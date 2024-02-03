Gambling will impress absolutely every user. It helps to get rid of boredom and gain awesome rewards. One popular project is CS:GO roulette. Its features include the fact that you can bet with skins. Try to guess the color of the segment where the pointer stops. If you succeed, the result will be a generous reward. However, before you play you need to look at CS:GO roulette sites and choose the best option. This will help you prevent mistakes and avoid becoming a victim of fraud. The fact is that there are many platforms offered online, and not all of them work honestly. It is better to be safe in advance by finding a reliable and trusted site.
9 Best CS:GO Roulette Sites In 2024
Discover the best CS:GO roulette sites to have a great time and get unique skins. Also take advantage of promo codes to activate gifts on popular platforms.
CS:GO Roulette Websites Review
Check out the CS:GO roulette sites below and read the reviews to decide which one to choose. The selection includes popular platforms that are in demand among visitors. Take a look at the nuances of their operation, as well as the pros and cons. If there are any doubts, then go through the data on the website https://hellagood.marketing/csgo-roulette-sites/ in addition . This will enable you to study the information comprehensively and make conclusions.
- CSGORoll : The best site in terms of content.
- CSGOEmpire : The best site to play roulette.
- Clash.gg : The best site for skin upgrades.
- DuelBits : The best site for promotional offers.
- CSGO500 : The best site to play with cryptocurrency.
- CSGOPolygon : Best site to play with mobile devices.
- CSGOLuck : The best site to get bonuses and use promo codes.
- WTFSkins: The best site to enter the jackpot.
- Insane.GG : The best site to buy skins from a specialized store.
This platform is designed for trading skins and participating in gambling. You can bet while playing Roll, Crash, and Dice, as well as choose to unpack or battle cases. Users are provided with daily bonuses, VIP club is offered. Rating on trustpilot.com is 4.3.
✔️ Advantages:
- a variety of methods for balance replenishment;
- simple and fast registration;
- a large selection of games.
❌ Disadvantages:
- withdrawal of funds with skins only;
- no hotline phone number to communicate with the helpdesk.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Financial transactions are made through bank and gift cards, cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Tron, Litecoin, Ethereum), and electronic systems (Skrill, Google Pay). There is only one method for withdrawal - CS:GO skins.
🎁 Bonus Code: If you activate the promo code gamble-csgo, you will receive three free spins up to $1,000 + 5% to the amount of the deposit.
😎 Best for: CSGORoll is the best of the dedicated websites in terms of content and completeness.
This is a platform for gambling and cyber sports bets. You can choose Roulette or Coinflip, as well as go to CS:GO and Dota 2 matches. Also, there is a possibility to go to CS:GO and Dota 2 matches.
✔️ Advantages:
- the variety of games on offer;
- quick registration;
- more than 10 interface languages.
❌ Disadvantages:
- restrictions in withdrawal methods (cryptocurrency and skins);
- the site cannot be accessed in the U.S.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Skins, bank and gift cards, electronic payment systems (Skrill, Astropay), and cryptocurrency are used to top up the balance. When you withdraw funds, you can choose only two options. Skins and cryptocurrency are available for this purpose.
🎁 Bonus Code: When you use the top100list promo code, a gift case with contents from $0.01 to $1,445 is provided.
😎 Best for: CSGOEmpire is the best and most popular site to play roulette.
This gambling site has been in operation since 2021. It offers games like Roulette, Plinko, and Mines, as well as exciting case battles. Clash.gg draws the jackpot and provides cases. The rating on trustpilot.com is 2.4.
✔️ Advantages:
- a wide range of games;
- the possibility of improving existing skins;
- availability of a reward program for invited users.
❌ Disadvantages:
- withdrawal with skins and cryptocurrency only;
- relatively new site.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: You can use bank and gift cards, skins, cryptocurrency, and electronic systems, such as Webmoney and Neteller, to top up your balance. Withdrawal is carried out in two ways. You can choose skins or cryptocurrency.
🎁 Bonus Code: If you enter the promo code hellagood you are given more than $25,000 in rains weekly; cases for levels will be opened every 24 hours. You can also expect rakeback.
😎 Best for: Clash.gg is the best platform for improving skins.
The site combines sports betting, casino, and games like Roulette, Crash, and Plinko. Here promotions are launched on a regular basis, there is a VIP program, and it is possible to get gifts with codes. The rating on trustpilot.com is 3.3.
