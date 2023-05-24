Bitcoin has taken the world by storm. New crypto casinos are one of the industries taking advantage of Bitcoin's benefits. They are fast and secure, but above all, they feature a level of anonymity that their users highly regard.

ORDB tested 132 Bitcoin casinos to find the best Bitcoin casino for 2023. The results show us the ten best Bitcoin casinos with rewarding games and great bonuses. And the list includes...

Of course, one casino cannot work in all regions. The following gambling sites will be the best options depending on where you reside!

Best For US Best For UK Best For CA Best For EU Best for AU Red Dog Bets.io Stake CloudBet Metaspins

Before you register at any, make another stop at the ORDB's Private Club. These crypto-gambling enthusiasts collect the best exclusive promotions and test online casinos to help the gambling community avoid scams.

The Top Sites with Bitcoin Casino Games: Details

Looking for online crypto casinos in the US and the rest of the world can be quite a tall task, but we have done the heavy lifting for you.

Check out the list and see which online crypto casino best suits you and your needs!

Metaspins

Overview

Metaspins is a must-play crypto gambling site for gamblers who seek high-RTP games, provably fair entertainment, good bonuses, and a nice community. After starting to provide legit crypto gambling services in 2022, Metaspins created an extensive collection of cryptocurrency-centered games with different volatility levels, meaning that every player with any playstyle can find something that will reward them well.

Metaspins has only some country restrictions, and most of the restricted states either ban gambling entirely (North Korea, Cuba… you know…) or REALLY miss out (like the UK and Malta).

There are also other great casinos just like this one.

The five main reasons why highroller love this gambling site are...

Legit, licensed, and audited games from the top game providers: After investigating, we have pinpointed the following game providers: Peter & Sons, PG Soft, Platipus, Play’n’GO, Playson, Pragmatic Play, Push Gaming, Red Tiger, Spinomenal, Spribe, Thunderkick, Tom Horn, Turbo Games, Vivo Gaming… That is not it. Hold on. Also, there are games from [inhales deeply] BGAMING, Big Time Gaming, Booming Games, Candle Bets, Evolution, Ezugi, Fantasma, GameArt, Habanero… WAZDAN… (If this wasn't text, I would lose consciousness). SO! You access the best-paying crypto gambling games with many features that boost your profits and help you get the highest multipliers.

Interesting and unique promotions: MetaSpins did a great job creating non- conventional events and promos alongside regular bonuses you can usually see in cryptocurrency casinos. There are also zero-risk events, like guessing Bitcoin's price and having a chance to win $5K, or you can participate in a meme creation contest. A- a-and there are game-specific promos for popular things like Aviator.

Fast withdrawals: this casino is all about crypto. According to our test results, crypto withdrawals take around 8-15 minutes (depending on what coin you use).

Great customer support: most FAQs are answered in the Help Center, but you can still talk to a support manager via live chat or Email. Live chat is better because there is additional encryption, and specialists react much faster!

Enhanced security: this casino has contributed a lot to security. All customers are protected with SSL and an additional blockchain security level.

MUST-play crypto gambling games in 2023

Metaspins

RIP City, Cursed Seas, and Sweet Bonanza are the top three best slot machines you can find there. Still, we also recommend Big Bad Wold Megaways, the Book of Inferno, and Rabbit Hole Riches.

Regarding live casino games, the top options are

Crazy Time

Gonzo's Treasure Hunt

LiveSpins

and Boom City.

But also, check its table games!

Metaspins

There are tables of any "genre" for your soul, including multiple high-RTP Roulettes, nice Dice games, and great Blackjack (Dragons Of The North is a cool Blackjack game that you can only find here!).

Crypto casino bonuses

Metaspins

We've already said a couple of words about that.

Most bonuses here are super rewarding, and some are unique! But let us focus on the welcome offer. Claim the 100% up to 1 BTC Welcome Bonus right now and access the best games immediately! The wagering for it is only X25, which is great news. But-t-t, the bonus is best-wagered in slots only, while Game Shows contribute only 50%.

I Want the 100% Bonus from MetaSpins Right Now!

Stake

Stake cryptocurrency casino features high RTP gambling entertainment and the most generous VIP Program for its players.

Overview

Number three is another reliable site among the best crypto gambling hubs — Stake. Stake has great original games and diversifies its game collection with top-selected gambling games from tested providers only.

