What is 123movies? Has it shut down? Are there any 123movies alternatives? If you’re no stranger to the world of movies that you can find on streaming websites or apps, then you’ve probably heard of 123Movies.
This free movie-streaming website was one of the most popular file-hosting services that snagged a huge base of more than a million users daily. However, as popular as it was for its free movies and shows, it was notoriously popular for being one of the biggest illegal sites. This title was rated by America’s Motion Picture Association.
Due to the illegal nature of the website/service, 123movies was taken down. Since then, many alternatives to 123Movies have cropped up. You will also find 123movies proxy sites that offer similar content. However, since free streaming websites violate copyright laws, we recommend accessing them at your own discretion.
What is 123Movies?
123Movies used to be among some of the best unofficial streaming websites for free movies and shows. The platform had a huge collection of popular movies and TV shows divided into multiple categories. A few of these category catalogs include comedy, thriller, romance, family, kids, adventure, and more. For a better idea of what 123movies is, check its features below:
123Movies Features
If you have never used 123Movies before, there is a very high chance that you have never attempted to watch movies free online as this site has been around for decades now. However, to make sure you know what 123Movies has to offer, we have articulated a list of the top features of 123Movies.
No credit card required
No registration required
Search for movies using convenient filters
A plethora of streaming sources are available
Easily find movies based on their genre or release date
Find all of the top-rated IMDb movies in the designated section
Watch all of the latest TV shows and movies free online
However, the 123movies website was marked as illegal for violating numerous copyright laws.
9 Best 123movies Alternatives (Free & Paid Options)
As more and more people have started watching free movies online, many different 123movies alternatives have appeared over the span of time. There are currently thousands of options to choose from.
However, only a few of these sites actually provide the same level of convenience and efficiency. For this very reason, we have compiled a list of the top 123movies alternatives based on site traffic, overall usability, and the content provided:
1. CineHD.club
CineHD.club stands out for its user-friendly interface and a vast library of HD movies and TV shows. The platform emphasizes streaming quality, offering viewers the chance to watch their favorite content in high definition. Notable for its minimal ad intrusion, it provides a more seamless viewing experience compared to many free streaming sites. Users can navigate through genres, years, and country-based categories, making it easier to discover new favorites. The platform also updates its content regularly, ensuring access to the latest releases.
2. Popcornflix
Popcornflix is renowned for its wide selection of movies, documentaries, and TV shows that span various genres, from comedy to horror. This platform is entirely free and legal, operating under the model of showing advertisements to users instead of requiring a subscription fee. Popcornflix offers an intuitive platform that makes it easy for users to search and discover new content. It also features unique content categories like Popcornflix Originals, giving users access to exclusive content they can't find elsewhere.
3. Vudu
Vudu offers a mix of free and paid content, distinguishing itself with a vast collection of movies and TV shows available in up to 4K UHD quality. Users can rent or purchase titles, but there is also a generous selection of free, ad-supported content. The platform stands out for its flexible pricing model and commitment to high-quality streaming. Vudu's interface is user-friendly, and it offers features like parental controls, making it suitable for family viewing.
4. Crackle
Crackle, owned by Sony, is a free streaming service that offers a diverse library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is supported by ads, but it provides an extensive range of genres that cater to various tastes. Crackle also offers the unique feature of creating and saving a watchlist, which allows users to keep track of what they want to watch. The platform is accessible on a wide range of devices, ensuring viewers can enjoy content at home or on the go.
5. Tubi
Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service that boasts an expansive library of movies and TV shows. The platform is known for its easy navigation and regularly updated content catalogue, which includes everything from classic movies to newer releases. Tubi offers personalized recommendations based on viewing habits, enhancing the user experience. Additionally, it has a section for kids, making it a family-friendly option. Tubi's partnerships with major studios ensure a steady stream of popular titles.
6. Crunchyroll
Created in 2006, Crunchyroll is a Japanese anime and movie website that makes a reliable 123Movies alternative platform. It gives you a vast library of on-demand streaming content and is available worldwide. Crunchyroll has managed to snag more than 125 million users (registered and paid subscribers.) The reason why Crunchyroll is preferred is because it’s a free service and completely legal to use.
Its content is also dubbed in different languages, making it easier to comprehend. If, however, this 123Movies substitute is not accessible in your country, connect to the FastestVPN USA server.
7. FMovies
FMovies is considered to be one of the most popular 123movies alternatives as this site has no intrusive advertising which would hamper your online experience. It is safe to say that FMovies has designed its layout in a manner that resembles 123movies. This makes it an ideal alternative.
If that’s not enough, this site also lists HD-quality movies and has an extensive list of movies to choose from. So if you loved 123movies, we would recommend choosing FMovies as it mimics 123movies to perfection. You can sign up for access to exclusive content. However, this is not a prerequisite.
9. MoviesJoy
With over 200,000 movies and TV shows, MoviesJoy makes a great fit as one of the 123Movies substitutes to try out. The platform and content are free to use with content in HD quality. There are zero advertisements on the website, which is also why it made it to this list.
There are numerous genres or content categories to choose from, ranging from Hollywood blockbusters, Indie classics, action thrillers, and much more. You don’t need to create an account to watch movies on MoviesJoy. Simply go to the website, look for a show or pick one from recommendations, hit the play button, and enjoy!