✔️ Advantages:
- variety of promotions;
- a wide range of games, including Live;
- popular sports disciplines (soccer, hockey, tennis, boxing);
- variety of payment methods;
- seven interface languages.
❌ Disadvantages:
- support via online chat only;
- no access in Germany, the U.S., the Netherlands, Spain, and some other regions.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Skins, gift cards, and cryptocurrency are offered for financial transactions.
🎁 Bonus Code: If you enter the promo code infotoplist, you will instantly unlock level rewards.
😎 Best for: DuelBits is the best site by the number of promo offers.
It is a stylish and modern gambling platform where several directions are represented. You can enjoy Roulette, Plinko, Crash, and other projects with quick results. Sports and cyber sports gambling offers are also available. Classic and themed casino games are in demand. Rating on trustpilot.com is 4.4.
✔️ Advantages:
- a wide range of entertainment;
- ease of navigation;
- availability of promotions and a referral program;
- VIP club for active users.
❌ Disadvantages:
- the support team can be contacted via online chat only;
- it cannot be accessed in the US, France, Curacao, and some other regions.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Financial transactions are available via skins, gift and bank cards, and cryptocurrency.
🎁 Bonus Code: If you enter the promo code TOP100LIST, you will receive 100% for your deposit (up to $1,000), as well as 50 free spins.
😎 Best for: CSGO500 is the best site to play with cryptocurrency.
The platform offers cyber sports betting, a casino, and several games like Dice, Roulette, and Crash. The site has been operating since 2016 offering users exciting entertainment and generous bonuses. For example, you can increase rakeback from 2.5% to 5% by moving up the status ladder. The rating on trustpilot.com is 2.6.
✔️ Advantages:
- simple and intuitive interface;
- availability of bonus offers;
- the possibility of using promo codes.
❌ Disadvantages:
- a poor variety of games with fast results;
- the average response time of the support team is 15 minutes.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Bank cards, cryptocurrency, and e-wallets, such as Qiwi, and Piastrix, are offered to deposit funds. Withdrawal is possible via one method only. Use cryptocurrency for this purpose.
🎁 Bonus Code: If you enter the promo code gamblecsgo you will get 1,000 coins for free.
😎 Best for: CSGOPolygon is the best site to play from mobile devices.
This is a gambling portal operating under license from Curacao. Wheel, Crash, Towers, Mines, and Case Battle are offered here. Standard casino slots are also available. Daily cases are distributed to registered players and promotions are available. The rating on trustpilot.com is 4.9.
✔️ Advantages:
- the possibility of receiving and exchanging cases;
- a wide range of games;
- quick registration via Steam or Google;
- loyalty program;
- availability of a mobile app.
❌ Disadvantages:
- Access is not available for players from France, Curacao, the USA, the UK, and some other jurisdictions;
- No online chat to contact support.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Gift and bank cards, skins, and cryptocurrency can be used to top up your balance. Withdrawal is available only with CS:GO items.
🎁 Bonus Code: If you enter promo code HELLAGOOD, you will get 100% to your deposit amount, however, up to 200 coins.
😎 Best for: CSGOLuck is the best site to get bonuses and use promo codes.
WTFSkins
A playground featuring only Crash and Roulette projects. It also offers cases and giveaways. The site is completely focused on CS:GO and Dota 2, which will enable users to concentrate on fun games to get skins. Rating at trustpilot.com is 4.2.
✔️ Advantages:
- CS:GO projects only;
- jackpot drawing;
- regular giveaways.
❌ Disadvantages:
- a scarce number of game offers;
- registration via Steam only.
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Deposit is possible with skins, bank and gift cards, electronic systems such as Skrill, and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin). One way is offered for the withdrawal of funds. You can only request a transfer with skins.
🎁 Bonus Code: When you enter the promo code gamblecsgowtf, you'll get $0.25 gems for free.
😎 Best for: WTFSkins is the best site to participate in the jackpot drawing.
The site offers games with quick results, such as Roulette, Plinko, and Mines. There is also a jackpot drawing and a store for the purchase of skins. The rating at trustpilot.com is 3.8.
✔️ Advantages:
- more than 10 interface languages;
- variety of bonuses and availability of promo codes;
- huge jackpot draw.
❌ Disadvantages:
- the support can be contacted via online chat only;
- there is one registration method (via Steam).
💳 Deposits and Withdrawal Methods: Funds are deposited via skins, bank and gift cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Withdrawal is possible via one method only. Please use cryptocurrency services for this.
🎁 Bonus Code: If you enter the promo code hellag, you will get 60% to your deposit subject to a minimum deposit of $0.5.
