequently, so there’s always something new to find here.
Spin Casino: Fan of slots? Make your way to Spin Casino and discover their amazing library of over 400 slot titles from leading providers.
How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casinos Ontario: Step-by-Step Guide
By now, you’re probably wondering how to play Ontario online casino games with our top picks. Using Jackpot City as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for beginner players!
Step One: Create A New Casino Account
- Visit Jackpot City Casino or choose another Ontario casino from our list
- Click the large yellow “Sign Up” button
- Select your province and click “Next”
- Create a username and password
- Enter any required personal information
Step Two: Verify Your Information
- Take a photo of your ID card and most recent utility bill
- Send both pictures to Jackpot City’s team via email
- Wait 2-3 days for a staff member to verify your identity
Step Three: Deposit Funds & Play Casino Games!
- Go back to Jackpot City’s homepage
- Navigate to their “Cashier” section
- Choose your preferred payment method
- Fund your new account with $20 or more
Step Four: Play Casino Games in Ontario
- Go to the game library
- Look for your favourite games
- Start with Ontario online casino gambling!
How to Play at Casinos in Ontario, Canada - Tips & Strategies
Before you start playing online casino games, you should read through our tips and tricks – we are sure this will help you make the most of your gambling.
Try Out Games in Demo Mode First: Many online casinos in Ontario allow users to play casino games in demo mode without using real money at first. It’s a great way of learning more about casino games and finding your favourites without spending any real money.
Explore Your Options: We’d encourage you to shop around with multiple Ontario online casinos before setting your sights on a particular gambling site. Even though Jackpot City is our #1 pick, our runner-ups have plenty of exciting features worth a look.
Set Transaction Limits: It can be tempting to chase your losses and spend more than you can afford, especially when you’re playing with an online casino. Our top picks are dedicated to responsible gambling, and you can set deposit limits by contacting support.
Ready to Get Started at the Best Online Casinos in Ontario?
The best online casinos make it easy for you to play casino games from the comfort of your home. Many top-rated online casinos in Ontario also have a dedicated sportsbook, so you’ll enjoy the best of both worlds.
Jackpot City is our #1 pick for Ontario players. It’s been in business for 25+ years and managed to acquire a reputation as a true leader in the industry. Still, we’d encourage you to get started with any of our honourable mentions.
No matter where you decide to gamble in Ontario, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.
