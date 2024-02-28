Sunscreen should be a part of your summer skincare routine to avoid the damage caused by harmful UV rays. Here are some of the best sunscreens for summer that you can try!

1.Iuvenis Veda Sunscreen SPF50 PA+++

Meet your everyday sun protection, Iuvenis Veda Sunscreen with SPF50 PA+++. Stay confident and shield your skin from harmful sun rays with Iuvenis Veda Sunscreen SPF50 PA+++. With its advanced formula, you can confidently enjoy every sunny day knowing your skin is well-protected. This lightweight formula is non-greasy which ensures easy absorption without leaving any oily residue. It is infused with moisturizers, providing all-day hydration for a fresh, radiant look. Crafted with care, this sunscreen blends modern science with natural goodness, enriched with skin-loving ingredients for nourishment and protection. Perfect for daily use, it is ideal for all your outdoor activities!

Buy: https://www.iuvenisveda.com/home/shop/skin/iuvenis-veda-sunscreen-spf50-pa/

2. Inatur Vitamin C Sunscreen with SPF50

Sun protection is essential every day, even on cloudy days. Inatur Vitamin C SPF50 goes beyond UV protection, offering a multi-tasking solution for your skin. Inatur Vitamin C Sunscreen is a functional sunscreen that nourishes your skin with the goodness of Vitamin C, turmeric, and zinc PCA. With broad-spectrum protection, this SPF50 shields your skin from both UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn, premature ageing, and hyperpigmentation. Vitamin C protects and brightens your complexion, reduces hyperpigmentation, and fights free radicals for a youthful glow. Formulated to be non-comedogenic, water-resistant, and sweat-proof, it ensures long-lasting protection without clogging pores or feeling sticky. Plus, it is vegan, cruelty-free, clinically tested, and free from harmful chemicals and parabens, like OMC and Benzophenone.

Buy: https://inatur.in/collections/sun-protection/products/vitamin-c-day-cream-spf-50

3. Jovees Sunguard SPF 60 PA+++

Jovees Sunguard SPF 60 PA+++ Sunscreen is a non-comedogenic, water-resistant sunscreen with matte finish that provides a robust shield against harmful UV rays. It has 3 stars boots rating and is lab-tested with a slightly higher SPF of 60.45 as per lab reports. PA+++ rating signifies substantial protection from UVA, and the three-star Boots rating assures reliability. It is a hybrid sunscreen with both chemical & physical filters with a critical wavelength of 380.87 confirms its broad-spectrum nature, safeguarding against both UVA & UVB rays. Overall, Jovees Sunguard SPF 60 PA+++ Sunscreen emerges as a promising choice for individuals seeking a matte finish, with high sun protection & broad-spectrum coverage.

Buy: https://jovees.com/sun-guard-lotion-spf-60-pa.html

4. ThriveCo Sunscreen

ThriveCo is an evidence-based, cosmeceutical brand which offers a comprehensive range of scientifically proven solutions for diverse hair and skin concerns. ThriveCo Sunscreen is a super-hydrating, mineral based formula that protects, nourishes, and hydrates the skin. Infused with 33 kDa Hyaluronic Acid and Polyglutamic Acid, it combines the goodness of skin hydration with sun protection. Indoor usage of ThriveCo sunscreen mitigates the effect of blue light damage, which leads to premature ageing. Reservatrol, a powerful antioxidant present in the sunscreen, protects against environmental aggressors and prevents skin ageing on a cellular level. A dermatologically tested formulation made from scientifically proven, award-winning ingredients. It is cruelty-free and devoid of nasty chemicals too.

