Best Online Casinos In New Zealand: Best Payout Online Casino NZ

When only the best NZ online casino will do, this guide is here to help you explore your options. Whether you enjoy playing pokies, table games or some of the most state-of-the-art modern games around you’ll find plenty of options. Discover the top casino sites, including details about payment methods, customer support options and ongoing player rewards. And check out the exclusive Stake.com promo offer which is unlocked using our exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code, adding a 200% boost to your bankroll along with a 5% rakeback deal.
Top online casino sites
The best online casinos offer New Zealand players all the entertainment they’re hoping to find, served up in a convenient and accessible way. Choosing the best platforms is a matter of personal taste, but the top casino sites all go that extra mile to ensure player satisfaction. Each one of our top three recommendations has something unique to offer:
Stake.com - the best rewards and promotions.
BetNFlix - the top choice for live dealer games.
ComeOn - a great variety of pokies.
Compare online casinos
Each of our top recommendations comes with a welcome bonus designed to let you explore even more of the pokies and traditional favourites - and we’re talking about top quality software from leading developers, as well as a few exclusive games in some cases.
Best NZ online casinos
All our recommended casinos offer a broad spectrum of games - and they even provide sports betting opportunities too, so all bases are covered. They each have their own particular look and feel, but all of them offer a high-quality service, with superb customer support and ongoing promotional offers that raise the gaming experience above the average.
1. The best online casino in New Zealand: Stake.com
Stake.com is the go-to online casino for modern bettors looking for an entertaining gaming experience. With pokies, table games, Stake Originals and even live dealer games, there’s something here for everyone, with no need for any app downloads thanks to mobile-first design. This is an online gaming platform that looks and feels as though it should be reserved for high rollers, but everyone is welcome here. New players can take advantage of the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code, which awards a 200% deposit match bonus worth up to $2,000, along with an ongoing 5% rakeback deal. And that’s just the start of the bonuses, with regular promotion to look forward to.
Pokies and table games.
Live dealers and Stake Originals.
Exclusive welcome bonus with promo code.
VIP programme and player rewards.
No app downloads (but they’re not needed!)
Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
2. BetNFlix - Huge choice of traditional casino favourites
BetNFlix has formed partnerships with some of the biggest names in the online casino gaming world, including NetEnt and Pragmatic Play. That’s great news for pokie fans, giving access to player favourites such as The Dog House Megaways, Big Bass Bonanza and Starburst. But it’s the table and live dealer games that take centre stage on this platform, with a huge choice available, suitable for all types of bettors.
Vast collection of live dealer games.
Pokies and traditional casino favourites.
Ongoing promotions and bonuses.
Mobile-friendly platform.
Support not available 24/7.
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
>>> Register With BetNFlix now and claim your welcome bonu<<<
3. Comeon - Over a thousand games to explore
Comeon offers a huge variety of top pokies from developers such as NetEnt, Play’n GO and Yggdrasil, as well as dark and edgy games from NoLimit City. There are plenty of table games too, as well as a live casino featuring high-quality games from Evolution - you can even play games of Bingo at ComeOn. There’s the chance to download apps for iOS and Android devices, although they’re not essential as in-browser gameplay is available across desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.
Hundreds of high-quality pokies.
Table and live dealer games.
Loyalty rewards and bonuses..
Downloadable apps available.
No Bingo bonus
Rating: 4.6 / 5.0
>>> Register With Comeon today and claim your introductory bonus <<<
Best paying online casino comparison
Discerning online casino fans in New Zealand expect to find a choice of payment methods, including digital currencies. Many of the top casinos don’t have deposit limits, although payment providers may set their own. Cryptocurrencies offer the fastest transaction times, but there are options to suit all customers as this table shows.
How to choose a new online casino
There’s a lot to consider when registering at an online betting site in New Zealand, so choosing your perfect platform requires some careful thought. These are the main points you’ll need to consider when making your selection.
Game variety
Some casino fans are all about the pokies, whilst others favour games of blackjack, baccarat and roulette. A few online platforms even offer a live casino, so you can chat with dealers and other players and help yourself to the full Las Vegas experience. You’ll find instant win scratchers too, and even cutting-edge blockchain games, such as the exclusive collection of Stake Originals over at Stake.com.