😎 Best for: Insane.GG is the best site to buy skins in the specialized store.
How to Choose CS:GO Roulette Sites?
While choosing the best CS:GO roulette sites, take into account several criteria. This will ensure that there is no fraud on the part of the platform owners. Some of the main points include:
- the legality of the operation. Check whether the site has a license;
- date of foundation. The older the gaming platform, the more trustworthy it is;
- availability of bonuses. Welcome offer, rewards for deposits, daily giveaways - some sites have a lot of presents available;
- the variety of settlement systems. The more methods of deposit and withdrawal of winnings are offered, the easier it is for you to perform a transaction;
- feedback from real users. They can be viewed on thematic forums. Also, pay attention to the rating site trustpilot.com with reliable comments from players;
- the operation mode of the support team. Ideally, the operators should be available 24 hours a day.
Given the above criteria, you can choose the best platform with CS:GO skin roulette.
How to Play CS:GO Roulette?
- Create an account at csgoroll.com by clicking Login and entering your Steam login/password.
- Enter the confirmation code sent to the email linked to Steam.
- After successful authorization in the profile, click on the Deposit button in the upper part of the web page. Specify payment method, currency of payment, and desired amount. Enter gamble-csgo in the field marked as a 5% bonus. After that, you will get three free spins up to $1,000 + 5% to the deposit amount.
- After the funds are credited, select the Games tab and go to Roll.
- Specify the bet option and its amount, and then activate the game by clicking on Place Bet.
Licenses & Provably Fair CS:GO Roulette Game
A license is an important part for any platform. It guarantees the fairness of the operation, and the information about it in most cases is provided at the foot of the gambling platform's page. If the site does not have a license, it is not recommended to bet there. When it comes to the latter case, there’s a risk of losing money.
The Provably Fair system guarantees the fairness of the gameplay. The fact is that the results depend on several criteria, such as:
- the total number of players in a particular round;
- the bets of the first few users;
- the number of items participating in the drawing.
Results are given depending on the combination of factors. You can check them via Provably Fair. Verified sites for the game can be found at https://gamble-csgo.com/roulette/.
Types Of CS:GO Roulette Games
The variety of game options is a great reason to have fun. You can switch to gambling roulette by selecting the following options:
- 50x Wheel.
- Classic Slider.
- X-Roulette.
Each game is endowed with features, somewhat different rules, parameters, and size of the payout. Do not miss the opportunity to escape from everyday hustle and bustle by choosing one of the options presented.
How to Increase Your Chance to Win with CS:GO Roulette Game
It is recommended to use proven strategies to increase the chances of winning. They include:
- The Martingale methodology. The idea is to double the bet on the selected color each time you lose and return to the original option when you win. Each time choose the same segment.
- Anti-martingale. Here the amount is doubled when you win, and you return to the original value when you lose.
- The D'Alembert system. The essence is to increase the bet by one when losing and decrease it by the same value when winning.
Each method is good in its own way. Your choice depends on your preferences. Check out the proven sites at https://csgocatalog.com/csgo-roulette-sites, choose an option you are interested in, and test one of the strategies.
Conclusion
Thanks to the review of the best gambling platforms, you will easily make your choice. If you rely on the opinion of real users and trustpilot.com rating, the best offer is CSGO500 (4.9). If you want to find the best option for yourself, then take a look at the current bonuses, the range of games, and available deposit methods.
FAQ
Are there still CS:GO roulette sites?
Yes, CS:GO roulette sites continue to function. If you want to place bets, you need to register and make a deposit.
How does CS:GO roulette work?
Roulette operates on the basis of the Provably Fair system. Your task is to bet on the red, black, or green field, and wait for the results. If there is a match, you get a prize.
Is skin roulette banned in CS:GO?
No, skin roulette is not banned in CS:GO. With it, you can win new items, which are then transferred to Steam.
What is the best CS:GO roulette site?
The following sites are considered the best options:
- CSGORoll.
- CSGOEmpire.
- Clash.gg.
- DuelBits.
- CSGO500.
- CSGOPolygon.
- CSGOLuck.
- WTFSkins.
- Insane.GG.
Is CS:GO roulette fair?
The fairness of the gameplay is confirmed by the implementation of advanced systems. Sophisticated algorithms enable you to check the results at the end of the round. We are referring to the Provably Fair system.
Is CS:GO roulette legit?
Yes, roulette is completely legal. This is confirmed by the license on the sites that provide access to the game.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.