On the promotion and bonus side, they are competitive yet rewarding! The site has a license from the Gaming Authority of Curacao. It is a secure website, using a 128-bit SSL certificate alongside 2FA for securing accounts.

Some other gambling hubs are as good as this one.

BTC players appreciate

Stake.US: Stake recently released its US version , meaning it now works worldwide, and everyone has access to its games and promos.

Original games: some have skyscraping RTPs!

Security: SSL certificate and 2FA authentication to secure the site.

Variety of fair games: There are a lot of games to choose with some of them featuring an RTP of 99%

Customer service: Stake support professionals do not let an issue slip.

Best for DOGE: Stake has many Dogecoin-centered games and makes all DOGE transactions instant.

Fast withdrawals: It typically takes 10 minutes to withdraw your earnings.

Bonuses and promotions: Stake organizes events and giveaways with huge prize pools. Also, the site has clear conditions for all events.



Top Bitcoin gambling picks

Stake

Stake offers original gambling entertainment exclusive to its catalog. Stake Bitcoin slots usually have high RTPs, and you are unlikely to stumble upon a slot with less than 92%. Also, slots have different volatility levels, meaning every gambler can find a game to savor, from a novice to an aggressive whale.

There are also Baccarat, Limbo, Roulette, Plinko, Video Poker, Mines, Blackjack, Hilo, Slide,

Crash, Wheel, Scarab Spin, Blue Samurai, and Diamonds… and that is not everything.

Stake

Bonuses

If you use the code GET10BACKBONUS you will receive up to a 10% Rakeback bonus for Poker games

Daily races with huge prize pools for regular gambling activities

Weekly giveaways

Interactive events with Stake's co-founder

Special promotions featuring top gambling software providers

Many sports-centered bonuses like win multipliers

Exclusive VIP challenges

And other perks!

I Want to Play the Best Poker Games with Rakeback!

CloudBet

Many regard Cloudbet as the best cryptocurrency site for eSports betting, but it has much more than that!

Overview

Cloudbet is one of the safest options in 2023. Regarding online Betting and sports, none is better than Cloudbet. Some things can certainly be improved, but this crypto casino ranks as the second- best choice on our list for several reasons.

The site has a license from the gaming authority in Curacao. It offers a good selection of gambling entertainment that has fair odds. The security is as good as expected from a site like this, with an SSL certificate of 128 bits and 2FA to protect your account from undesired access.

Players love this BTC gambling site for...

Anonymous gambling: type in your email, and you are ready to go.

Provably fair games: All gambling entertainment is RNG tested to be fair.

Variety of Games: a huge amount of gambling entertainment and over 50 live tables.

Amazing Sportsbook: this is their forte, as one of the best sportsbooks operating in Bitcoin.

Many betting opportunities: you can bet on political events or entertainment awards.

Speedy withdrawals: You can withdraw your money in 10 minutes on the normal side of things. That is the norm, not the exception.

Many crypto payment methods: Cloudbet accepts major cryptos and works with altcoins. Here are only some cryptocurrencies it accepts!

Cloudbet

Top picks for BTC gamblers

Cloudbet

Looking at the game catalog, you will be surprised by the huge selection that you will find. If you are a slot person, it features all of the usual gambling entertainment — Court of Hearts and Fruits Extreme, and many others.

Jackpots are also available, such as The Chicago Gangsters, It Came from Venus Plus, and Greedy Goblins. If you prefer live gambling entertainment, you'll be pleased to learn of the big selection of high-RTP live gambling entertainment they have!

Cloudbet

And the importance of this website as a crypto-betting sportsbook cannot be understated. You can bet on many different sports matches here: basketball, American football, beach volleyball, boxing, MMA, cycling, golf, motorsports, and many more are available.

It also advertises betting on other types of events like entertainment and politics, so if there's an upcoming election or an award ceremony, chances are that you can also bet on that.

Bonus offers

The site's welcome bonus is also impressive. They will match up your deposit up to 5 BTC .

There are regular promos like FS and reloads.

Many promos feature top gambling providers!

Zero-margin sports bets are another constant offer that applies axiomatically.

I Want 5 BTC for Cloudbet Crypto Casino Games!

Bets.io

Overview

Bets.io gambling site has many events and good bonus rewards!

