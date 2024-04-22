Kosmoderma’s Soap-free Daily Gentle Skin Cleanser is a gentle and effective solution for maintaining an oil-free glow and hydrated skin. It is carefully formulated to thoroughly cleanse, hydrate, and protect your skin without leaving any residue that can clog pores. It’s suitable for all skin types and conditions, making it a versatile addition to any skincare routine. Shea butter helps soften and smooth dry skin, and oats strengthen the skin’s barrier, moisturize, and soothe. Cocoyl Taurate is a mild and natural surfactant that keeps skin smooth and soft without drying. This gentle cleanser is dermatologically tested, sulphate-free, and pH-balanced, ensuring that your skin is clean and hydrated without any irritation. Simply take a small amount and mix it with water. Gently massage in circular motions for 30 seconds, then rinse thoroughly with water.