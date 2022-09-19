30 Best CBD Oil Treats for Dogs with Anxiety

When your pup is anxious, you’re anxious too! Whether your dog isn’t a fan of car rides, trips to the vet, thunderstorms, or has separation anxiety, there’s no worse feeling than knowing your furry friend is stressed. The good news is that there’s a way to keep your pup feeling his best, mentally, emotionally, and physically.

CBD oil treats are an all-natural way to keep your dog chill and relaxed. CBD has calming properties that work quickly to ease your dog’s anxiety. Interested in trying them out for your pooch? Here are 30 of the best CBD oil treats for dogs with anxiety.

Treat your dog to a calm, relaxed mood with these amazing soft chews. Penguin CBD Dog Treats are not only delicious, they're made with the highest quality ingredients. These sweet potato flavored treats are made with the purest CBD isolate, making them 100% safe for your pup. Each treat is packed with 10mg of CBD and a flavor that your dog is sure to love.

2. Verma Farms CBD Dog Treats

Whether your dog loves bacon, sweet potato, or apple flavored treats, you're sure to find the perfect ones from Verma Farms. This CBD company has a full line of CBD pet products, including delicious soft chews that will have your pup relaxed and at ease in no time. These treats are made with the highest quality CBD extract that doesn't contain any THC.

3. HolistaPet Calming Dog Treats

Keep your pup calm, even under the most stressful situations, with HolistaPet Calming Dog Treats. These peanut butter flavored soft chews are made with 100% all natural ingredients, including broad spectrum CBD, along with organic chamomile and L-theanine. From thunderstorms to fireworks to hyperactivity, these treats are formulated to help your dog settle down and relax.