Buy: https://www.thriveco.in/products/best-ultra-light-daily-sunscreen-gel

5. Perenne Sunscreens

Perenne has two sunscreens that comes with SPF 50 and are formulated to provide broad- spectrum coverage from UVA and UVB protection. The sunscreens are non-comedogenic, so it can be used by people of all skin types. Perenne sun essential broad-spectrum sunscreen is formula is gel cream-based formula and it is COLIPA tested which is standard measure of sunscreen UV prote. The sunscreen does not contain any harsh UV filters like Benzophenone. Perenne believes in innovation and has come up with yet another revolutionary breakthrough in the form of an invisible sunscreen that will not only protect you from the gruesome UV rays but will always leave a smooth texture after application. It is Hybrid product as along with giving UV protection it acts as a makeup primer providing a two in one effect on your face. All the vegan lovers- this product is specially for you as we have used all natural and vegan products for the formulation of this sunscreen. Since, white casting is one of the major issues faced by users after the application of sunscreen, our product has eliminated the formation of white cast due to the enriched ingredients like Kakadu plum extract, Kakadu plum oil, Lime pearl extract, Sunflower oil. Whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin, there is an invisible sunscreen out there for you. It helps you maintain a healthy and protected complexion year-round.

Buy: https://perennecosmetics.com/collections/sun-protection/products/perenne-sweatproof-sunscreen-gel-spf-50ml

https://perennecosmetics.com/collections/sun-protection/products/perenne-glow-booster-invisible-sunscreen

6. Dr G Sunblock SPF 50

Dr G Sunblock SPF 50 is formulated by Celebrity cosmetologist & Aesthetic physician, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta is the medical director and founder of ISAAC Luxe & Skinbydrg. The sunblock is very crucial to protect the skin from photoaging & hyperpigmentation caused by harmful sunrays. The Dr G Sun Block SPF 50 is dermatologically tested & specially formulated for sensitive Indian skin. The sunscreen comes with broad- spectrum protection from UVA (Causes sunburn) and UVB Rays (Causes premature aging), prevents premature signs of aging (photo-aging) & hyperpigmentation. It fulfil all its commitment. It not only acts as a shield against pollution but also protects the skin from the damaging blue light. The Dr g Sun block has lightweight formula, its rich texture melts super amazingly on your skin with luxurious watery essence, leaving no trace of white cast. It’s not just a shield it’s a unmatchable comfort you experience at the time apply. The sunscreen is bursting all the myths of greasy & uncomfortable texture. The Dr G sunblock is the only sunscreen that comes with 1% hyaluronic acid and 1% niacinamide (vitamin B3) & packed with pomegranate extracts. These ingredients provide intense hydration to skin and gives your skin plump and radiant look. Its light texture melts into the skin to provide all- day hydration, packed with pomegranate extracts it protects the skin from environmental damage causing dryness, fine line and wrinkles.

Website link:- https://skinbydrg.com/products/dr-g-sun-block-spf-50-100ml

7. Skinmedis Photomed Spotless

Meet Skinmedis Photomed Spotless, your ultimate shield! Crafted with 100% natural ingredients, this mineral sunscreen offers comprehensive protection against the sun’s harmful rays, pollution and even blue light. Key ingredients like Zinc oxide ensure broad-spectrum sun protection, while Peptide Q10 maintains skin cell vitality, fighting signs of ageing. The innovative SYN-GLOW PEPTIDE infuses your skin with a radiant, healthy glow, while SAKADIKIUM protects against blue light, UV rays, and pollution. With Arganyl and Vitamin E, your skin receives added defence against free radicals and environmental damage. Skinmedis Spotless isn’t just protective but also very practical! Its water-resistant formula means you can confidently wear it all day, whether you’re sweating it out or going for a dip. Its SPF 50+ and PA+++ keep your skin well-shielded from the harsh rays and give it a natural, healthy glow!

Buy: https://www.skinmedis.com/

8. Kosmoderma Photo Protect Sunscreen Gel SPF 40

Kosmoderma Photo Protect Sunscreen Gel SPF 40- Skin needs protection from UV radiation of sun. Sun exposure can cause hyperpigmentation and premature ageing. Kosmoderma Photo Protect SPF 40 PA+++ with UVA/UVB protection & Blue light Protection daily use sunscreen is a light and easy-to-use formula. Suitable for all skin types and is non-oily and non- sticky. Sunscreen gel offers a broad spectrum of protection from UV and blue light. The gel forms a thick layer of sun protection and stays on for a long time. A non-comedogenic product which is light, clean and ensures a matte effect. Vitamin C antioxidant in the gel allows skin time to heal and repair free radical damage.

Buy: https://shop.kosmoderma.com/product/photo-protect-sunscreen-gel/

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.