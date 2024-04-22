Oily Skin & Acne is a common skin condition during Summers that can be very annoying and frustrating for many. Unfortunately, there is no quick fix for this skin problem. But a good place to start is with the right face wash. Using cleansers formulated specifically for oily & acne-prone skin offers several benefits. They help remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities that can clog pores and lead to breakouts. We recommend using these few best face washes for oily & acne-prone skin.
1. Jovees Herbal Tea Tree Face Wash
Jovees Herbal Tea Tree face wash is one of the best face washes for oily and acne prone skin. Formulated with natural ingredients like Tea tree extract, lemon extract, neem extract etc which are known for minimising excess sebum production, oil balancing and soothing properties. This face wash is specifically designed for people having acne, pimples, breakouts, and excess oil production. It removes excess oil from your face, leaving your skin thoroughly clean, glowing and oil free without causing dryness. It has a gel like texture containing beads which acts like a good exfoliator. This face wash is cruelty free, paraben and alcohol free.
2. Episoft OC Cleansing Gel
Episoft OC Cleansing Gel is specially made for acne-prone and oily skin. It contains Niacinamide, Allantoin and Zinc PCA that fights acne by reducing oil and blemishes. It is gentle and dermatologist tested, which means you can use it worry-free, knowing that it is kind to your skin.
Here is how it works:
● Fights Acne: Niacinamide, Allantoin, and Zinc PCA reduce oil and blemishes, leaving you with clearer skin.
● Gentle on Skin: Free of harsh parabens, this cleanser is gentle enough for everyday use, even on sensitive skin.
● Hydrates and softens the skin: Glycerine and Allantoin keeps your skin hydrated and feeling soft and supple, without any tightness.
● Deep Cleans: It removes dirt, oil, and impurities that can clog pores and lead to breakouts.
● Maintains pH Balance: Unlike harsh cleansers, Episoft OC maintains your skin’s natural pH, preventing dryness and promoting overall skin health.
Experience deep cleansing, hydration, and gentle care with Episoft OC Cleansing Gel for beautiful & confident skin!
3. Inatur Illuminating Vitamin C Face Wash
Inatur Illuminating Vitamin C Face Wash is a sulphate-free, vegan, and natural cleanser that uses the power of Vitamin C to brighten and illuminate the skin. It also contains Amla, Turmeric, and Zinc PCA, which work together to enhance the illuminating effects of Vitamin C, reduce dark spots, regulate sebum production, and protect the skin from oxidative stress. For best results, use twice daily, in the morning and evening, as part of your skincare routine. Inatur Illuminating Vitamin C Face Wash is clinically tested, eco-certified, and free from harmful chemicals, making it a clean and ethical skincare choice for all skin types.
4. Kosmoderma Soap Free Daily Gentle Skin Cleanser
Kosmoderma’s Soap-free Daily Gentle Skin Cleanser is a gentle and effective solution for maintaining an oil-free glow and hydrated skin. It is carefully formulated to thoroughly cleanse, hydrate, and protect your skin without leaving any residue that can clog pores. It’s suitable for all skin types and conditions, making it a versatile addition to any skincare routine. Shea butter helps soften and smooth dry skin, and oats strengthen the skin’s barrier, moisturize, and soothe. Cocoyl Taurate is a mild and natural surfactant that keeps skin smooth and soft without drying. This gentle cleanser is dermatologically tested, sulphate-free, and pH-balanced, ensuring that your skin is clean and hydrated without any irritation. Simply take a small amount and mix it with water. Gently massage in circular motions for 30 seconds, then rinse thoroughly with water.
5. RAS Luminous Skin Clarifying Face Wash Cleanser
RAS Luminous Skin Clarifying Face Wash Cleanser is a gentle and effective gel-based cleanser that detoxifies your skin, leaving it fresher and more radiant. Infused with anti-bacterial tea tree and hyaluronic acid, this soothing formula retains your skin’s moisture balance while reducing acne and breakouts. With its calming properties, it clears clogged pores, reduces inflammation, and detoxifies your skin. The powerful combination of willow bark, gotu kola, and tea tree extracts, along with grapefruit’s vitamin C and antioxidants, work together to give you a clearer, healthier complexion. To use, simply dilute a small amount with water, massage onto wet skin, and rinse thoroughly. Incorporate into your daily cleansing routine for optimal results.
6. Pure Bubble Bamboo Charcoal Face Wash
Discover the ultimate summer-friendly, unisex cleanser! Our sulphate-free formula, enriched with Basil, Calendula, and Chamomile extracts, gently soothes sensitive skin, reducing irritations. With Alpha Hydroxy Acids for gentle exfoliation and a low pH formula to combat acne, unveil radiant skin today. Join the skincare revolution and shop now for flawless results!
7. Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Face Wash
Blue Nectar embodies modern Ayurveda with herbal, plant-based skincare. Our blends marry ancient wisdom and contemporary science for effective, eco-conscious solutions. From serums to oils to face washes and the list goes on, we prioritize purity and transparency, promoting holistic skincare that enhances natural beauty.
About the product
Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Face Wash is enriched with Kumkumadi Oil and other Ayurvedic Herbs. It is specially formulated to balance the excess Oil removal while ensuring that excess Oil is not stripped out from the Skin. It is gently yet effective cleanser for all Skin types.
8. Indulgeo Essentials- Sal Cleanse Foaming Face Wash
Sal-Cleanse' is a revolutionary reset button that swiftly melts away traces of the day with its gentle exfoliating formula. Greeting the skin with 100% proven power of Salicylic Acid along with the goodness of Niacinamide, Sea buckthorn and Caffeine, it's a one-stop, acne-busting weapon wrapped into one. These hero actives also brilliantly battle acne by attracting positively charged toxins out of the pores; freeing skin of flakiness; controlling excess sebum production and refining pores. This beloved cleanser is the elixir of redefinition for tweens too, as it improves all types of breakouts including whiteheads and blackheads whilst providing a roadway to clearer skin. Sal-Cleanse promises to indulge you in a magical bespoke skincare regime — meant only for you.
