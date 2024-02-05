Best 10 Live Casino Malaysia 2024 | Top Real Money Live Casino

WinClub88 - Largest Live Casino in Malaysia with 300,000 players
12Play - Offer the Most Online Live Casino Malaysia Games
UWIN33 - Best Live Casino with for Mobile Gamers
WE88 - Best Overall Live Casino in Malaysia for Mobile & App
BK8 - Best Live Casino Malaysia Gaming Experience
Enjoy11 - Biggest Live Casino Weekly Tournament up to MYR20,000
Mansion88 - Best Welcome Bonus 125% + RM20 Free Bet Bonus
Maxim88 - Best Evolution Gaming Live Casino in Malaysia
MB8 - Top Live Casino Site with Popular Providers
LiveCasino.io - Best Crypto Live Casino with Great USDT Bonus
Best Online Live Casinos in Malaysia for Real Money
As online gambling continues to gain popularity worldwide, the demand for trusted and reputable online casinos is on the rise. Malaysia, known for its vibrant gambling culture, has seen a surge in online casinos offering a wide range of games and betting options. Most Malaysians favor live casino games as these games are easy to play with instant winning and payouts.
One of the main reasons for the popularity of online live casinos in Malaysia is the incredible thrills and convenience they offer. Players can access their favorite live casino games from the comfort of their homes or on the go through mobile devices. Online casinos provide a wide variety of games, including popular options like slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. Additionally, these platforms often offer live dealer games and sports betting options, allowing players to experience the thrill of gambling from their screens.
Top 10 Mobile Live Casino Online Malaysia For Android
In this article, we will explore the best 10 trusted live casinos in Malaysia for the year 2024, focusing on their reliability, security, game variety, bonuses, customer support, and other key features.
So, check them out and pick the one you're interested in!
WinClub88
One of the oldest and largest online casinos in Malaysia, WinClub88 is known by most of the experienced players. WinClub88 has been the pioneer in the online casino industry since 2010. The reason for its popularity is its vast variety of games, grabbing promotions, and secure gaming environment.
At WinClub88, you can play a variety of games including poker, blackjack, roulette, and many other popular casino games. The thing which stands out about WinClub88 is its live dealer online casino. Other than this, there are several other reasons people love WinClub88. The people who are addicted to WinClub88 are due to the different games such as the 4D lottery. Moreover, this casino continuously follows the hot trends in the online gambling industry.
Why We Recommend WinClub88 Live Casino:
As we are discussing the best live casino in Malaysia, one must offer great games and free from suspicious activities. This is why we recommend WinClub88 to live casino lovers. Licensed by Gaming Curacao, WinClub88 is authorized by legal authority on the games and ensures fair gameplay. They integrated the latest live streaming technology to provide smooth gameplay to the players. With so many different live dealer options, you are able to join table games with preferred betting limits from MYR1 to unlimited.
Moreover, this company offers multiple payment options such as Bitcoin or local bank transfers. With all perks mentioned before, the WinClub88 will make your life thrilling and exciting.
Bonus Available:
- Pragmatic Play Live Casino Weekly Tournaments
- 100% Casino Welcome Bonus up to MYR500
- Download WinClub88 App and Get FREE MYR8
Pros:
- Excellent software and attractive graphics
- Facility of using local bank and mobile banking
- Licensed and audited games
One of the most renowned and prominent names in the gambling industry of Malaysia is 12Play. Founded in 2012, 12Play offers a variety of exciting offers to punters that make it a leading betting service provider in Malaysia. It offers a wide collection of thrilling live casino Malaysia games, multiple sports, and esports games with attractive bonuses and promotions.
Some of its best games include classic slots, progressive jackpots, roulette, blackjack, and many live casino games. The huge list of games means that a player will never be short of options and can explore new heights of joy.
Why We Recommend 12Play Malaysia Live Casino:
Other than the plethora of gaming options, the most important thing is the user-friendly interface. In this regard, 12Play is ahead of its competitors and provides easy navigation with an intuitive design. Even a new player can easily understand the interface effortlessly. Moreover, it gives wonderful bonuses, rebates, promotions, and excellent customer care services. Plus, the valid license and legal framework won’t let you feel any discomfort while being online or onsite at 12Play.