Bets.io is licensed by the Curacаo eGaming Regulatory Authorities and offers over 3K games that can guarantee gambling success for you. The casino is most famous for its regular promotions that are great help for gamblers who can profit greatly from weekly reloads and FS. The casino provides services in English, German, Japanese, Spanish, French, and Turkish languages.

Also, this site lets you buy cryptocurrencies right away if you want to start playing immediately! The exchange process takes a couple of minutes and is easy even for those who usually never use cryptos for gambling. So, Bets.io is your top choice if you want to start gambling with cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin players mention...

A great crypto casino overall

Software provided by industry leaders

Offer provably fair gambling entertainment.

Provides responsible gambling assistance.

There are different bonuses, free spins, and cashback bonuses.

You have slots, video poker, live dealer games, jackpot, and table games.

Amazing bonuses at different levels, including a daily cashback of up to 20%, can be accessed by registering here .

The best-paying Bitcoin gambling games picked for you

Bets.io has some cool titles that are also cryptocurrency-centered. As for the top gambling games we have tested, Fantasy Dragons, Eagle Gold, and Riot BNB are the best choices in 2023.

Bonuses

You can claim your daily cashback right away! 20% of your losses will be recovered, and you do not have to become a VIP to access that bonus.

In addition, you can get additional FS on Wednesday, get Weekend Reload Bonuses, and participate in tournaments. Besides, Bets.io has a nice VIP program!

I Want 20% Cashback from Bets.io!

7Bit

Overview

7Bit is another cryptocurrency-centered gambling hub with excellent slot games

If you ask the common question, "Is this casino legal?" the answer is yes. Lots of positive reviews from players around the world are a witness of this. As is usual with these sites, they have a license from Curacao. With over 7K games, this site is popular among those who love tapping to win!

BTC gambling enthusiasts highlight...

Game fairness: RNG, RNG games everywhere!

Game Selection: with over 70 hundred games, there's a huge selection of gambling entertainment. Online BTC slots are the best part!

Mobile Gaming: Play on the go thanks to the site being optimized to work perfectly on cell phones.

Customer Service: a more than competent support team helps customers facing any difficulty.

Top games to try

7Bit

There are high-risk, low-risk, bonus rounds, mega ways, and a fan favorite: Fruit Games. Among the gambling entertainment, popular choices are Bubble Fruits, Voodoo, and countless others.

Many high-rollers skip everything because they want the rewarding 7Bit Bitcoin jackpot slots , which is understandable. Table games also offer a good selection: Roulette, Poker variations, and Blackjack.

7Bit

Bonuses

After making your first deposit, you will receive a welcome bonus that will give you a 100% deposit boost and 100 FS for a high-RTP slot.

Regular promos include free spins, reloads, and cashback.

There is a highrollers' cashback in parallel with a casual one!

Many event-based promos have great prize pools.

7Bit has a great VIP Club.

I Want Those Bitcoins and Free Spins to Play at 7Bit!

JustBit

Overview

This brand started providing gambling services in 2021. Since then, it has grown an impressive collection of cryptocurrency games. It also has many instant-play games and rewarding bonus offers that will boost your bankroll enough to give you more chances of winning BIG.

Gamblers like this casino site for the following reasons

Great live casino games: titles from Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play providers give players legit and fair opportunities to enjoy games with real dealers, who can also be good entertainers.

100% mobile-friendly: all games you find on JustBit are smooth and work perfectly regardless of which device you usually take for gambling.

High security: the high level of encryption guarantees your data and cash are safe.

No-wagering bonuses: some promos at JustBit have X0-1 wagering requirements. And yes, that works (we doubted at first, too).

Great cashback: JustBit has high cashback for all players.

Australian players are in for a treat with our featured website, which offers an exceptional gambling experience tailored specifically to their needs. This top-rated online casino provides a range of AU-focused services and exciting bonuses exclusively designed for Australian gamblers and players from select regions.

find-best-online-casino-site-for-real-money-articleshow.html , meticulously rated and curated by Republic World!

The most rewarding gambling games to try here are...

HUGE WIN on Moon Princess!!

Moon Princess, San Quentin, and Midnight at Tokyo are the top three picks in 2023 you can find in this casino. Some other great slots include the Book of Dead, which is one of the best of Rich Wilde's adventures with big wins for players.

Also, we highly recommend the table game section if you are here for Baccarat, Roulette, and some classic card games. The site has variations of the most popular entertainment, guaranteeing convenience for players.

