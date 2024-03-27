Crackle, owned by Sony, is a free streaming service that offers a diverse library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is supported by ads, but it provides an extensive range of genres that cater to various tastes. Crackle also offers the unique feature of creating and saving a watchlist, which allows users to keep track of what they want to watch. The platform is accessible on a wide range of devices, ensuring viewers can enjoy content at home or on the go.