Bonus Available:
- 100% Welcome Bonus, up to a maximum of MYR588
- Download 12Play App & Get FREE bonus of MYR12
- 0.5% Live Casino Cash Rebate
Pros:
- Huge variety of casino games
- Offers unique bonuses and lottery promotions
- Reliable and safe gaming platform
- User-friendly interface
Another reputable and exciting online casino in Malaysia is UWIN33. Established in 2016, it is an online casino that offers a diverse range of games with a captivating interface. The UWIN33 casino is totally legal and licenced which ensures player safety and security. Moreover, the casino uses SSL encryption on their site to protect the players' data and transactions and remove any kind of doubts and ambiguities.
When a player goes to the UWIN33, it greets the player with a visually appealing and sleek design that captivates one’s attention. The user-friendly interface of the application allows gamblers and players to navigate easily and find their preferences.
Why We Recommend UWIN33 Online Live Casino Malaysia:
Withdrawal process is also a concern for the punters. UWIN33 shines brighter in this aspect by allowing its players a fast and hassle-free withdrawal process. The live casino betting system of UWIN33 won’t let you face any unnecessary delays and ensures that players get their rewards without any delay. With the latest live streaming technology at UWIN33, you get to enjoy a thrilling and smooth live casino experience just like Genting Casino!
Bonus Available:
- Live Casino 50% up to MYR388
- Live Casino 6% Weekly Cashback Bonus Up to MYR1,688
Pros
- Variety of casino games
- Excellent customer support
- Captivating bonuses and rebates
- Numerous deposit options
WE88 is an online casino that caters to the Asian market, providing a wide selection of games in multiple categories. It operates under a valid gambling license and is regulated by the Government of Curacao. This ensures a safe gaming environment for its users.
The casino offers an extensive range of live casino options, slots games online, sports betting opportunities, and lotteries. Moreover, all the games are from top-notch software providers like Playtech, Spade Gaming, and Evolution Gaming, ensuring high-quality games and realistic casino experiences. After detailed testing on the games and promotion, we decided to rank WE88 as the best option for Malaysians who are looking for live casino Malaysia games.
Why We Recommend WE88 Live Casino:
WE88 casino is well-known for its live casino Malaysia options. You can bet on popular table games such as blackjack 21, roulette, baccarat, dragon tiger, sic bo, poker games and more at their websites. Other than the games, bonuses are also very important. We88 offers a lucrative 100% Welcome Bonus to its new players, up to a total amount of MYR500!
Another great feature of WE88 is that the platform provides multilingual customer support through live chat, email, and phone, ensuring prompt assistance to players.
Bonus Available:
- Live Casino Daily Cash Drops & Weekly Tournaments
- 100% Casino Welcome Bonus up to MYR500
- 20% Live Casino Daily Deposit Bonus up to MYR300
Pros:
- Website is mobile friendly and has own mobile APP
- Licensed casino with fair gameplay
- Quick withdrawal
- 24/7 live chat
- Impressive gaming collection
Do you want to have a safe, secure, and thrilling experience of gambling with the most trusted online casino Malaysia? Then rush to BK8 online casino as it has emerged as a premier destination for punters. The user-friendly design, safety and security, high bonuses, and worthy customer support have given immense popularity to BK8.
BK8 gives sheer attention to the user interface and strives really hard to give a friendly experience to its players. The well-organized, structured, and uncluttered design of the site gives an enjoyable experience to gamers. With its attractive bonuses and promotions, BK8 grabs the market. Players get bonuses on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis that turn their luck and make them rich in days.
Why We Recommend BK8 for Live Casino Malaysia:
As an international online betting site, BK8 knows well about what their players want. BK8 serves players from countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and etc. They provide betting games tailored to local players. Thus, at BK8 online casino, you can access more than 100+ live casino Malaysia games available, with live casino platforms from different operators.
So, if you are looking for a safe and secure online destination to feed the craving for gambling, just go to the BK8 site and enjoy a secure gaming environment.