Bonuses

Forget about everything for a second and rush to claim your 45% cashback 30 FS on the first deposit because those have the lowest wagering requirements in the industry. Cashback is entirely rollover- free, while the FS promo has an X1 wagering requirement, and that is it!

I Want Wagering-Free Bonuses from JustBit!

Bitsler

Overview

Since 2015, Bitsler has been one of the top cryptocurrency gambling websites for Canadian gamblers. Also, it works with 29 crypto coins (!!) and has top games from reputable providers, such as Thunderkick, ISoftBet, Betsoft, Wazdan, Felix Gaming, and Fugaso.

In addition, the casino creates its original games, which we highly recommend for unique and rewarding experiences.

Gamblers like Bitsler for these reasons

Great tournaments: the casino holds events with huge prize pools systematically.

Sports and eSports: this gambling hub has betting with enhanced odds in parallel with casino games.

10/10 Progressive Jackpot games: Bitsler has good progressive jackpots that have been tested and audited by reputable gambling organizations.

Great game assortment: Bitsler has any game a gambler might want. For instance, it has over 3.4K+ games in the slots section ONLY.

The #1 pick of CA players: Bitsler does a great job ensuring Canadian players have everything to achieve gambling success here.

The best games to try here are…

Bitsler originals. Yes, the casino has many slots, table games, etc. Yet, the #1 best entertainment here is its original games with RNG certification. Also, focus on instant-win games because those are super rewarding and fast-paced: the best formula for good wins!

Bonuses

You can claim your Welcome Bonus Chest here immediately! That chest gives you up to $700 as a 100% match bonus.

Give Me the Bonus Chest!

mBit

Overview

mBit offers an extensive catalog to gamble Bitcoin on

This crypto site boasts the advantage of accepting many different currencies for making deposits. Its extensive catalog of gambling entertainment paired with a beautiful design is the perfect combination for an excellent site.

This site ranks high on the list for many reasons and enjoys a good reputation. As far as security is concerned, they meet the industry standard, with 128 SSL certificates and 2 Factor Authentication to prevent security issues. They have a license from the Gaming Authority of Curacao.

BTC players like

Crypto-centered: you can use many different cryptocurrencies on this site; you are not only limited to Bitcoin.

Game selection: Over 25 hundred games!

Fast payouts: Given that mBit is a crypto-only gambling site, no wonder it sends your winnings in 5-20 minutes (only BTC payouts take an hour or more, but that is because of its blockchain).

Great mobile design: The strongest point of this casino is the design and the user interface. mBit is a 10/10 option for gambling on the go.



Top picks for BTC gamblers

mBit

Game-wise, all the classics are here. You can also find new gambling entertainment with different levels of volatility. While the offer is big, this casino has no exclusive games.

Blackjack players will be happy to know that there are up to 11 different types of blackjack titles here. Also, Poker is well represented with 85 different types of video poker. That includes versions such as Jacks or Better and Three Card Poker.

Evolution Gaming provides Live Games. The site offers fifty-three games, including baccarat and a version of Dream Catcher.



Bonuses

mBit

There is a 175% welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC plus 300 free spins !

Its regular bonuses are enhanced

Many daily perks can carry you through a demanding game.

I Want BTCs and 300 FS from mBit Casino!

Mirax

Gambling bitcoin on Mirax Casino is secured with 2-factor authentication and 128-bit SSL encryption!

This site accepts different types of cryptocurrencies.

Its modern gambling entertainment is a joy to play.

The withdrawal time is really fast.

128-bit SSL encryption.

2-factor authentication is available.

Over 100 game developers

Table Games, Live Casino Games, and Poker to choose from

325% welcome bonus plus 150 free spins. You can get up to 4 different deposit bonuses, and the site offers many promotions. Find them here !

I Want the Exclusive Bonus of 325% and 150 FS from Mirax!

Red Dog Casino

Red Dog Casino is the best free version of casino crypto that can be spent and offers a 225% welcome bonus!

You can use credit cards and cryptocurrencies as deposit methods.

No fees for deposit and withdrawal.

The site is easy to navigate.

The site is mobile-friendly.

Their selection of gambling entertainment is small, but the quality is key.

