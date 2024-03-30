5. Hitachi izen 2 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC:

This AC comes with a beautiful indoor unit, making it an asset for your home's interiors. Renowned for its sleek aesthetic adorned with dual gold colour strip, this model stands out for its rich array of features and cutting-edge technology. Another star from the airHome series, it is designed on the enigmatic philosophy of Zen. It boasts an ice Clean function powered by Frostwash technology, Xpandable+ capability, Long air throw, and ambient light, all geared towards delivering superior comfort cooling while minimizing energy consumption. The ice Clean feature ensures the efficient maintenance of the indoor unit's heat exchanger, while Xpandable+ feature not only regulates the set temperature but also aids in indoor humidity control. With its Long air throw feature, this model ensures swift and uniform air distribution to every corner of the room, facilitating rapid cooling.