Bonus Available:
- Live Casino 50% Welcome Bonus up to MYR300
- Live Baccarat Prosperous 8 Lucky Streak up to MYR1,888
- Claim MYR8 Daily Reload Bonus
Pros
- Highly secure and safe
- Healthy bonuses and promotions
- User-friendly interface
After accessing so many live casinos in Malaysia, finally Enjoy11 has caught our attention. Enjoy11 is an Asian online casino serving Malaysian and Singapore players. It is well-known for its great live casino daily wins. Players can win daily cash drops and weekly tournaments from a prize pool of RM20,000,0000 at their casino! This means unlimited rebates and rewards. Users can enjoy slots, live casino Malaysia games, and sports betting at Enjoy11. The casino has partnered with renowned software providers like Playtech, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution Gaming.
Enjoy11's platform is designed to be compatible with desktop and mobile devices, enabling seamless gaming experiences for players. They provide reliable customer support around the clock, with responsive agents available via live chat, email, and phone. The platform also has a 5-tier VIP program for its loyal gamblers.
Why We Recommend Enjoy11 Casino:
Enjoy11 has gained fame and high recommendations from the public as a trusted online gambling platform in Malaysia. It offers an extensive selection of the best live online casino games that cater to your preferences. Immerse yourself in the excitement of popular table games like Live Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, and more.
Being the top online gaming site, Enjoy11 ensures that their betting systems are always up to date, prioritizing user satisfaction. To deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, they have partnered with the latest and leading live online casino gaming provider from Europe. They aim to create a lifelike 3D environment that allows customers to truly feel and engage in the entire gaming process.
Bonus Available:
- 100% Welcome Bonus up to MYR 111
- Pragmatic Play Daily Wins up to MYR20,000
Pros:
- Customer support is available 24/7
- User-friendly and clean interface
- Multiple payment options
- Lucrative promotions and welcome bonus
- Instant withdrawal
Mansion88, an Asian gaming giant, initially focused on servicing the Asian market and was then developed to the global scene in early 2000s. To effectively cater to different groups of players, it operates multiple online gaming sites. Among them, the site that we review today is Mansion88, commonly known as M88, which primarily caters to the Asian market, especially Malaysia.
M88 is an online gambling site that features a wide variety of casino games. It offers exciting promotions, a secure platform, and a user-friendly interface. The primary reason for choosing Mansion88 is its wide array of games. It gives access to many games including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and some thrilling slot machines.
Why We Recommend Mansion88/M88 for Live Dealer Games:
The bonuses and promotions of Mansion88 are something that one must pay attention to. One reason why we rank M88 as one for the best live casino is because of the high-paying bonus. If you are looking to add value to your deposits, M88 is a good option.
For New Members who joined, you are eligible for a Live Casino Welcome Bonus of 125% up to MYR428. All you need to do is make your first deposit of not lower than MYR30, and you can claim the bonus. For the first 1000 members who claimed this bonus from 1st July 2023, you will also be given an additional MYR20 Free Bet to use in M88’s LiveSpins.
Overall, Mansion88 has established itself as a premiere online gambling platform in Malaysia. It gives you all you need to thrill and enjoy.
Bonus Available:
- Live Casino 125% Welcome Bonus up to MYR428 + Free Bet
- 0.8% Live Casino Daily Rebate
Pros:
- User-friendly interface
- Quality graphics
- Nice bonuses
- Safe and secure system
Maxim88 is also a casino that shines proudly among the live casinos in Malaysia. Offering a wide list of games and unmatched experience to players, it is one of the top casinos in the country. Like other casinos, it has a wide range of games that cater to the preferences of players. Whether you love to play classic table games or advanced versions of live dealer games, Maximi88 has it all.
The casino's ambassador is one of the best footballers in the world, Michael Owen, which speaks for the casino's reputation itself. While the casino offers an impressive games library ranging from casino and sportsbook to lottery and fishing, it is known for its welcome bonuses. Maxim88 has two welcome bonuses for players.
New players can avail of a 100% welcome bonus of up to MYR200 and a 225% welcome bonus of up to MYR 450. The site has also partnered with the best software providers in the industry, like Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Evolution Gaming, etc.