They offer a welcome bonus of 225%. They also offer many other different bonuses and promotions. These promotions take place on holidays and when new gambling entertainment is added. Get your welcome bonus here .

I Need a 225% Deposit Bonus Red Dog Offers!

WildCasino

WildCasino is a top gambling hub with a great bonus system. It will keep you entertained regardless of where you are.

A lot of payment methods, along with a VIP program.

Amazing customer support.

A bonus shop where you can get various bonuses like money rewards, free spins, and more.

Support via live chat is available.

A fantastic user experience via a well-designed website.

A colossal amount of gambling entertainment: 4,430 games are available at the casino.

Free spins just by verifying your phone number.

Cashback bonuses on Mondays and Fridays for VIP members.

Daily booster bonuses following your 3rd deposit.

I Want WildCasino's Exclusive Deposit Bonuses!

Las Atlantis

Last Atlantis offers a welcome bonus of 280% up to $14,400.

Payouts are fast with no limits.

The site accepts Bitcoins and credit cards.

Optimized for mobile gaming.

A reputation that speaks for itself.

Live chat is available 24/7/365.

More than 250 high-quality slots.

Table games and Blackjack are available alongside 14 video poker games.

Live Dealer games are available as well.

Welcome bonus of 280% or up to $14,400. There are also other bonuses, promotions, and codes available upon registration.

I Want 280% and Daily Perks from Las Atlantis!

ORDB Methodology: Find the Best Bitcoin Casino Games Independently

ORDB has a method that will allow you to check any site to verify if those are trustworthy casinos. Let's see how the methodology works so you can also apply it. There are a few steps to follow, but don't worry. They are simple!

Do your research

Everything starts with selecting the site you will analyze and doing basic research. Good starting points are the available bonuses, which crypto coins are accepted on the site, the type of gambling entertainment provided, and what software developers there are.

Check out the website's reputation

The next step is to check out the reputation of the website. That can be hard as sometimes people can't be objective when leaving a review. Also, you must consider that having a flawless reputation in this industry is no easy feat.

However, there are sites where you can get some objectivity while checking reviews. Check Ask Gamblers, TrustPilot, and Reddit to understand better what current or past casino clients think about it.

Check its legal status

Now, it's time to dive deep into the company. We need to try to answer questions like: "Where is this company registered?" and "What type of license does it have?"

Also, try to see if the platform or its parent company has been involved in scandals or legal issues. Those are strong indicators of the seriousness of the website.

On to the gameplay

If the casino seems legal, a playthrough test is something you should consider doing. Try different gambling entertainment in different categories and see how it performs. Check the desktop and mobile versions.

If there is an app version, try it out as well. Check the quality of the interface, navigation, and so on. Good casinos pay attention to details, while scam casinos only want to charge money. If the site is well-designed and functional, chances are it is legit.

Provably fair gaming

You need to check that the games are fair. Some casinos only ensure several provably fair games, and this allows experts to identify gaming fairness. Experts know how to determine the RNG based on different methods allowing you to determine where you can test your luck fairly.

Withdrawal time

Checking the time it takes to make a withdrawal is critical to determine whether the site is top- quality. Sites with fast withdrawal times have a high chance of being legit.

Customer service assessment

Finally, it is time to see how their real employees interact with customers. Furthermore, legit sites offer 24/7 support and even have a live chat. Contact customer support and evaluate

their answers. That will give you an idea of the quality of the service, allowing you to make an informed conclusion about the site.

Final Words

When you want to bet in an online casino, you can't bet on the legality of the website. You need to take the proper steps to ensure that the website you choose is legal and legit and that you can access your earnings and withdraw them on time.

So, whether you apply these methods to determine if a site is legit or you prefer to stick to our top casino picks, make sure you always put your money in casinos that will entertain you, not make you sad, frustrated, or depressed.

DISCLAIMER

If you believe that you or a friend might suffer from gambling addiction, seek specialized help immediately. If you wish to receive assistance, call 1-800-522-4700 to receive help from a professional. It is also important to know that betting online is restricted to people aged 18 or older. In some regions, gambling online might not be legal, so it is strongly recommended to check your local regulations.

If you need more help with gambling addiction, please visit the following resources!

International gambling help: Gambling Therapy

For US players: NCPG — National Helpline

For Canadian players: Canada Safety: Gambling Addiction

For British players: GamCare

For Australian players: Gambling Help Online Anonymously

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.