Welcome offers
All online casinos aim to give your initial deposit an extra boost with a welcome bonus, comprising one or more of the following:
Free spins.
No deposit bonuses.
Deposit match offers.
Stake.com goes one better with a 200% deposit match offer that also comes with a 5% rakeback deal, which keeps going long after most welcome bonuses have become a distant memory.
Loyalty and VIP programmes
Everyone likes to be made to feel special, so loyalty rewards and VIP schemes are extremely popular with casino players. Ongoing and seasonal promotions add extra value to the gaming experience and come with a raft of benefits that help your bankroll - and the fun - go that bit further.
Mobile gaming experience
Most online casino players favour the use of smartphones over larger screens these days, so downloadable apps are often available. The most modern casinos tend to be created from a mobile-first point of view, so the lack of any apps shouldn’t be viewed as a negative - it’s actually one less thing to worry about, so you can switch easily between connected devices and pick up exactly where you left off with no loss of functionality.
What to look out for on online casino sites
It’s tempting to dive straight in when you find an online betting platform that you like, but there are a few checks that you’ll need to make first. These are the main points that need to be addressed if you’re going to have a fun, fair and secure wagering experience.
Licence and security
All safe and reputable online casinos hold a valid licence from an industry regulator, as well as providing SSL security to protect customer data. We’ve already undertaken all due diligence checks on our recommended platforms, saving you the time and trouble.
Usability
Every casino fan has to start somewhere, so easy navigation across all devices is non negotiable. Every platform has its own look and feel, but you need to make sure you feel comfortable using it, and that you can easily find your way around. Pages and games need to load quickly too, if you’re going to make the most of your gaming opportunities.
Bonus offers
A welcome bonus gets all players off to a great start, especially when you can track down an exclusive promo code, such as TOPVIPBONUS at Stake.com, which activates a deposit match and rakeback deal. Look out for ongoing bonuses too, as well as fun tournaments and contests that add extra value to your gameplay.
Customer Support
Everyone needs a helping hand now and again, and every reputable online casino makes sure someone is available to offer help and support whenever it’s needed. Look out for 24/7 support as the gold standard, preferably with a live chat feature, as well as an email address. A comprehensive FAQ section is another useful resource, allowing you to resolve issues without the need for any further intervention from support staff.
Payment methods
Fast and efficient deposits and withdrawals are an essential aspect of any online casino experience. Most casinos offer a good variety of options, such as bank cards, bank transfers and eWallets. Stake.com supports cryptocurrency payments, leading to lightning fast transactions and a greater degree of anonymity.
Game selection
Whether you intend to play traditional casino games or explore a variety of pokies, the software providers will have an impact on your overall enjoyment. All of the our top recommendations offer games from top developers, including:
NetEnt
Pragmatic Play
Relax Gaming
Play’n GO
Microgaming
Hacksaw Gaming
NoLimit City
Evolution.
Conclusion
Now you’re aware of the points to look out for, you’re ready to hit the casino tables and pokie machines and start having fun! Any one of our recommended casino platforms is sure to provide you with an immersive and entertaining gaming experience across a huge variety of top-quality games. Don’t forget to use the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code at Stake.com, to add a 3x boost to your gaming funds and a 5% rakeback deal to keep your account topped up.
Best NZ online casino FAQ
Which is the best online casino in New Zealand?
We’ve picked out three top options for your consideration, including Stake.com, which offers a high-quality gaming experience boosted by a 200% deposit match welcome offer capped at $2.000. There’s an ongoing rakeback award too, which could increase if you start climbing the VIP tiers.
What makes a great online casino in New Zealand?
The best New Zealand online casinos offer a wide variety of top-quality games on a user-friendly platform, with convenient payment methods and a responsive customer support team. There should be a generous welcome bonus offer too - which means Stake.com definitely deserves a close look, thanks to an exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code.
Is Stake.com the best paying online casino in New Zealand?
Stake.com is one of our top three options for best online casino sites in New Zealand, with some huge potential payouts available. The Stake Originals Crash game comes with a top multiplier of 1.000,000x - although it’s yet to be achieved - with crypto payment options that are some of the fastest on the planet.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.