Why We Recommend Maxim88 Live Casino Malaysia:
Maxim88 is an exclusive partner of Evolution Gaming Providers. You can find great choices of table games such as Blackjack21, Poker, Baccarat, Roulette, Dragon Tiger, Hi-Lo Poker, 3 Card Poker, SicBo and many more. Not limited to the classic version, you can find other versions for each of them too such as speed baccarat and speed roulette.
Moreover, Maxim88's platform is user-friendly and accessible on both desktop and mobile devices. They provide reliable customer support 24/7, with responsive agents available via live chat, email, and phone. Maxim88 is also protected and secured and operates under a valid license.
Bonus Available:
- Live Casino 50% up to MYR200
- Evolution Live Baccarat 8 Lucky Streak up to MYR1,288
Pros
- Exclusive Evolution Gaming Partner.
- Wide gaming collection
- Mobile App available
Previously known as MYBET88, MB8 is an exciting online casino that offers a comprehensive gaming experience. They collaborate with top-tier software providers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Play'n GO to deliver an impressive selection of games. Players can enjoy a wide variety of slots, table games, live dealer games, and sports betting options.
One of the best things about this casino is its weekly rescue bonus. It offers a rebate of a whopping RM 6,888. You can also enjoy other promotions and bonuses as well. MB8’s website is user-friendly and optimized for mobile devices, allowing players to enjoy their favorite games on the go. They provide reliable customer support via live chat, email, and phone to assist players with any queries or issues.
Why We Recommend MYBET88 Malaysia Online Live Casino:
MB8 is one of the top choices among live casinos in Malaysia. Renowned for extensive gaming collections, huge bonuses and promotions, and a user-friendly interface, MyBet88 is a top-notch choice for beginners as well as for experts. Blackjack, roulette, and baccarat are a few common games that are allowed in this casino.
As the exclusive partner of Evolution Gaming, Maxim88’s players get access to the latest games collection of evolution gaming. There are also up to 150+ types of live dealer games available for different betting limits.
The new players at MyBet88 are welcomed with welcome bonuses and later regular promotions. These bonuses usually include free spins, cashback offers, and sometimes exclusive access to VIP programs.
Moreover, if any kind of issue arises for any punter, the responsive customer support team is there to help.
Bonus Available:
- Pragmatic Play - Daily Wins & Cash Drops up to MYR20,000
- Unlimited Super Sunday 15% Reload Bonus
Pros
- Multiple games and providers
- Easy to use
- 24/7 customer support
- Accepts crypto deposits
- Loyalty program
LiveCasino.io is an international online casino that specializes in cryptocurrency gambling. It accepts multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The casino is licensed by Curacao. With a wide variety of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options, LiveCasino.io offers an immersive gambling experience like a land-based casino!
Just like other online casinos, it features games from leading software providers like Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, and Asia Gaming, ensuring high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay. Only a game of blackjack itself, you can find up to 40 choices available on LiveCasino.io by different betting limits and providers! Plus, the online casino offers lucrative rewards and promotions.
Why We Recommend LiveCasino.io:
Other online casinos cover A-Z of online casino games such as sports betting, live casino, lottery betting, slot games, and more. However, only LiveCasino.io is really specialized in its live casino offering. If you are not interested in other games and only want to enjoy table games to the fullest, LiveCasino.io is definitely your first and only choice.
Another factor why we recommend LiveCasino.io is because of its rewarding bonus. On and off, there are different events and live casino tournaments that are being held. You can join Livecasino’s weekly tournaments and stand a chance to win awesome prizes. All you need to do is just to opt in to the tournaments, play your favourite games, earn points and climb up the leaderboard throughout the games!.
Pros
- Licensed platform
- Accepts Cryptocurrencies
- Simple interface
- Wide games selection
- Affiliated with top software providers
Bet at the Best Live Casino in Malaysia Now
In Malaysia, you can find several online casinos offering the same perks and joys. However, they might not be legally authorized or licensed to do so. The 10 casinos mentioned in this article are the ones that are legally authorized to provide you with the casino services. By choosing the right choice of casino, players can enjoy an exciting and thrilling online gambling journey while being safe and in a reliable environment.
Start your live casino journey with the trusted casinos we recommended and win real money today!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.